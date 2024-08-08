

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR), an outdoor advertising firm, on Thursday reported a rise in Funds from Operation or FFO for the second-quarter, reflecting a strong local demand.



Sean Reilly, chief executive of Lamar, said: 'We delivered solid revenue growth in the second quarter, buoyed by continued strong demand from local and regional advertisers. The revenue gain, combined with continued discipline on expenses, allowed us to produce adjusted EBITDA growth of nearly 7% and diluted AFFO per share growth of 9.5%'



For the three-month period to June 30, the company posted FFO of $209.273 million, higher than $200.640 million, reported for the same period of last year.



Excluding items, FFO stood at $213.517 million or $2.08 per share, compared with $194.399 million or $1.90 per share a year ago.



Net income rose to $ 137.275 million or $1.34 per share from $130.529 million or $1.28 per share in 2023.



On average, four analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters had expected the firm to earn $1.37 per share, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue improved to $565.251 million from the previous year's $541.137 million, above the analysts' estimate of $565.03 million.



Looking ahead to the full year, Lamar said that it continues to pace at the top end of its previously provided adjusted FFO guidance of $7.75 to $7.90 per share.



