

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN):



Earnings: -$26.8 million in Q2 vs. $78.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q2 vs. $0.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Penn National Gaming Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$0.18 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.25 per share Revenue: $1.663 billion in Q2 vs. $1.674 billion in the same period last year.



