

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Geron Corporation (GERN) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$67.38 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$49.23 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2833.3% to $0.88 million from $0.03 million last year.



Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



