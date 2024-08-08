

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp (KOPN) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$5.92 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$8.18 million, or -$0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $12.34 million from $10.46 million last year.



Kopin Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$5.92 Mln. vs. -$8.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.05 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $12.34 Mln vs. $10.46 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX