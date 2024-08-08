REC Group Celebrates True First-Movers for Highly Innovative Solar PV Technology

MUNICH, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REC Group, an international pioneering solar energy company, is proud to celebrate the top 'REC Alpha Pure-RX First-Movers' who are embracing highly innovative solar PV technology. As climate change risks continue to rise and governments worldwide tighten sustainability regulations, homeowners and businesses are increasingly cautious about choosing more sustainable solutions. REC Group recognizes that innovative and high-efficiency solar PV technology is key to cutting emissions and accelerating power independence.

Innovative REC certified solar professionals worldwide have been embracing REC's highest power rooftop solar panel ever, the REC Alpha Pure-RX. With up to 470 watt-peak in a compact format, REC continues to enable customers to maximize the output of rooftop installations. Based on REC's advanced Alpha heterojunction cell technology (HJT), REC's Alpha panels combine the benefits of monocrystalline and thin-film technologies. By harnessing the power of sunlight more efficiently, these solar panels maximize energy production. At the same time, due to its low temperature manufacturing process, REC has been able to further reduce its own energy consumption. By choosing REC, customers are not only reducing their carbon footprint but also investing in a brighter and more sustainable future.

Championing Sustainable Innovations Together

Christopher Beck, CEO at Hamacher GmbH in Germany, summarized: "We have been building PV systems for over a decade and have relied on the quality of REC for just as long. The modules impress with their appearance, excellent performance data and all this at a fair price. This is rounded off by an excellent after-sales service."

André Santos from the Energy Department at ERI Engenharia S.A. in Portugal, emphasized on the company's commitment for a more sustainable future: "We are delighted to announce that we are the first company in the country of Portugal to use REC Alpha Pure-RX solar panels. This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability. The REC Alpha Pure-RX panels are renowned for their superior quality, exceptional efficiency, and outstanding durability, making them the ideal choice for installation on the nation's most iconic buildings. We are proud to lead this initiative, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future."

Luc Royackers, Sales Manager at Rensol BV in Belgium, reiterated the company's commitment to quality: "At Rensol, we are always committed to quality and peace of mind. With the introduction of the new REC Alpha Pure-RX panels, we are confident that we can deliver on this promise."

For media inquiries please contact:

Agnieszka Schulze

Head of Global PR, REC Group

Tel.: +49 89 4 42 38 59 39

E-mail: agnieszka.schulze@recgroup.com

REC Solar EMEA GmbH

Balanstr. 71a

81541 Munich, Germany

Managing Director: Cemil Seber

Court of Registration: Munich HRB 180306

VAT ID-No: DE266243545

About REC Group:

REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power through high-quality solar panels with a leading power density. As Solar's Most Trusted, REC is known for its patented innovations and multiple award-winning products with reliable long-term performance. The cornerstone for REC's strong reliability is advanced and highly efficient manufacturing using Industry 4.0 practices. Founded in 1996 in Norway, REC has always been committed to a low carbon footprint in its solar materials and panels. REC is headquartered in Norway with operational headquarters in Singapore and regional hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2021, REC is part of Reliance Industries Limited, India's largest private sector company with revenues of USD 118.6 billion.

