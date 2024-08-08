

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2024. The company also provided outlook for the third quarter.



For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.38 to $0.40 per share on revenues between $660 million and $664 million.



On average, 36 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.37 per share on revenues of $664.19 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.62 to $1.66 per share on revenues between $2.62 billion and $2.63 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.51 to $1.57 per share on revenues between $2.59 billion and $2.61 billion.



The Street is looking for earnings of $1.58 per share on revenues of $2.61 billion for the year.



