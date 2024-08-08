Anzeige
08.08.2024
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

08 August 2024

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Net Asset Value

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announces that as at the close of business on 07 August 2024 its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per ordinary share ("Share") was as follows:

NAV per Share (NAV per share cum income, post Alpha Fee)

111.29p


The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

For further information:

Company Secretary

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com

+44 207 409 0181


