Antea Group: Mental Health Takes Center Stage in UK First Aide at Work Updates

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) recently updated its guidance on First Aid at Work (L74 document), placing a long-overdue emphasis on employee mental health. This shift reflects the growing recognition of mental wellbeing as an essential component of a safe and healthy workplace.

What does this mean for your business?

Essentially, employers now have a heightened responsibility to factor mental health into their first-aid needs assessment. This means reviewing your current provisions and potentially integrating new support mechanisms into your overall health and safety strategy.

Beyond the Bandage: Addressing mental health in the workplace

The L74 update highlights three key changes:

Prioritising Mental Wellbeing: Employers must now actively consider employees' mental health during first-aid needs assessments.

Clearer Guidance on Bleeding Emergencies: The term "catastrophic bleeding" has been replaced with "life-threatening bleeding," with additional guidance for employers on managing this risk.

Simplified Training Provider Information: The update streamlines information on selecting first-aid training providers.

Stepping Up Your Mental Health Support

Many organisations are already responding to this update by enhancing their mental wellbeing provisions. A cornerstone of these efforts is often the Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

What is an EAP?

Most companies offer an EAP, though the specifics may vary. Typical features include:

Counselling/Therapy Sessions: Often a set number of sessions per year with a qualified therapist.

24/7 Support Hotlines: Immediate access to support and guidance.

Online Resources: Web-based tools and information promoting self-care and wellbeing.

Life Assistance: Support extends beyond mental health, covering legal, financial, childcare, and eldercare concerns.

Expanding Your Mental Health Toolkit

In addition to EAPs, businesses have a range of options to bolster their mental health support:

Mental Health First Aiders: Train employees to provide initial support to colleagues experiencing mental health challenges.

Employee Awareness Training: Equip everyone with the knowledge to recognise and respond to mental health concerns.

Wellbeing Programs: Implement initiatives promoting healthy habits, stress management, and work-life balance.

Dedicated Wellbeing Spaces: Create physical spaces within the office for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Wellbeing Days/Activities: Organise events that encourage employee connection and positive mental health practices.

Additional Ways to Nurture Employee Wellbeing

Beyond the core mental health initiatives, consider these supplementary approaches to enhance employee wellbeing:

Paid Volunteering Days: Encourage team bonding and social good through volunteering initiatives.

Wellness Champion Network: Empower employees to advocate for and promote mental wellbeing within the organisation.

Healthy Eating: Promote healthy eating habits by providing nutritious options or subsidising healthy lunches.

Dedicated Wellness Spaces: Offer on-site facilities like gyms, massage rooms, or game rooms to support employee wellbeing.

Psychosocial Risk Assessments: Conduct targeted evaluations to identify specific workplace factors that may impact employees' mental health. This allows for tailored support and prevention strategies.

Conclusion

The revised HSE guidance on First Aid at Work is a positive step towards creating a more comprehensive understanding of workplace safety and employee wellbeing. By integrating mental health support into their first-aid needs assessment and exploring the wide range of initiatives available, businesses can create a work environment that fosters the mental and physical health of their employees.

