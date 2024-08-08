Burford Capital Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces its unaudited financial results at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
In addition, Burford has made available an accompanying three and six months ended June 30, 2024 results presentation and capital provision-direct and capital provision-indirect asset data tables on its website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.
Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer of Burford Capital, commented:
"Burford had a strong second quarter, with Burford-only total revenues up 217% and capital provision income up 237% over the comparable period in 2023. A series of case wins underline the lack of correlation between Burford's cash flows and markets or the economy and demonstrate continued progression in our $7.4 billion Group-wide total portfolio. New business was also active with new commitments above our recent quarterly average. As we've signaled, overall year-to-date results can't compare with last year given the unrealized gains from the 2023 YPF win, but year-to-date net realized gains on our core portfolio were up 36%. After a typically sleepy first quarter, we are very pleased with the performance of the business in the second quarter and in the first half of 2024."
Consolidated financial results
Summary statements of operations
Six months ended
June 30,
Three months ended
June 30,
Consolidated (US GAAP)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
% change
2024
2023
% change
Capital provision income
198,506
511,600
-61 %
157,745
35,667
342 %
Asset management income
3,507
3,891
-10 %
1,644
1,894
-13 %
Total revenues
203,948
425,456
-52 %
159,653
44,551
258 %
Total operating expenses
68,289
97,931
-30 %
38,151
43,632
-13 %
Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders
23,809
237,885
-90 %
53,746
(21,540)
NM
Per diluted ordinary share
0.11
1.07
-90 %
0.24
(0.10)
NM
Note: "NM" denotes not meaningful. Changes from negative to positive amounts and positive to negative amounts, increases or decreases from zero and changes greater than 700% are not considered meaningful.
Summary statements of financial position
Consolidated (US GAAP)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
% change
Capital provision assets
5,238,633
5,045,388
4 %
Total Burford Capital Limited equity
2,303,187
2,290,858
1 %
Book value per ordinary share
10.50
10.46
0.4 %
Non-controlling interests
929,115
916,922
1 %
Total shareholders' equity
3,232,302
3,207,780
1 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
6,120,686
5,837,394
5 %
In this announcement, references to "2Q24" and "YTD24" are to Burford's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and references to "2Q23" and "YTD23" are to Burford's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. All figures in this announcement are presented on an unaudited consolidated basis in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP"), unless otherwise stated. Figures at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year ending December 31, 2024.
Definitions, reconciliations and information additional to those set forth in this announcement are available on Burford's website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.
Burford-only operational and financial review (non-GAAP)
Selected metrics 1
Six months ended June 30,
Three months ended June 30,
Burford-only (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
2024
2023
% change
2024
2023
% change
Net realized gains/(losses)
127,907
94,394
36 %
99,153
58,781
69 %
Realizations
215,738
194,943
11 %
154,664
133,197
16 %
Cash receipts 2
245,057
246,938
-1 %
107,363
149,781
-28 %
Deployments
190,826
248,446
-23 %
131,745
181,453
-27 %
New commitments
342,590
431,034
-21 %
260,131
330,270
-21 %
1 Represents Burford-only capital provision-direct, unless noted otherwise.
2 Represents Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct, capital provision-indirect and asset management and other services.
Group-wide (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
% change
Total portfolio
7,383,303
7,170,308
3 %
- Net realized gains in YTD24 up 36% to $128 million (YTD23: $94 million), reflecting multiple case wins and higher returns with a ROIC of 146% on realizations for fully and partially concluded assets in YTD24
- Net realized gains in YTD24 comprised $151 million of gross realized gains (YTD23: $120 million) offset by $23 million of gross realized losses (YTD23: $25 million)
- Realizations in YTD24 of $216 million (YTD23: $195 million)
- Highest first half since 2020 with realizations diversified across vintage years as Covid-19 pandemic backlog continues to clear in tandem with newer case resolutions
- During YTD24, eight different assets generated more than $10 million of realizations each, with three of those delivering $25 million or more each
- Cash receipts in YTD24 of $245 million (YTD23: $247 million)
- Cash generation has been consistent with quarterly receipts near or exceeding $100 million in each of the last eight quarters
- Deployments in YTD24 of $191 million (YTD23: $248 million)
- Deployments in 2Q24 of $132 million exceeded their trailing eight-quarter average by 25% and were 2.2x the level of deployments in 1Q24
- Definitive undrawn commitments to Burford-only capital provision assets-representing non-discretionary future deployments-were up 16% in YTD24 to $675 million at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $580 million)
- Burford-only capital provision-direct new commitments in YTD24 of $343 million (YTD23: $431 million) were well diversified across patent, US commercial, EMEA and arbitration case types
- New commitments in 2Q24 of $260 million (2Q23: $330 million) exceeded their trailing eight-quarter average by 43%
- Absence in 2Q24 of Fortune 50 company portfolio new commitment of $190 million in 2Q23 impacted period-on-period comparisons
Selected financial metrics
Six months ended
June 30,
Three months ended
June 30,
Burford-only (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
% change
2024
2023
% change
Total revenues
168,655
381,914
-56 %
137,277
43,237
217 %
Total operating expenses
66,966
97,576
-31 %
37,302
43,567
-14 %
Operating income/(loss)
101,689
284,338
-64 %
99,975
(330)
NM
Net income/(loss)
23,809
237,885
-90 %
53,746
(21,540)
NM
Burford-only (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
$ change
% change
Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited
2,169,230
2,156,893
12,337
1 %
Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share
9.89
9.85
2.49
0.4 %
- Total revenues in 2Q24 of $137 million (2Q23: $43 million), driven by significantly higher capital provision income of $119 million (2Q23: $35 million) and with no individual asset having a significant impact on quarterly performance
- Total revenues in YTD24 were $169 million (YTD23: $382 million) with the prior year benefiting from the substantial positive impact of significant YPF-related capital provision income
- Operating income in 2Q23 of $100 million (2Q23: operating loss of $0.3 million) and $102 million in YTD24 (YTD23: $284 million), with the decrease in YTD24 attributable principally to the decrease in total revenues discussed above
- Total reported operating expenses down sharply in YTD24, with 2Q24 down 14% to $37 million (2Q23: $44 million) and YTD24 down 31% to $67 million (YTD23: $98 million), reflecting the variable impact of accruals for unrealized gains and movements in Burford's share price on a period-to-period basis
- Year-over-year variation of reported operating expenses does not correlate to significant changes in cash operating expense levels, which remain largely consistent
Selected portfolio metrics
Burford-only (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
$ change
% change
Deployed cost
1,669,894
1,573,531
96,363
6 %
Plus: Fair value adjustments
1,824,715
1,814,070
10,645
1 %
Fair value
3,494,609
3,387,601
107,008
3 %
Undrawn commitments
1,521,074
1,396,061
125,013
9 %
Total capital provision-direct portfolio
5,015,683
4,783,662
232,021
5 %
Total capital provision portfolio1
5,058,082
4,840,117
217,965
5 %
1 Represents capital provision-direct and capital provision-indirect.
- At June 30, 2024, cumulative ROIC since inception from Burford-only capital provision-direct assets of 86% (December 31, 2023: 82%) and IRR of 27% (December 31, 2023: 27%)
Liquidity and capital
Burford-only (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
$ change
% change
Liquidity
Cash and cash equivalents
349,700
195,915
153,785
78 %
Marketable securities
92,924
107,561
(14,637)
-14 %
Total liquidity
442,624
303,476
139,148
46 %
Due from settlement of capital provision assets
199,997
185,267
14,730
8 %
- Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $443 million at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $303 million)
- Robust liquidity position at June 30, 2024 augmented by $245 million of Burford-only cash receipts in YTD24 and $275 million add-on offering to 2031 senior notes in January 2024
- Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets of $200 million at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $185 million), with 43% of December 31, 2023 balance collected in YTD24
- Total debt outstanding of $1.8 billion at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $1.6 billion)
- Leverage remains well below covenant ceiling levels
- Declared interim dividend of 6.25¢ per ordinary share payable on December 5, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2024
Change in independent auditors
As previously announced in a report on Form 6-K furnished to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on July 9, 2024, Ernst & Young LLP ("E&Y") was dismissed as Burford's independent registered public accounting firm effective immediately following the issuance of Burford's consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. KPMG LLP ("KPMG") will replace E&Y as Burford's independent registered public accounting firm and will review Burford's consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2024 and will audit Burford's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. KPMG's appointment is subject to the ratification of Burford's shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to be held on August 20, 2024.
In accordance with Guernsey law, E&Y has deposited with Burford a statement confirming there are no matters to be brought to the attention of Burford's members or creditors.
Adoption of US Rule 10b5-1 executive share liquidity plans
A feature of the US public markets is a well-established and widely used approach for corporate executives to obtain some liquidity from their shareholdings as part of their personal financial planning. As part of its acquisition of full US domestic issuer status, Burford is joining typical US public company practice (including, we believe, the clear majority of S&P 500 companies) in permitting the use by its executives of plans that pre-set such transactions in the future, known as "Rule 10b5-1 trading plans" after the SEC rule that provides for such plans. To be clear, the adoption and use of Rule 10b5-1 plans does not alter a company's commitment to its executives being meaningfully exposed to its equity nor does it affect Burford's minimum share ownership policy for its executives; rather, Rule 10b5-1 plans provide a vehicle for enabling some liquidity in an orderly manner that removes executives from short-term trading decisions and the potential for market signaling.
The Rule 10b5-1 plans will be administered by Merrill Lynch and operate as follows, consistent with the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 and the usual design of such plans. During any open period (which typically occurs following the release of each quarter's earnings), an executive may choose to adopt the Rule 10b5-1 plan by authorizing the sale of a certain amount of the executive's holdings in Burford's ordinary shares over the forthcoming year. Those sales are then managed by Merrill Lynch according to pre-set parameters set forth in the Rule 10b5-1 plan; the executive has no involvement in the trading process. No sales occur during what is known as a "cooling-off period," which is typically 90-120 days under the relevant rules after adopting the Rule 10b5-1 plan.
Over the course of the next year, Burford expects that four of its executives (its CEO, CIO and co-COOs) will adopt and make use of the Rule 10b5-1 plans in connection with nominal levels of their Burford's ordinary shares. Burford expects that those executives will also continue to amass additional ordinary shares of Burford as an integral part of their compensation plans.
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.
For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.
Summary financial statements and reconciliations
The tables below set forth summaries of the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of financial position at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and corresponding reconciliations from consolidated to Burford-only financial results. Furthermore, the tables below set forth certain additional reconciliations for financial information contained in this announcement.
Summary condensed consolidated statements of operations
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
June 30,
($ in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Capital provision income/(loss)
157,745
35,667
198,506
511,600
(Less)/Plus: Third-party interests in capital
provision assets
(6,264)
4,813
(11,488)
(95,532)
Asset management income/(loss)
1,644
1,894
3,507
3,891
Services and other income/(loss)
6,528
2,177
13,423
5,497
Total revenues
159,653
44,551
203,948
425,456
Total operating expenses
38,151
43,632
68,289
97,931
Operating income/(loss)
121,502
919
135,659
327,525
Finance costs and loss on debt extinguishment
34,466
21,124
67,033
41,677
Foreign currency transactions (gains)/losses
67
(8,898)
559
(11,338)
Income/(loss) before income taxes
86,969
12,226
68,067
297,186
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes
(11,697)
(8,969)
(10,293)
(16,081)
Net income/(loss)
75,272
(20,276)
57,774
281,105
Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders
53,746
(21,540)
23,809
237,885
Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders per ordinary share
Basic
$0.25
($0.10)
$0.11
$1.09
Diluted
$0.24
($0.10)
$0.11
$1.07
Summary Burford-only statement of operations
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
June 30,
($ in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Capital provision income
119,360
35,392
137,263
351,407
Asset management income
11,487
5,684
18,160
25,041
Services and other income
6,430
2,161
13,232
5,466
Total revenues
137,277
43,237
168,655
381,914
Operating expenses
37,302
43,567
66,966
97,576
Operating income
99,975
(330)
101,689
284,338
Net income
53,746
(21,540)
23,809
237,885
Net income per share:
Basic
$0.25
($0.10)
$0.11
$1.09
Diluted
$0.24
($0.10)
$0.11
$1.07
Reconciliation of summary condensed consolidated statement of operations to summary Burford-only statement of operations
Three months ended June 30, 2024
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-
Capital provision income
157,745
(23,332)
(7,406)
(5,774)
(1,873)
119,360
(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets
(6,264)
-
7,385
-
(1,121)
-
Asset management income
1,644
9,843
-
-
-
11,487
Services and other income
6,528
(97)
-
-
(1)
6,430
Total revenues
159,653
(13,586)
(21)
(5,774)
(2,995)
137,277
Operating expenses
38,151
46
(21)
(105)
(769)
37,302
Operating income
121,502
(13,632)
-
(5,669)
(2,226)
99,975
Net income/(loss)
75,272
(13,632)
-
(5,669)
(2,225)
53,746
Three months ended June 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Strategic
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-
Capital provision income
35,667
(100)
72
4,728
(4,983)
8
35,392
(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets
4,813
-
-
(4,753)
-
(60)
-
Asset management income
1,894
46
3,744
-
-
-
5,684
Services and other income
2,177
-
(1)
-
-
(15)
2,161
Total revenues
44,551
(54)
3,815
(25)
(4,983)
(67)
43,237
Operating expenses
43,632
(141)
187
(25)
(80)
(6)
43,567
Operating income
919
87
3,628
-
(4,903)
(61)
(330)
Net income/(loss)
(20,276)
87
3,628
-
(4,903)
(76)
(21,540)
Six months ended June 30, 2024
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-
Capital provision income
198,506
(33,018)
(12,826)
(13,045)
(2,354)
137,263
(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets
(11,488)
-
12,754
-
(1,266)
-
Asset management income
3,507
14,653
-
-
-
18,160
Services and other income
13,423
(185)
-
-
(6)
13,232
Total revenues
203,948
(18,550)
(72)
(13,045)
(3,626)
168,655
Operating expenses
68,289
90
(72)
(274)
(1,067)
66,966
Operating income
135,659
(18,640)
-
(12,771)
(2,559)
101,689
Net income/(loss)
57,774
(18,640)
-
(12,771)
(2,554)
23,809
Six months ended June 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Strategic
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-
Capital provision income
511,600
(207)
(48,236)
(95,041)
(12,005)
(4,704)
351,407
(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets
(95,532)
-
-
95,011
-
521
-
Asset management income
3,891
92
21,058
-
-
-
25,041
Services and other income
5,497
-
(2)
-
-
(29)
5,466
Total revenues
425,456
(115)
(27,180)
(30)
(12,005)
(4,212)
381,914
Operating expenses
97,931
(296)
217
(30)
(203)
(43)
97,576
Operating income
327,525
181
(27,397)
-
(11,802)
(4,169)
284,338
Net income/(loss)
281,105
181
(27,397)
-
(11,802)
(4,202)
237,885
Summary condensed consolidated statement of financial position
($ in thousands)
June 30,
2024
December 31,
Total assets
6,120,686
5,837,394
Total liabilities
2,888,384
2,629,614
Total Burford Capital Limited equity
2,303,187
2,290,858
Non-controlling interests
929,115
916,922
Total shareholders' equity
3,232,302
3,207,780
Basic ordinary shares outstanding
219,412,747
218,962,441
Total shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per basic ordinary share
10.50
10.46
Total shareholders' equity per basic ordinary share
14.73
14.65
Reconciliation of summary consolidated statement of financial position to summary Burford-only statement of financial position
June 30, 2024
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-only
Total assets
6,120,686
(665,252)
(699,041)
(201,022)
(80,187)
4,475,184
Total liabilities
2,888,384
-
(699,041)
(80)
(17,266)
2,171,997
Total shareholders' equity
3,232,302
(665,252)
-
(200,942)
(62,921)
2,303,187
December 31, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-only
Total assets
5,837,394
(634,239)
(686,304)
(222,413)
(78,574)
4,215,864
Total liabilities
2,629,614
-
(686,304)
(100)
(18,204)
1,925,006
Total shareholders' equity
3,207,780
(634,239)
-
(222,313)
(60,370)
2,290,858
Reconciliation of components of realizations from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis
Three months ended June 30, 2024
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-
Capital provision-direct
179,391
(24,727)
154,664
37,574
24,523
216,761
Capital provision-indirect
12,492
(10,410)
2,082
10,410
-
12,492
Post-settlement
-
-
-
24,668
-
24,668
Total realizations
191,883
(35,137)
156,746
72,652
24,523
253,921
Three months ended June 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-
Capital provision-direct
130,520
2,677
133,197
22,986
17,328
173,511
Capital provision-indirect
27,064
(22,605)
4,459
22,290
-
26,749
Post-settlement
-
-
-
79,576
-
79,576
Total realizations
157,584
(19,928)
137,656
124,852
17,328
279,836
Six months ended June 30, 2024
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-
Capital provision-direct
283,584
(67,846)
215,738
66,345
54,721
336,804
Capital provision-indirect
21,270
(17,725)
3,545
17,725
-
21,270
Post-settlement
-
-
-
52,502
-
52,502
Total realizations
304,854
(85,571)
219,283
136,572
54,721
410,576
Six months ended June 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-
Capital provision-direct
246,252
(51,309)
194,943
73,376
52,751
321,070
Capital provision-indirect
39,644
(33,089)
6,555
32,774
-
39,329
Post-settlement
-
-
-
98,256
-
98,256
Total realizations
285,896
(84,398)
201,498
204,406
52,571
458,655
Reconciliation of components of deployments from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis
Three months ended June 30, 2024
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-
Capital provision-direct
169,229
(37,484)
131,745
4,823
40,942
177,510
Capital provision-indirect
8,112
(6,759)
1,353
6,760
-
8,113
Post-settlement
-
-
-
8,821
-
8,821
Total deployments
177,341
(44,243)
133,098
20,404
40,942
194,444
Three months ended June 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-
Capital provision-direct
246,840
(65,387)
181,453
6,070
58,504
246,027
Capital provision-indirect
78,794
(65,662)
13,132
65,662
-
78,794
Post-settlement
-
-
-
31,939
-
31,939
Total deployments
325,634
(131,049)
194,585
103,671
58,504
356,760
Six months ended June 30, 2024
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-
Capital provision-direct
244,019
(53,193)
190,826
7,363
57,551
255,740
Capital provision-indirect
58,725
(48,937)
9,788
48,938
-
58,726
Post-settlement
-
-
-
29,528
-
29,528
Total deployments
302,744
(102,130)
200,614
85,829
57,551
343,994
Six months ended June 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-
Capital provision-direct
331,525
(83,079)
248,446
12,983
75,956
337,385
Capital provision-indirect
112,794
(93,995)
18,799
93,995
-
112,794
Post-settlement
-
-
-
35,806
-
35,806
Total deployments
444,319
(177,074)
267,245
142,784
75,956
485,985
Reconciliation of quarterly consolidated capital provision-direct deployments to quarterly Burford-only capital provision-direct deployments
For the three months ended
Eliminations and
adjustments
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
June 30, 2024
169,229
(37,484)
131,745
4,823
40,942
177,510
March 31, 2024
74,790
(15,710)
59,080
2,540
16,609
78,229
December 31, 2023
104,678
(26,915)
77,763
8,317
24,577
110,657
September 30, 2023
69,690
(13,704)
55,986
4,379
21,819
82,184
June 30, 2023
246,840
(65,387)
181,453
6,070
58,504
246,027
March 31, 2023
84,685
(17,692)
66,993
6,913
17,452
91,358
December 31, 2022
223,920
(42,233)
181,687
9,630
42,517
233,834
September 30, 2022
197,916
(44,627)
153,289
6,277
45,155
204,721
June 30, 2022
92,445
(22,273)
70,172
8,926
21,291
100,389
Reconciliation of consolidated deployment multiple to Burford-only deployment multiple
Eliminations and
adjustments
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Burford-
Capital provision-direct for three months ended June 30, 2024
169,229
(37,484)
131,745
Capital provision-direct for three months ended March 31, 2024
74,790
(15,710)
59,080
Deployment multiple
2.3
2.2
Reconciliation of consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets to Burford-only cash receipts
($ in thousands)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets
125,344
163,522
Less: Elimination of third-party interests
(36,841)
(26,950)
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
88,503
136,572
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets
86,328
135,579
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets
2,175
993
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
88,503
136,572
Consolidated asset management income
1,644
1,894
Plus: Eliminated income from funds
9,843
3,790
Burford-only asset management income
11,487
5,684
Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)
(495)
5,358
Burford-only proceeds from asset management income
10,992
11,042
Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends
5,093
682
Burford-only proceeds from other income
2,775
1,485
Burford-only proceeds from other items
7,868
2,167
Cash receipts
107,363
149,781
(1)
Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.
($ in thousands)
Six months ended
Six months ended
Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets
372,905
308,007
Less: Elimination of third-party interests
(156,877)
(87,513)
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
216,028
220,494
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets
199,250
213,321
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets
16,778
7,173
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
216,028
220,494
Consolidated asset management income
3,507
3,891
Plus: Eliminated income from funds
14,653
21,150
Burford-only asset management income
18,160
25,041
Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)
(2,692)
(1,728)
Burford-only proceeds from asset management income
15,468
23,313
Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends
10,569
1,563
Burford-only proceeds from other income
2,992
1,568
Burford-only proceeds from other items
13,561
3,131
Cash receipts
245,057
246,938
(1)
Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.
Reconciliation of quarterly consolidated cash receipts to Burford-only cash receipts
($ in thousands)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets
125,344
247,561
Less: Elimination of third-party interests
(36,841)
(120,036)
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
88,503
127,525
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets
86,328
112,922
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets
2,175
14,603
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
88,503
127,525
Consolidated asset management income
1,644
1,863
Plus: Eliminated income from funds
9,843
4,810
Burford-only asset management income
11,487
6,673
Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)
(495)
2,197
Burford-only proceeds from asset management income
10,992
4,476
Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends
5,093
5,476
Burford-only proceeds from other income
2,775
217
Burford-only proceeds from other items
7,868
5,693
Cash receipts
107,363
137,694
(1)
Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.
($ in thousands)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets
119,208
132,147
Less: Elimination of third-party interests
(22,709)
(7,074)
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
96,499
125,073
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets
95,490
105,915
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets
1,009
19,158
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
96,499
125,073
Consolidated asset management income
1,875
1,876
Plus: Eliminated income from funds
20,655
14,265
Burford-only asset management income
22,530
16,141
Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)
(19,254)
(10,409)
Burford-only proceeds from asset management income
3,276
5,732
Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends
2,672
2,062
Burford-only proceeds from other income
7,030
(73)
Burford-only proceeds from other items
9,702
1,989
Cash receipts
109,477
132,794
(1)
Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.
($ in thousands)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets
163,522
144,485
Less: Elimination of third-party interests
(26,950)
(60,563)
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
136,572
83,922
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets
135,579
77,742
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets
993
6,180
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
136,572
83,922
Consolidated asset management income
1,894
1,997
Plus: Eliminated income from funds
3,790
17,360
Burford-only asset management income
5,684
19,357
Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)
5,358
(7,086)
Burford-only proceeds from asset management income
11,042
12,271
Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends
682
881
Burford-only proceeds from other income
1,485
83
Burford-only proceeds from other items
2,167
964
Cash receipts
149,781
97,157
(1)
Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.
($ in thousands)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets
105,464
173,781
Less: Elimination of third-party interests
(11,720)
(48,686)
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
93,744
125,095
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets
93,137
120,988
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets
607
4,107
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
93,744
125,095
Consolidated asset management income
2,025
1,583
Plus: Eliminated income from funds
12,733
2,976
Burford-only asset management income
14,758
4,559
Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)
(11,794)
(2,980)
Burford-only proceeds from asset management income
2,964
1,578
Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends
1,740
878
Burford-only proceeds from other income
66
2,466
Burford-only proceeds from other items
1,806
3,344
Cash receipts
98,514
130,017
(1)
Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.
Reconciliation of consolidated portfolio to Group-wide portfolio
June 30, 2024
(GAAP)
(non-GAAP)
Elimination of
third-party
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
interests
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision assets - direct:
Deployed cost
2,229,053
(559,159)
1,669,894
394,049
464,510
2,528,453
Plus: Fair value adjustments
2,771,019
(946,304)
1,824,715
169,291
221,497
2,215,503
Fair value
5,000,072
(1,505,463)
3,494,609
563,340
686,007
4,743,956
Capital provision assets - indirect:
Deployed cost
211,016
(177,932)
33,084
177,932
-
211,016
Plus: Fair value adjustments
27,545
(20,373)
7,172
16,944
-
24,116
Fair value
238,561
(198,305)
40,256
194,876
-
235,132
Total capital provision assets
5,238,633
(1,703,768)
3,534,865
758,216
686,007
4,979,088
Post-settlement assets:
Deployed cost
-
-
-
237,469
-
237,469
Plus: Fair value adjustments
-
-
-
51,055
-
51,055
Fair value
-
-
-
288,524
-
288,524
Undrawn commitments:
Capital provision-direct
1,956,479
(435,405)
1,521,074
110,686
426,574
2,058,334
Capital provision-indirect
12,859
(10,716)
2,143
10,716
-
12,859
Post-settlement
-
-
-
44,498
-
44,498
Total undrawn commitments
1,969,338
(446,121)
1,523,217
165,900
426,574
2,115,691
Total portfolio
7,207,971
(2,149,889)
5,058,082
1,212,640
1,112,581
7,383,303
December 31, 2023
(GAAP)
(non-GAAP)
Elimination of
third-party
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
interests
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision assets - direct:
Deployed cost
2,116,304
(542,773)
1,573,531
416,318
428,110
2,417,959
Plus: Fair value adjustments
2,743,575
(929,505)
1,814,070
180,169
220,363
2,214,602
Fair value
4,859,879
(1,472,278)
3,387,601
596,487
648,473
4,632,561
Capital provision assets - indirect:
Deployed cost
164,259
(125,508)
38,751
125,508
-
164,259
Plus: Fair value adjustments
21,250
(15,490)
5,760
15,490
-
21,250
Fair value
185,509
(140,998)
44,511
140,998
-
185,509
Total capital provision assets
5,045,388
(1,613,276)
3,432,112
737,485
648,473
4,818,070
Post-settlement assets:
Deployed cost
-
-
-
253,062
-
253,062
Plus: Fair value adjustments
-
-
-
45,792
-
45,792
Fair value
-
-
-
298,854
-
298,854
Undrawn commitments:
Capital provision-direct
1,801,627
(405,566)
1,396,061
126,560
396,646
1,919,267
Capital provision-indirect
71,662
(59,718)
11,944
59,718
-
71,662
Post-settlement
-
-
-
62,455
-
62,455
Total undrawn commitments
1,873,289
(465,284)
1,408,005
248,733
396,646
2,053,384
Total portfolio
6,918,677
(2,078,560)
4,840,117
1,285,072
1,045,119
7,170,308
Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Elimination
Burford-only
Consolidated
Elimination
Burford-only
Cash and cash equivalents
390,673
(40,973)
349,700
220,549
(24,634)
195,915
Marketable securities
92,924
-
92,924
107,561
-
107,561
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
483,597
(40,973)
442,624
328,110
(24,634)
303,476
Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Elimination
Burford-only
Consolidated
Elimination
Burford-only
Due from settlement of capital provision assets
199,997
-
199,997
265,540
(80,273)
185,267
Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only net realized gains/(losses) on capital provision-direct assets
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations
Burford-
Burford-only Capital
Burford-only Capital
Net realized gains/(losses) for the three months ended June 30, 2024
117,471
(18,318)
99,153
99,153
-
Net realized gains/(losses) for the three months ended June 30, 2023
64,323
(5,542)
58,781
58,871
-
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations
Burford-
Burford-only Capital
Burford-only Capital
Net realized gains/(losses) for the six months ended June 30, 2024
175,333
(46,286)
129,047
127,907
1,140
Net realized gains/(losses) for the six months ended June 30, 2023
133,765
(39,371)
94,394
94,394
-
Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only unrealized gains on capital provision-indirect assets
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-
Burford-only
Burford-only
Unrealized gains/(losses) for the three months ended June 30, 2024
39,070
(20,207)
18,863
17,729
1,134
Unrealized gains/(losses) for the three months ended June 30, 2023
(28,821)
5,983
(22,838)
(23,152)
314
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations and
Burford-
Burford-only
Burford-only
Unrealized gains/(losses) for the six months ended June 30, 2024
25,369
(15,594)
9,775
8,363
1,412
Unrealized gains/(losses) for the six months ended June 30, 2023
373,992
(120,174)
253,818
251,989
1,829
Reconciliation of consolidated undrawn commitments to Burford-only undrawn commitments
June 30, 2024
Elimination of
third-party
interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Burford-
Definitive
887,592
(212,942)
674,650
Discretionary
1,026,386
(222,463)
803,923
Total legal finance undrawn commitments
1,913,978
(435,405)
1,478,573
Legal risk (definitive)
42,501
-
42,501
Total capital provision-direct undrawn commitments
1,956,479
(435,405)
1,521,074
Capital provision-indirect undrawn commitments
12,859
(10,716)
2,143
Total capital provision undrawn commitments
1,969,338
(446,121)
1,523,217
December 31,2023
Elimination of
third-party
interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Burford-
Definitive
768,311
(188,313)
579,998
Discretionary
977,733
(211,196)
766,537
Total legal finance undrawn commitments
1,746,044
(399,509)
1,346,535
Legal risk (definitive)
55,583
(6,057)
49,526
Total capital provision-direct undrawn commitments
1,801,627
(405,566)
1,396,061
Capital provision-indirect undrawn commitments
71,662
(59,718)
11,944
Total capital provision undrawn commitments
1,873,289
(465,284)
1,408,005
Reconciliation of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share
($ in thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Total Burford Capital Limited equity
2,303,187
2,290,858
Less: Goodwill
(133,957)
(133,965)
Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited
2,169,230
2,156,893
Basic ordinary shares outstanding
219,412,747
218,962,441
Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share
$9.89
$9.85
Definitions and use of non-GAAP financial measures and alternative performance measures
Burford reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with US GAAP. US GAAP requires us to present financial statements that consolidate some of the limited partner interests in private funds we manage as well as assets held on our balance sheet where we have a partner or minority investor. We therefore refer to various presentations of our consolidated financial results as follows:
- Consolidated refers to assets, liabilities and activities that include those third-party interests, partially owned subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles that we are required to consolidate under US GAAP. At the date of this announcement, the major entities where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities include Burford Opportunity Fund C LP, Burford Advantage Master Fund LP, Colorado Investments Limited ("Colorado") and several other entities in which Burford holds investments where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities.
- Burford-only refers to assets, liabilities and activities that pertain only to Burford on a proprietary basis, excluding any third-party interests and the portions of jointly owned entities owned by others.
- Group-wide refers to the totality of assets managed by Burford, including those portions of the private funds owned by third parties and including private funds that are not consolidated within Burford's consolidated financial statements. Group-wide is therefore the sum of Burford-only and non-controlling interests in consolidated and non-consolidated private funds. Group-wide does not include third-party interests in capital provision assets, the economics of which have been sold to those third parties, which do not meet the criteria to be recognized as a sale under US GAAP. This includes the third-party interests in Colorado and other capital provision asset subparticipations.
We subdivide our capital provision assets into two categories:
- Direct, which includes all of our capital provision assets that we have originated directly (i.e., not through participation in a private fund) from our balance sheet. We also include direct (i.e., not through participation in a private fund) complex strategies assets in this category.
- Indirect, which includes our balance sheet's participations in one of our private funds (i.e., Burford Advantage Master Fund LP).
We also use certain unaudited alternative performance measures, including:
- Internal rate of return ("IRR") is a discount rate that makes the net present value of a series of cash flows equal to zero and is expressed as a percentage figure. We compute IRR on concluded (including partially concluded) legal finance assets by treating that entire portfolio (or, when noted, a subset thereof) as one undifferentiated pool of capital and measuring actual and, if necessary, estimated inflows and outflows from that pool, allocating costs appropriately. IRRs do not include unrealized gains or losses.
- Return on invested capital ("ROIC") from a concluded asset is the absolute amount of realizations from such asset in excess of the amount of expenditure incurred in financing such asset divided by the amount of expenditure incurred, expressed as a percentage figure. ROIC is a measure of our ability to generate absolute returns on our assets. Some industry participants express returns on a multiple of invested capital ("MOIC") instead of a ROIC basis. MOIC includes the return of capital and, therefore, is 1x higher than ROIC. In other words, 70% ROIC is the same as 1.70x MOIC.
Other unaudited alternative performance measures and terms we use include:
- Commitment is the amount of financing we agree to provide for a legal finance asset. Commitments can be definitive (requiring us to provide financing on a schedule or, more often, when certain expenses are incurred) or discretionary (allowing us to provide financing after reviewing and approving a future matter). Unless otherwise indicated, commitments include deployed cost and undrawn commitments.
- Deployment refers to the financing provided for an asset, which adds to our deployed cost in such asset.
- Deployed cost is the amount of financing we have provided for an asset at the applicable point in time.
- Fair value adjustment is the amount of unrealized gain or loss recognized in our consolidated statements of operations in the relevant period and added to or subtracted from, as applicable, the asset or liability value in our consolidated statements of financial position.
- Portfolio includes deployed cost, net unrealized gains or losses and undrawn commitments.
- Realization: A legal finance asset is realized when the asset is concluded (i.e., when litigation risk has been resolved). A realization will result in us receiving cash or, occasionally, non-cash assets, or recognizing a due from settlement receivable, reflecting what we are owed on the asset.
- Realized gain / loss reflects the total amount of gain or loss, relative to cost, generated by a legal finance asset when it is realized, calculated as realized proceeds less deployed cost, without regard for any previously recognized fair value adjustment.
- Unrealized gain / loss represents the fair value of our legal finance assets over or under their deployed cost, as determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable US GAAP standards, for the relevant financial reporting period (consolidated statements of operations) or cumulatively (consolidated statements of financial position).
- YPF-related assets refers to our Petersen and Eton Park legal finance assets, which are two claims relating to the Republic of Argentina's nationalization of YPF S.A., the Argentine energy company.
We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including:
- Book value per ordinary share is calculated by dividing total Burford Capital Limited equity by the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding.
- Cash receipts represent cash generated during the reporting period from our capital provision assets, asset management income and certain other items, before any deployments into financing existing or new assets. Cash receipts are a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is proceeds from capital provision assets as set forth in our consolidated statements of cash flows. We believe that cash receipts are an important measure of our operating and financial performance and are useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets.
- Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited is calculated by subtracting intangible assets (such as goodwill) from total Burford Capital Limited equity. Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is calculated by dividing tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited by the total number of outstanding ordinary shares. Each of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited and tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is total Burford Capital Limited equity as set forth in our consolidated statements of financial position. We believe that tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is an important measure of our financial condition and is useful to management and investors when assessing capital adequacy and our ability to generate earnings on tangible equity invested by our shareholders.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP.
