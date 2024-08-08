

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Zurnai, the first nalmefene hydrochloride auto-injector for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.



Zurnai, a single-dose, pre-filled auto-injector, is available only by prescription. The FDA granted approval of Zurnai to Purdue Pharma L.P.



The agency had approved the first nasal spray formulation of nalmefene in May 2023.



Drug overdose persists as a major public health issue in the U.S., with more than 107,000 reported fatal overdoses occurring in 2023, primarily driven by synthetic opioids like illicit fentanyl. Nalmefene and naloxone are two available options to reverse opioid overdose. The FDA has worked to increase availability and accessibility of both options to encourage harm reduction and reduce overdose death.



Nalmefene is an opioid receptor antagonist which is used to treat acute opioid overdose. If nalmefene is administered quickly, it can reverse the effects of opioid overdose, including respiratory depression, sedation and low blood pressure. The newly approved product delivers 1.5 milligrams of nalmefene under the skin or into muscle.



