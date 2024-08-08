Nova Ltd. Reports Record Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the second quarter, the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Record Quarterly revenue of $156.9 million, a 11% QoQ increase, exceeding the Company guidance and up 28% YoY.
- GAAP net income of $45.1 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, exceeding the Company guidance, a 23% QoQ increase and up 48% YoY.
- Non-GAAP net income of $52.0 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, exceeding the Company guidance, a 16% increase QoQ, and up 52% YoY.
- Record booking for advanced packaging processes and materials metrology solutions.
- Record revenue from chemical metrology, driven by demand in high-bandwidth-memory and front-end logic processes.
GAAP Results (K)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 2023
Revenues
$156,858
$141,798
$122,702
Net Income
$45,142
$36,860
$29,926
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.41
$1.15
$0.95
Non-GAAP Results (K)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 2023
Net Income
$51,956
$44,612
$33,814
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.61
$1.39
$1.06
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.
Management Comments
"Nova delivered an exceptionally strong quarter, exceeding the high end of the guidance, with record results across the board," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "Our performance was driven by broad demand for our entire portfolio, from a large number of customers and diverse territories. We succeeded in leveraging multiple opportunities created by the increasing demand for Gate-All-Around and advanced packaging solutions and the robust demand for mature nodes. We remain confident in our ability to outperform the market this year."
2024 Third Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the third quarter, the period ending September 30, 2024. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $168 million to $176 million in revenue
- $1.39 to $1.52 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $1.60 to $1.73 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2024 Second Quarter Results
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $156.9 million, an increase of 11% compared with the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 28% compared with the second quarter of 2023.
Gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 59%, compared with 59% in the first quarter of 2024 and 57% in the second quarter of 2023.
Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were $46.9 million, compared with $46.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $40.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $45.1 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. This is compared with net income of $36.9 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, and $29.9 million, or $ 0.95 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $52.0 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. This is compared with net income of $44.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, and $33.8 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure, including risks related to artificial intelligence; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including related to the war against Hamas and other terrorist organizations; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2024. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
(Tables to Follow)
NOVA LTD.
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
As of
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
2024
2023
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
130,353
107,574
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
200,384
119,850
Marketable securities
207,101
216,258
Trade accounts receivable, net
93,590
111,256
Inventories
156,658
138,198
Other current assets
14,481
17,084
Total current assets
802,567
710,220
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
213,641
191,351
Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits
7,585
6,254
Deferred tax assets
25,514
23,583
Operating lease right-of-use assets
39,697
41,856
Property plant and equipment, net
67,058
66,874
Intangible assets, net
35,025
39,184
Goodwill
49,090
50,080
Other long-term assets
6,819
4,405
Total non-current assets
444,429
423,587
Total assets
1,246,996
1,133,807
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
198,322
197,678
Trade accounts payable
40,997
35,158
Deferred revenues
54,212
41,978
Operating lease current liabilities
6,417
6,703
Other current liabilities
46,420
41,294
Total current liabilities
346,368
322,811
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease long-term liabilities
36,535
39,762
Long-term deferred tax liability
9,752
10,574
Other long-term liabilities
11,730
9,908
Total non-current liabilities
58,017
60,244
Shareholders' equity
842,611
750,752
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,246,996
1,133,807
NOVA LTD.
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months
Six months
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Products
124,596
95,627
236,166
200,958
Services
32,262
27,075
62,490
53,937
Total revenues
156,858
122,702
298,656
254,895
Total cost of revenues
64,297
53,044
122,834
107,971
Gross profit
92,561
69,658
175,822
146,924
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
25,513
22,413
50,265
45,381
Sales and marketing
16,023
12,927
32,516
26,449
General and administrative
5,407
5,602
10,203
10,641
Total operating expenses
46,943
40,942
92,984
82,471
Operating income
45,618
28,716
82,838
64,453
Financing income, net
7,961
5,628
13,961
10,356
Income before taxes on income
53,579
34,344
96,799
74,809
Income tax expenses
8,437
4,418
14,797
10,256
Net income for the period
45,142
29,926
82,002
64,553
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.55
1.04
2.83
2.25
Diluted
1.41
0.95
2.56
2.04
Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
Basic
29,048
28,766
29,018
28,706
Diluted
32,239
31,928
32,221
31,927
NOVA LTD.
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
Three months
Six months
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
45,142
29,926
82,002
64,553
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,918
2,476
5,821
4,816
Amortization of intangible assets
1,441
1,475
2,909
2,919
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on
(1,777)
(621)
(3,425)
(1,049)
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
322
320
644
636
Share-based compensation
6,294
3,667
12,666
8,061
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
678
407
1,935
1,756
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
5,602
18,064
17,004
26,681
Inventories
(8,760)
(14,689)
(20,278)
(35,024)
Other current and long-term assets
2,915
5,513
(567)
(2,718)
Deferred tax, net
(1,583)
(2,406)
(2,349)
(4,343)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,101
839
2,145
1,641
Trade accounts payable
1,649
(7,773)
5,624
(7,273)
Deferred revenues
7,395
(3,055)
12,279
(3,368)
Operating lease liabilities
(1,933)
(1,617)
(3,499)
(3,262)
Other current and long-term liabilities
(1,038)
(8,288)
6,855
(6,618)
Accrued severance pay, net
(37)
(71)
1
(169)
Net cash provided by operating activities
60,329
24,167
119,767
47,239
Cash flows from investment activities:
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank
(43,757)
14,452
(82,016)
(8,610)
Investment in marketable securities
(81,393)
(44,458)
(146,548)
(98,140)
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
79,503
42,423
136,752
84,315
Purchase of property and equipment
(2,412)
(3,274)
(5,180)
(6,032)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(48,059)
9,143
(96,992)
(28,467)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchases of treasury shares
-
-
-
(112)
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
115
-
115
Net cash provided by financing activities
-
115
-
3
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash
(23)
(310)
4
(1,306)
Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
12,247
33,115
22,779
17,469
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -
118,106
96,075
107,574
111,721
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
130,353
129,190
130,353
129,190
NOVA LTD.
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
GAAP gross profit
92,561
83,261
69,658
Stock-based compensation*
1,723
1,763
1,071
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,356
1,366
1,368
Non-GAAP gross profit
95,640
86,390
72,097
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
59 %
59 %
57 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
61 %
61 %
59 %
GAAP operating income
45,618
37,220
28,716
Stock-based compensation*
6,294
6,372
3,667
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,441
1,468
1,475
Non-GAAP operating income
53,353
45,060
33,858
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
29 %
26 %
23 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
34 %
32 %
28 %
GAAP net income
45,142
36,860
29,926
Stock-based compensation*
6,294
6,372
3,667
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,441
1,468
1,475
Amortization of issuance costs
322
322
320
Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans
(69)
893
(768)
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(1,174)
(1,303)
(806)
Non-GAAP net income
51,956
44,612
33,814
GAAP basic earnings per share
1.55
1.27
1.04
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
1.79
1.54
1.18
GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.41
1.15
0.94
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.61
1.39
1.06
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
29,048
29,030
28,766
Diluted
32,239
32,159
31,928
* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended June 30, 2024 included in - Cost of revenues - 1,723; Research and development, net - 2,849; Sales and marketing - 1,201; General and administrative - 521.
NOVA LTD.
(U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
1.39
1.52
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation
0.20
0.20
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.04
0.04
Amortization of issuance costs
0.01
0.01
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.04)
(0.04)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
1.60
1.73
