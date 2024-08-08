Cisco Systems Inc.: Cisco: Building Bridges, Feeding People and Empowering Students: How New Technologies Are Changing Lives

By Charu Adesnik

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Nearly 40 years ago, Cisco set out to connect the world through technology - to deliver innovation to our customers - and to shape the future through a deeply held commitment to the greater good.

Over the decades, we've continued to explore the role emerging technologies can play in breaking through longstanding social challenges - from food insecurity and extreme poverty to lack of access to educational and employment opportunities.

Now - in an age defined by AI and constant change, we continue to believe the most important connections we can make are the human connections.

Cisco invests in organizations around the world who are creating and delivering tech-enabled solutions that we believe can be scaled to drive significant social impact, and that can be sustained over the long-term. Our partners are proximate, embedded in and working hand-in-hand with the communities they are supporting. Cisco brings strategic guidance, catalytic funding, technology donations, and the support of the broader Cisco community.

Together, we work to promote a healthy planet and create a world where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential and thrive.

The Human Component

BBC StoryWorks is shining a light on the power of our global non-profit partnerships and the social impact we've created together in a series of videos aptly named, The Human Component.

Take a few minutes and see how each of these compelling stories will move and inspire you, spark new ideas, and leave you connected.

Discover how Replate is solving the challenge of global food waste through a tech-enabled platform that facilitates food donations by connecting organizations with surplus food to communities facing food insecurity.

Travel to Uganda to experience the incredible impact of our partner Bridges to Prosperity. Together, we're leveraging new mapping technology to build bridges to end rural isolation and poverty.

Immerse yourself in Code.org's powerful programs for giving every student an opportunity to learn the language of code-and the ethical use of technology.

Tech-enabled solutions for a better world

These beautifully crafted stories help us transcend distance and difference - understand longstanding challenges from a new perspective - and witness what's possible through tech-enabled solutions designed to break down barriers to opportunity, forge human connections, and create communities that thrive.

For Cisco, these are the stories that must be told as we continue to explore new ways to go further, faster - accelerating solutions by partnering with organizations whose strengths and commitment to a better world complement our own.

Together - we can continue to connect the world - to make it better - and to power an inclusive future for all. Let's also continue to share our stories of connection and impact - and share our ideas for leveraging technology to solve the world's greatest challenges.

