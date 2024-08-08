Parker-Hannifin Corporation: Parker Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Issues Guidance for Fiscal 2025

CLEVELAND, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2024, that included the following highlights (compared with the prior year period):



Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Sales increased 2% to a record $5.2 billion; Organic sales growth was 3%

Net income was $785 million, or $884 million adjusted

EPS were $6.01, an increase of 10%, or a record $6.77 adjusted, an increase of 11%

EBITDA margin was 25.8%, an increase of 90 bps, or 26.3% adjusted, an increase of 190 bps

Segment operating margin was 22.2%, an increase of 10 bps, or a record 25.3% adjusted, an increase of 130 bps

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Highlights:

Sales increased 5% to a record $19.9 billion; Organic sales growth was 2%

Net income was $2.8 billion, or $3.3 billion adjusted

EPS were $21.84, an increase of 36%, or a record $25.44 adjusted, an increase of 18%

EBITDA margin was 25.2%, an increase of 380 bps, or 25.6% adjusted, an increase of 200 bps

Segment operating margin was 21.5%, an increase of 240 bps, or a record 24.9% adjusted, an increase of 200 bps

Cash flow from operations increased 14% to $3.4 billion, or 17.0% of sales

"We delivered an exceptionally strong fourth quarter capping another year of record performance," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jenny Parmentier. "Our ability to drive outstanding results reflects the dedication and commitment of our people, the strength and balance of our portfolio, and the power of our business system, The Win Strategy.

"For the year, we delivered on our commitments with respect to safety and financial targets. We had record sales approaching $20 billion, record adjusted segment operating margin, which increased 200 basis points compared to the prior year, adjusted earnings per share growth of 18%, and record free cash flow of $3 billion. Parker has a very bright future ahead as indicated by our strong outlook for fiscal year 2025, which puts us on track to achieve our financial targets for fiscal year 2029."

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of adjusted numbers and certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables of this press release.

Outlook

Parker issued guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. The company expects:

Total sales growth in fiscal 2025 of 1.5% - 4.5%, with organic sales growth of 2% to 5%

Total segment operating margin of 22.1% to 22.5%, or 25.2% to 25.6% on an adjusted basis

EPS of $22.65 to $23.35, or $26.30 to $27.00 on an adjusted basis

Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment

North America Businesses

$ in mm FY24 Q4 FY23 Q4 Change Organic Growth Sales $ 2,228 $ 2,301 -3.2 % -2.8 % Segment Operating Income $ 506 $ 491 3.0 % Segment Operating Margin 22.7 % 21.3 % 140 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 558 $ 541 3.2 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 25.0 % 23.5 % 150 bps

Achieved record segment operating margin on lower sales

Softness continues in transportation and off-highway markets

International Businesses

$ in mm FY24 Q4 FY23 Q4 Change Organic Growth Sales $ 1,430 $ 1,512 -5.4 % -2.5 % Segment Operating Income $ 312 $ 309 0.7 % Segment Operating Margin 21.8 % 20.5 % 130 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 342 $ 352 -2.9 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 23.9 % 23.3 % 60 bps

Achieved record segment operating margin on lower sales

Market softness continues in Europe

Asia sales declined at a decreasing rate

Aerospace Systems Segment

$ in mm FY24 Q4 FY23 Q4 Change Organic Growth Sales $ 1,528 $ 1,283 19.2 % 19.1 % Segment Operating Income $ 332 $ 328 1.4 % Segment Operating Margin 21.7 % 25.5 % -380 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 415 $ 331 25.1 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 27.1 % 25.8 % 130 bps

Quarterly sales surpassed $1.5 billion for the first time

Broad based strength across all commercial and defense markets

Aftermarket strength drove record adjusted segment operating margin

Order Rates

FY24 Q4 Parker +1 % Diversified Industrial Segment - North America Businesses 0 % Diversified Industrial Segment - International Businesses -1 % Aerospace Systems Segment +7 %

Company order rates improved sequentially

Aerospace orders remained strong against a tough prior year comparison

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Notice of Webcast

Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at investors.parker.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit investors.parker.com.

Note on Orders The company reported orders for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, compared with the same quarter a year ago. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year quarter restated to the current-year rates. Diversified Industrial comparisons are on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons are on rolling 12-month average computations.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted operating margin and segment operating margins; (d) adjusted operating income and segment operating income; (e) EBITDA margin; (f) adjusted EBITDA margin; (g) organic sales growth and (h) free cash flow. The adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin, adjusted segment operating margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted segment operating income and organic sales measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. This press release also contains references to EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. Although adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin and segment operating margins, adjusted operating income and segment operating income, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, organic sales growth and free cash flow are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter and fiscal year versus the prior periods. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "targets," "is likely," "will," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and may also include statements regarding future performance, orders, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance may differ materially from expectations, including those based on past performance.

Among other factors that may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and orders by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms, changes in contract costs and revenue estimates for new development programs; changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions; ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination and ability to successfully undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs, including cost savings, thereof; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and other government actions, including related to environmental protection, and associated compliance costs; supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and cybersecurity risks and risks associated with protecting our intellectual property; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; effects on market conditions, including sales and pricing, resulting from global reactions to U.S. trade policies; manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should also consider forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 5,186,815 $ 5,095,943 $ 19,929,606 $ 19,065,194 Cost of sales 3,322,855 3,262,860 12,801,816 12,635,892 Selling, general and administrative expenses 818,347 834,940 3,315,177 3,354,103 Interest expense 119,266 157,176 506,495 573,894 Other income, net (59,613 ) (62,228 ) (288,485 ) (178,359 ) Income before income taxes 985,960 903,195 3,594,603 2,679,664 Income taxes 200,887 194,117 749,667 596,128 Net income 785,073 709,078 2,844,936 2,083,536 Less: Noncontrolling interests 110 122 721 600 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 784,963 $ 708,956 $ 2,844,215 $ 2,082,936 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic earnings per share $ 6.10 $ 5.52 $ 22.13 $ 16.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 6.01 $ 5.44 $ 21.84 $ 16.04 Average shares outstanding during period - Basic 128,627,781 128,440,007 128,507,352 128,367,842 Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted 130,643,758 130,222,542 130,239,737 129,822,085 CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash dividends per common share $ 1.63 $ 1.48 $ 6.07 $ 5.47

RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH (Unaudited) Three Months Ended As Reported Adjusted June 30, 2024 Currency Divestitures Acquisitions June 30, 2024 Diversified Industrial Segment (4.1)% (1.2)% (0.2)% - % (2.7)% Aerospace Systems Segment 19.2 % 0.1 % - % - % 19.1 % Total 1.8 % (0.8)% (0.2)% - % 2.8 % (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended As Reported Adjusted June 30, 2024 Currency Divestitures Acquisitions June 30, 2024 Diversified Industrial Segment (1.7)% (0.2)% (0.2)% 0.8 % (2.1)% Aerospace Systems Segment 25.5 % 0.4 % (0.9)% 8.8 % 17.2 % Total 4.5 % (0.1)% (0.3)% 2.6 % 2.3 %

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 784,963 $ 708,956 $ 2,844,215 $ 2,082,936 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 139,232 126,296 577,995 500,713 Business realignment charges 17,542 9,226 53,456 26,706 Integration costs to achieve 8,597 18,786 38,273 95,439 Acquisition-related expenses - 2,754 - 166,294 Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts - - - 389,992 Net gain on divestitures - - (25,651 ) (362,003 ) Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value - (57,992 ) - 109,981 Meggitt early debt retirement - 9,999 - 9,999 Tax effect of adjustments1 (39,358 ) (26,613 ) (147,761 ) (222,379 ) Discrete Tax Benefit2 (27,068 ) - (27,068 ) - Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 883,908 $ 791,412 $ 3,313,459 $ 2,797,678

RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings per diluted share $ 6.01 $ 5.44 $ 21.84 $ 16.04 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 1.07 0.97 4.43 3.85 Business realignment charges 0.13 0.07 0.40 0.20 Integration costs to achieve 0.07 0.14 0.30 0.73 Acquisition-related expenses - 0.02 - 1.29 Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts - - - 3.00 Net gain on divestitures - - (0.20 ) (2.78 ) Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value - (0.45 ) - 0.84 Meggitt early debt retirement - 0.08 - 0.08 Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.30 ) (0.19 ) (1.12 ) (1.70 ) Discrete Tax Benefit2 (0.21 ) - (0.21 ) - Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 6.77 $ 6.08 $ 25.44 $ 21.55 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment. 2 A recent Swiss tax law change resulted in the recording of a deferred tax asset.

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 5,186,815 $ 5,095,943 $ 19,929,606 $ 19,065,194 Net income $ 785,073 $ 709,078 $ 2,844,936 $ 2,083,536 Income taxes 200,887 194,117 749,667 596,128 Depreciation 91,436 82,767 349,136 317,416 Amortization 139,232 126,296 577,995 500,713 Interest expense 119,266 157,176 506,495 573,894 EBITDA 1,335,894 1,269,434 5,028,229 4,071,687 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 17,542 9,226 53,456 26,706 Integration costs to achieve 8,597 18,786 38,273 95,439 Acquisition-related expenses - 2,754 - 166,294 Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts - - - 389,992 Net gain on divestitures - - (25,651 ) (362,003 ) Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value - (57,992 ) - 109,981 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,362,033 $ 1,242,208 $ 5,094,307 $ 4,498,096 EBITDA margin 25.8 % 24.9 % 25.2 % 21.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.3 % 24.4 % 25.6 % 23.6 %

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales Diversified Industrial $ 3,658,502 $ 3,813,431 $ 14,457,146 $ 14,705,693 Aerospace Systems 1,528,313 1,282,512 5,472,460 4,359,501 Total net sales $ 5,186,815 $ 5,095,943 $ 19,929,606 $ 19,065,194 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial $ 817,085 $ 800,196 $ 3,176,384 $ 3,071,410 Aerospace Systems 332,035 327,595 1,110,746 562,444 Total segment operating income 1,149,120 1,127,791 4,287,130 3,633,854 Corporate general and administrative expenses 55,972 83,336 218,312 229,677 Income before interest expense and other (income) expense, net 1,093,148 1,044,455 4,068,818 3,404,177 Interest expense 119,266 157,176 506,495 573,894 Other (income) expense, net (12,078 ) (15,916 ) (32,280 ) 150,619 Income before income taxes $ 985,960 $ 903,195 $ 3,594,603 $ 2,679,664

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Diversified Industrial Segment sales $ 3,658,502 $ 3,813,431 $ 14,457,146 $ 14,705,693 Diversified Industrial Segment operating income $ 817,085 $ 800,196 $ 3,176,384 $ 3,071,410 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 64,550 82,073 266,219 267,779 Business realignment charges 17,198 9,177 50,075 23,641 Integration costs to achieve 628 1,235 3,930 8,511 Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating income $ 899,461 $ 892,681 $ 3,496,608 $ 3,371,341 Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin 22.3 % 21.0 % 22.0 % 20.9 % Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin 24.6 % 23.4 % 24.2 % 22.9 % (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Aerospace Systems Segment sales $ 1,528,313 $ 1,282,512 $ 5,472,460 $ 4,359,501 Aerospace Systems Segment operating income $ 332,035 $ 327,595 $ 1,110,746 $ 562,444 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 74,682 44,223 311,776 232,934 Business realignment charges 1 49 319 3,065 Integration costs to achieve 7,969 17,551 34,343 86,928 Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value - (57,992 ) - 109,981 Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating income $ 414,687 $ 331,426 $ 1,457,184 $ 995,352 Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin 21.7 % 25.5 % 20.3 % 12.9 % Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin 27.1 % 25.8 % 26.6 % 22.8 % (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total net sales $ 5,186,815 $ 5,095,943 $ 19,929,606 $ 19,065,194 Total segment operating income $ 1,149,120 $ 1,127,791 $ 4,287,130 $ 3,633,854 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 139,232 126,296 577,995 500,713 Business realignment charges 17,199 9,226 50,394 26,706 Integration costs to achieve 8,597 18,786 38,273 95,439 Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value - (57,992 ) - 109,981 Adjusted total segment operating income $ 1,314,148 $ 1,224,107 $ 4,953,792 $ 4,366,693 Total segment operating margin 22.2 % 22.1 % 21.5 % 19.1 % Adjusted total segment operating margin 25.3 % 24.0 % 24.9 % 22.9 %

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 422,027 $ 475,182 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,865,546 2,827,297 Non-trade and notes receivable 331,429 309,167 Inventories 2,786,800 2,907,879 Prepaid expenses and other 392,822 314,704 Total current assets 6,798,624 6,834,229 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,875,668 2,865,030 Deferred income taxes 92,704 81,429 Investments and other assets 1,207,232 1,104,576 Intangible assets, net 7,816,181 8,450,614 Goodwill 10,507,433 10,628,594 Total assets $ 29,297,842 $ 29,964,472 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $ 3,403,065 $ 3,763,175 Accounts payable, trade 1,991,639 2,050,934 Accrued payrolls and other compensation 581,251 651,319 Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 354,659 374,571 Other accrued liabilities 982,695 895,371 Total current liabilities 7,313,309 7,735,370 Long-term debt 7,157,034 8,796,284 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 437,490 551,510 Deferred income taxes 1,583,923 1,649,674 Other liabilities 725,193 893,355 Shareholders' equity 12,071,972 10,326,888 Noncontrolling interests 8,921 11,391 Total liabilities and equity $ 29,297,842 $ 29,964,472

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,844,936 $ 2,083,536 Depreciation and amortization 927,131 818,129 Stock incentive plan compensation 155,175 142,720 Gain on sale of businesses (23,979 ) (366,345 ) Loss on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 12,382 3,819 Gain on marketable securities and other investments (5,708 ) (6,176 ) Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables (28,135 ) 128,000 Net change in other assets and liabilities (516,854 ) 13,211 Other, net 19,381 163,036 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,384,329 2,979,930 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions (net of cash of $89,704 in 2023) - (7,146,110 ) Capital expenditures (400,112 ) (380,747 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 9,065 13,244 Proceeds from sale of businesses 77,666 473,207 Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (17,186 ) (37,791 ) Maturities and sales of marketable securities and other investments 24,292 56,786 Payments of deal-contingent forward contracts - (1,405,418 ) Other 7,687 250,017 Net cash used in investing activities (298,588 ) (8,176,812 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net payments for common stock activity (328,449 ) (293,847 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interests (2,883 ) - Net (payments for) proceeds from debt (2,001,519 ) 40,470 Financing fees paid - (13,605 ) Dividends paid (782,048 ) (704,054 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,114,899 ) (971,036 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (23,997 ) (4,776 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (53,155 ) (6,172,694 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 475,182 6,647,876 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 422,027 $ 475,182

RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 As reported cash flow from operations $ 3,384,329 Capital expenditures (400,112 ) Free cash flow $ 2,984,217

RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED ORGANIC GROWTH (Unaudited) (Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2025 Forecasted net sales 1.5% to 4.5% Adjustments: Currency 0.5% Divestitures -% Adjusted forecasted net sales 2.0% to 5.0% RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) (Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2025 Forecasted segment operating margin 22.1% to 22.5% Adjustments: Business realignment charges 0.2% Costs to achieve 0.1% Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense 2.7% Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin 25.2% to 25.6% Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding

RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) (Amounts in dollars) Fiscal Year 2025 Forecasted earnings per diluted share $22.65 to $23.35 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 0.38 Costs to achieve 0.11 Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense 4.25 Tax effect of adjustments1 (1.09) Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share $26.30 to $27.00 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales Diversified Industrial: North America businesses $ 2,228,449 $ 2,301,159 $ 8,800,036 $ 8,916,194 International businesses 1,430,053 1,512,272 5,657,110 5,789,499 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial: North America businesses $ 505,521 $ 490,823 $ 1,963,876 $ 1,853,079 International businesses 311,564 309,373 1,212,508 1,218,331

RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH (Unaudited) Three Months Ended As Reported Adjusted June 30, 2024 Currency Divestitures Acquisitions June 30, 2024 Diversified Industrial Segment: North America businesses (3.2)% - % (0.4)% - % (2.8)% International businesses (5.4)% (2.9)% -% - % (2.5)% (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended As Reported Adjusted June 30, 2024 Currency Divestitures Acquisitions June 30, 2024 Diversified Industrial Segment: North America businesses (1.3)% 0.3 % (0.3)% 0.9 % (2.2)% International businesses (2.3)% (1.0)% -% 0.7 % (2.0)%