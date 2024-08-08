Lincoln Educational Services Corporation: Lincoln Educational Services Reports Double Digit Growth in Revenue and Student Starts During Second Quarter 2024

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, as well as recent business developments.



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights*

Revenue grew 16.1% to $102.9 million

Student starts increased 12.3%; 11.4% increase in quarter-end student population

Net loss of $700,000 and Adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million

Total liquidity of more than $100 million; no debt outstanding

New East Point, Georgia campus student starts to date exceeds full-year plan

Raised outlook for full year Revenue; raised lower end of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and student starts; reduced 2024 capital expenditures due to timing

*Note: The highlighted financial results exclude the Transitional segment results of the prior year. A reconciliation of GAAP / non-GAAP measures is included in this release.

"We continued our strong performance during the second quarter with revenue growing 16.1%, student starts increasing 12.3% and adjusted EBITDA more than doubling compared to last year," commented Scott Shaw, President & CEO. "The transformational growth strategies we have set in place are enabling Lincoln to capitalize on the American public's increased interest in educational alternatives to a traditional four-year college degree while employers continue to face a workforce skills gap, which is driving demand for our graduates."

"We remain focused on improving our efficiency as we grow, while always striving to improve our student experience and outcomes. The rollout of our hybrid teaching platform, Lincoln 10.0, which is nearing completion, supports these objectives and plays a critical role in the key components of our growth strategy, new campus development and program replication at existing campuses. The first new campus in East Point, Georgia opened in March is off to an exceptionally strong start with student starts during its first four months exceeding our original forecast for the full year."

"During the second quarter, we continued the buildouts of our campus relocations in Nashville, Tennessee and Levittown, Pennsylvania, which are both expected to open in the first half of 2025. We are also continuing work on our new campus in Houston, Texas, which is now anticipated to welcome students by the end of 2025. We anticipate announcing another new campus in the upcoming months as we continue to expand our footprint."

"We continued to develop our existing corporate partnerships and are in various stages of negotiations with new partners. The workforce development partnership with Container Maintenance Corporation (CMC) began operations in June at CMC's Charleston, South Carolina facility. We believe our company has unique capabilities to expand workforce development programs to capitalize on this significant opportunity and are executing plans to realize this potential."

"Our performance over the first six months of 2024, combined with our outlook into the second half of the year, leads us to raise our outlook for our full year revenue and increase the low end of the range of our adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and student start metrics. We are focused on realizing our full potential for our students, instructors, partners and shareholders and the first six months of 2024 position Lincoln to achieve our growth objectives for 2024 and beyond."

2024 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2023)

Revenue grew by $14.3 million, or 16.1% to $102.9 million. The increase was primarily due to an 11.7% increase in average student population resulting from entering this quarter with 11.2% more students combined with new student start growth of 12.3%. Revenue per student also helped drive overall growth in revenue.

grew by $14.3 million, or 16.1% to $102.9 million. The increase was primarily due to an 11.7% increase in average student population resulting from entering this quarter with 11.2% more students combined with new student start growth of 12.3%. Revenue per student also helped drive overall growth in revenue. Educational services and facilities expense increased $5.5 million, or 13.8% to $45.5 million. The expense increase includes approximately $2.6 million of new campus and relocation costs related to the recently opened East Point, Georgia campus, relocation costs associated with the Nashville, Tennessee and the Levittown, Pennsylvania campuses and costs associated with the new Houston, Texas campus. Additional expense increases were due mostly to the higher student population. As a percentage of revenue, educational services and facilities expense declined to 44.3% from 45.2%.

expense increased $5.5 million, or 13.8% to $45.5 million. The expense increase includes approximately $2.6 million of new campus and relocation costs related to the recently opened East Point, Georgia campus, relocation costs associated with the Nashville, Tennessee and the Levittown, Pennsylvania campuses and costs associated with the new Houston, Texas campus. Additional expense increases were due mostly to the higher student population. As a percentage of revenue, educational services and facilities expense declined to 44.3% from 45.2%. Selling, general and administrative expense increased $6.1 million, or 11.7% to $57.9 million. Included in the increase over the prior year are approximately $1.2 million of expenses relating to the recently opened East Point, Georgia campus. The remaining increase was driven by several factors including higher salary expense due to merit increases and new hires, in addition to $2.0 million of marketing investments and sales expense, which helped drive the 12.3% increase in student starts. As a percentage of revenue, selling, general and administrative expense declined to 56.2% from 58.5%.

expense increased $6.1 million, or 11.7% to $57.9 million. Included in the increase over the prior year are approximately $1.2 million of expenses relating to the recently opened East Point, Georgia campus. The remaining increase was driven by several factors including higher salary expense due to merit increases and new hires, in addition to $2.0 million of marketing investments and sales expense, which helped drive the 12.3% increase in student starts. As a percentage of revenue, selling, general and administrative expense declined to 56.2% from 58.5%. Net interest expense was less than $0.1 million, compared to net interest income of $0.5 million in the prior year comparable period. Interest income in the current year and prior year remained essentially flat, with an increase in interest expense in the current year resulting from the addition of two new finance leases.

was less than $0.1 million, compared to net interest income of $0.5 million in the prior year comparable period. Interest income in the current year and prior year remained essentially flat, with an increase in interest expense in the current year resulting from the addition of two new finance leases. Benefit for income taxes was $0.5 million resulting from a pre-tax loss and a discrete item, compared to a tax provision of $6.8 million in the prior year mainly driven by a $30.9 million gain recognized on the sale of the Nashville, Tennessee property.

SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT RESULTS



Campus Operations Segment

Revenue increased $14.7 million, or 16.7% to $102.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased $5.4 million or 52.9% to $15.8 million, from $10.3 million in the prior year.

Transitional Segment

The Somerville, Massachusetts campus teach-out was completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the prior year comparable period, the Somerville campus had revenue of $0.4 million and operating expenses of $0.9 million.

Corporate and Other

This category includes unallocated expenses incurred on behalf of the entire Company. Corporate and other expenses were $10.7 million and $11.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively, after excluding a $30.9 million gain in the prior year resulting from the sale of the Nashville, Tennessee property. The decrease in expense from the prior year was primarily driven by a reduction in stock-based compensation expense resulting from last year's cumulative catch-up of expense due to meeting financial performance targets, partially offset by additional salaries and benefits expense resulting in part from student population growth.

SIX MONTHS FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2023)



Total revenue increased $30.4 million, or 17.3%, to $206.3 million, compared to $175.9 million.

Campus Operations Segment revenue increased $31.7 million, or 18.2% to $206.2 million, compared to $174.5 million.

Transitional Segment revenue decreased $1.4 million, or 100% to zero, compared to $1.4 million.



FULL YEAR 2024 OUTLOOK

Based on second quarter operating and financial results, as well as the outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company is raising the financial guidance for revenue and raising the lower end range for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and student starts. Additionally, the Company is reducing the capital expenditures guidance due to timing of capital spend from 2024 to 2025 primarily related to the Company's new Houston, Texas campus. Also, the campus relocations in Nashville, Tennessee and Levittown, Pennsylvania buildouts are slightly ahead of schedule and are expected to open in the first half of 2025. Updated, guidance for the full year 2024 is outlined below:

2024 Guidance (Amounts in millions except for student starts) Low High Revenue $ 423 - $ 430 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39 - $ 42 1 Adjusted net income $ 14 - $ 17 1 Capital expenditures $ 45 - $ 55 Starts 9% - 12% 1 The guidance in this release includes references to non-GAAP operating measures. A reconciliation to the midpoint of our guidance can be reviewed below in the non-GAAP operating measures at the end of this release.

ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education helping to provide solutions to America's skills gap. Lincoln offers career-oriented programs to recent high school graduates and working adults in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 22 campuses in 13 states under Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences and associated brand names. For more information, please go to www.lincolntech.edu.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release and in oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation regarding Lincoln's business that are not historical facts, including those made in a conference call, may be "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the federal securities law. The words "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "estimate," and "continue," and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies and projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, or other aspects of the Company's operating results. Such forward-looking statements include the Company's current belief that it is taking appropriate steps regarding the pandemic and that student growth will continue. The Company cautions you that these statements concern current expectations about the Company's future performance or events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, and other influences, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may influence the accuracy of the statements and the projects upon which the statements are based including, without limitation, impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other epidemics or pandemics; our failure to comply with the extensive regulatory framework applicable to our industry or our failure to obtain timely regulatory approvals in connection with acquisitions or a change of control of our Company; our success in updating and expanding the content of existing programs and developing new programs for our students in a cost-effective manner or on a timely basis; risks associated with cybersecurity; risks associated with changes in applicable federal laws and regulations; uncertainties regarding our ability to comply with federal laws and regulations, such as the 90/10 rule and prescribed cohort default rates; risks associated with the opening of new campuses; risks associated with integration of acquired schools; industry competition; our ability to execute our growth strategies; conditions and trends in our industry; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Lincoln undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUE $ 102,914 $ 88,646 $ 206,281 $ 175,929 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Educational services and facilities 45,561 40,030 88,584 78,123 Selling, general and administrative 57,865 51,814 118,359 102,119 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 604 (30,933 ) 913 (30,933 ) Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets - 4,220 - 4,220 Total costs & expenses 104,030 65,131 207,856 153,529 OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (1,116 ) 23,515 (1,575 ) 22,400 OTHER: Interest income 638 547 1,336 1,013 Interest expense (667 ) (28 ) (1,234 ) (53 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,145 ) 24,034 (1,473 ) 23,360 (BENEFIT) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (463 ) 6,784 (577 ) 6,219 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (682 ) $ 17,250 $ (896 ) $ 17,141 Basic Net (loss) income per common share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.57 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.57 Diluted Net (loss) income per common share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.57 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.57 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 30,660 30,140 30,481 30,090 Diluted 30,660 30,397 30,481 30,333 Other data: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 6,240 $ 2,444 $ 12,784 $ 4,641 Depreciation and amortization $ 3,323 $ 1,679 $ 6,288 $ 2,933 Number of campuses 22 22 22 22 Average enrollment 13,811 12,453 13,745 12,420 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 8,335 $ 10,617 $ (6,599 ) $ 10,403 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (11,041 ) $ 16,072 $ (3,007 ) $ 12,823 Net cash used in financing activities $ (82 ) $ (610 ) $ (3,676 ) $ (2,945 )

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data: June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,987 Current assets 119,391 Working capital 52,499 Total assets 366,379 Current liabilities 66,892 Total stockholders' equity 164,856

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain significant items as a means to understand the performance of its business. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and total liquidity are measures not recognized in financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define EBITDA as income (loss) before interest expense (net of interest income), provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus stock compensation expense and adjustments for items not considered part of the Company's normal recurring operations.

We define adjusted net income as net income plus adjustments for items not considered part of the Company's normal recurring operations.

We define total liquidity as the Company's cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and total liquidity are presented because we believe they are useful indicators of the Company's performance and ability to make strategic investments and meet capital expenditures and debt service requirements. However, they are not intended to represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP and should not be used as an alternative to net income (loss) as indicators of operating performance or cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and total liquidity are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and total liquidity:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Consolidated Operations Consolidated Operations 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net (loss) income $ (682 ) $ 17,250 $ (896 ) $ 17,141 Interest expense (income), net 29 (519 ) (102 ) (960 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (463 ) 6,784 (577 ) 6,219 Depreciation and amortization 3,323 1,679 6,288 2,933 EBITDA 2,207 25,194 4,713 25,333 Stock compensation expense 1,045 2,576 2,103 3,388 New campus and campus relocation costs 2,623 410 5,425 670 Program expansions 365 - 454 - Gain on sale of Nashville, Tennessee - (30,939 ) - (30,939 ) Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets - 4,220 - 4,220 Severance and other one-time costs - 505 89 1,299 Transitional segment - 478 - 670 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,240 $ 2,444 $ 12,784 $ 4,641

Three Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited) Campus Operations Transitional Corporate 2024 2023

2024 2023

2024

2023

Net income (loss) $ 9,065 $ 4,169 $ - $ (482 ) $ (9,747 ) $ 13,563 Interest expense (income), net 565 - - - (536 ) (519 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes - - - - (463 ) 6,784 Depreciation and amortization 3,148 1,514 - 4 175 161 EBITDA 12,778 5,683 - (478 ) (10,571 ) 19,989 Stock compensation expense - - - - 1,045 2,576 New campus and campus relocation costs 2,623 410 - - - - Program expansions 365 - - - - - Gain on sale of Nashville, Tennessee - - - - - (30,939 ) Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets - 4,220 - - - - Severance and other one-time costs - - - - - 505 Transitional segment - - - 478 - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,766 $ 10,313 $ - $ - $ (9,526 ) $ (7,869 )

Six Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited) Campus Operations Transitional Corporate 2024 2023

2024 2023

2024

2023

Net income (loss) $ 20,888 $ 14,278 $ - $ (678 ) $ (21,784 ) $ 3,541 Interest expense (income), net 1,066 - - - (1,168 ) (960 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes - - - - (577 ) 6,219 Depreciation and amortization 5,922 2,612 - 8 366 313 EBITDA 27,876 16,890 - (670 ) (23,163 ) 9,113 Stock compensation expense - - - - 2,103 3,388 New campus and campus relocation costs 5,425 670 - - - - Program expansions 454 - - - - - Severance and other one-time costs 89 - - - - 1,299 Gain on sale of Nashville, Tennessee - - - - - (30,939 ) Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets - 4,220 - - - - Transitional segment - - - 670 - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,844 $ 21,780 $ - $ - $ (21,060 ) $ (17,139 )

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (682 ) $ 17,250 $ (896 ) $ 17,141 Adjustments to net (loss) income: New campus and campus relocation costs 2,623 410 5,425 670 East Point, Georgia depreciation 371 - 511 - Program expansions 365 - 454 - Gain on sale of Nashville, Tennessee - (30,939 ) - (30,939 ) Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets - 4,220 - 4,220 Severance and other one time costs - 1,098 89 2,071 Performance based catch-up stock compensation - 1,400 - 1,400 Transitional segment - 478 - 670 Total non-recurring adjustments 3,359 (23,333 ) 6,479 (21,908 ) Income tax effect (1,008 ) 6,533 (1,944 ) 6,134 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 1,669 $ 450 $ 3,639 $ 1,367

As of June 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,987 Credit facility 40,000 Total Liquidity $ 106,987

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023

% Change Revenue: Campus Operations $ 102,914 $ 88,213 16.7 % Transitional - 433 -100.0 % Total $ 102,914 $ 88,646 16.1 % Operating Income (loss): Campus Operations $ 9,630 $ 4,169 131.0 % Transitional - (482 ) -100.0 % Corporate (10,746 ) 19,828 -154.2 % Total $ (1,116 ) $ 23,515 -104.7 % Starts: Campus Operations 4,953 4,411 12.3 % Total 4,953 4,411 12.3 % Average Population: Campus Operations 13,811 12,369 11.7 % Transitional - 84 -100.0 % Total 13,811 12,453 10.9 % End of Period Population: Campus Operations 14,481 12,959 11.7 % Transitional - 45 -100.0 % Total 14,481 13,004 11.4 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023

% Change Revenue: Campus Operations $ 206,281 $ 174,565 18.2 % Transitional - 1,364 -100.0 % Total $ 206,281 $ 175,929 17.3 % Operating Income (loss): Campus Operations $ 21,954 $ 14,278 53.8 % Transitional - (679 ) -100.0 % Corporate (23,529 ) 8,801 -367.3 % Total $ (1,575 ) $ 22,400 -107.0 % Starts: Campus Operations 8,920 7,851 13.6 % Total 8,920 7,851 13.6 % Average Population: Campus Operations 13,745 12,297 11.8 % Transitional - 123 -100.0 % Total 13,745 12,420 10.7 % End of Period Population: Campus Operations 14,481 12,959 11.7 % Transitional - 45 -100.0 % Total 14,481 13,004 11.4 %

Information included in the table below provides student starts and population under the Campus Operations Segment with a breakdown by Transportation and Skilled Trade programs and Healthcare and Other Professions programs. This information is not comparable to the Company's prior period segment reporting, which was performed on a campus basis rather than a program basis.

Population by Program (Campus Operations Segment): Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change Starts: Transportation and Skilled Trades 3,648 3,017 20.9 % Healthcare and Other Professions 1,305 1,394 -6.4 % Total 4,953 4,411 12.3 % Average Population: Transportation and Skilled Trades 9,741 8,434 15.5 % Healthcare and Other Professions 4,070 4,019 1.3 % Total 13,811 12,453 10.9 % End of Period Population: Transportation and Skilled Trades 10,482 9,024 16.2 % Healthcare and Other Professions 3,999 3,980 0.5 % Total 14,481 13,004 11.4 %

Population by Program (Campus Operations Segment): Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change Starts: Transportation and Skilled Trades 6,330 5,280 19.9 % Healthcare and Other Professions 2,590 2,571 0.7 % Total 8,920 7,851 13.6 % Average Population: Transportation and Skilled Trades 9,642 8,357 15.4 % Healthcare and Other Professions 4,103 4,063 1.0 % Total 13,745 12,420 10.7 % End of Period Population: Transportation and Skilled Trades 10,482 9,024 16.2 % Healthcare and Other Professions 3,999 3,980 0.5 % Total 14,481 13,004 11.4 %

The reconciliations provided below represent management's projections of various components included in our outlook for the full year 2024. These calculations are for illustrative purposes and will be reviewed as the year progresses to reflect actual results, our outlook and continued relevance of specific items. Any revisions or modifications, if necessary, will be disclosed in future 2024 quarterly results announcements. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income have been reconciled to the midpoint of our guidance.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income - 2024 Guidance (Reconciled to the Mid-Point of 2024 Guidance) Adjusted EBITDA Net Income Net Income $ 8,000 $ 8,000 Interest expense, net 600 - Provision for taxes 3,600 - Depreciation and amortization 12,500 - Depreciation1 1,300 1,300 EBITDA 26,000 - New campus and campus relocation costs2 7,100 7,100 Program expansions 2,600 2,600 Stock compensation expense 4,800 - Tax Effect - (3,500 ) Total $ 40,500 $ 15,500 2024 Guidance Range $39,000 - $42,000 $14,000 - $17,000 1 Depreciation expense relates to the new East Point Georgia campus 2 New campus and campus relocation costs relate to the following locations: East Point, Georgia Nashville, Tennessee Levittown, Pennsylvania Houston, Texas

