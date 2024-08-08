ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qurate Retail, Inc. ("Qurate Retail") (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) today reported second quarter 2024 results(1).

"We delivered a solid quarter of earnings in a continued challenged macro environment. While revenue was in line with overall discretionary retail, we expanded gross margins for the fifth consecutive quarter, generated $165 million in operating income, grew Adjusted OIBDA for the fourth consecutive quarter and reduced net debt," said David Rawlinson, President and CEO of Qurate Retail. "We remain focused on enhancing our merchandise assortment, improving product margins and diligently managing costs. We are also excited about the opportunity in better serving our core customer of women over fifty as part of the QVC Age of Possibility campaign we launched in April."

Second quarter 2024 headlines:

Qurate Retail revenue decreased 9% in US Dollars and 8% in constant currency (2) Excluding Zulily (3) , revenue decreased 5% in US Dollars and 4% in constant currency

Generated $165 million in operating income

Adjusted OIBDA (4) increased 4% in US Dollars to $282 million and 7% in constant currency

increased 4% in US Dollars to $282 million and 7% in constant currency QxH revenue decreased 4%

QVC International revenue decreased 5% in US Dollars In constant currency, revenue was flat

Cornerstone revenue decreased 14%

Reduced revolver balance $70 million using operating cash flow

Discussion of Results

Unless otherwise noted, the following discussion compares financial information for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to the same period in 2023.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS (amounts in millions) 2Q23 2Q24 % Change % Change Constant Currency(a) Revenue QxH $ 1,618 $ 1,558 (4 )% QVC International 606 576 (5 )% - % Cornerstone 316 273 (14 )% Total Qurate Retail Revenue (excluding Zulily) 2,540 2,407 (5 )% (4 )% Zulily(b) 109 - NM Total Qurate Retail Revenue (as reported) $ 2,649 $ 2,407 (9 )% (8 )% Operating Income (Loss) QxH(c) $ 303 $ 106 (65 )% QVC International(d) 71 57 (20 )% (13 )% Cornerstone(e) 15 11 (27 )% Unallocated corporate cost (9 ) (9 ) - % Total Qurate Retail Operating Income (excluding Zulily) 380 165 (57 )% (55 )% Zulily(b) (14 ) - NM Total Qurate Retail Operating Income (as reported) $ 366 $ 165 (55 )% (54 )% Adjusted OIBDA QxH(c) $ 185 $ 194 5 % QVC International(d) 77 77 - % 8 % Cornerstone(e) 25 19 (24 )% Unallocated corporate cost (7 ) (8 ) (14 )% Total Qurate Retail Adjusted OIBDA (excluding Zulily) $ 280 $ 282 1 % 3 % Zulily(b) (10 ) - NM Total Qurate Retail Adjusted OIBDA (as reported) $ 270 $ 282 4 % 7 %

____________________ a) For a definition of constant currency financial metrics, see the accompanying schedules. b) Zulily, LLC ("Zulily") was divested on May 24, 2023. c) In the second quarter of 2024, QxH recorded $10 million of restructuring charges related to a plan to shift its information technology operating model. In the second quarter of 2023, QxH recognized (i) a $209 million net gain on insurance proceeds representing insurance proceeds received in excess of fire-related costs and (ii) a $2 million gain on the sale of its Rocky Mount fulfillment center in February 2023 that was released from escrow. These items are included in operating income and excluded from Adjusted OIBDA. See Reconciling Schedule 2. d) In the second quarter of 2024, QVC International recorded $8 million of restructuring charges related to a plan to shift its information technology operating model. In the second quarter of 2023, QVC International recognized a $6 million gain on an intangible asset primarily related to the sale of a channel positioning right that is included in operating income and excluded from Adjusted OIBDA. See Reconciling Schedule 2. e) In the second quarter of 2023, Cornerstone recorded $2 million of restructuring charges related to a workforce reduction. This amount is included in operating income and excluded from Adjusted OIBDA. See Reconciling Schedule 2.

QxH

QxH revenue declined due to a 5% decrease in units shipped and lower shipping and handling revenue, partially offset by a 2% increase in average selling price. QxH reported sales declines mainly in beauty, apparel and accessories, partially offset by growth in jewelry.

Operating income decreased primarily as a result of comparing against a $209 million net gain on insurance proceeds recognized in the second quarter of 2023 related to the December 2021 Rocky Mount fire.

Adjusted OIBDA margin(4) increased due to higher product margins and lower administrative and fulfillment (warehouse and freight) expenses, partially offset by higher marketing costs. Product margins increased due to higher initial margins driven by Project Athens initiatives and mix shift to higher-margin products, partially offset by lower shipping and handling revenue. Fulfillment favorability was due to efficiencies from Project Athens and average selling price leverage. Administrative expenses declined due to lower costs for outside services related to Project Athens. Marketing expenses increased primarily due to the launch of QVC's Age of Possibility campaign in April and associated brand marketing.

QVC International

US Dollar denominated results were negatively impacted by exchange rate fluctuations due to the US Dollar strengthening 12% against the Japanese Yen and 1% against the Euro, partially offset by the US Dollar weakening 1% against the British Pound. The financial metrics presented in this press release also provide a comparison of the percentage change in QVC International's results in constant currency to the comparable figures calculated in accordance with GAAP, where applicable.

QVC International's revenue declined 5% in US Dollars. In constant currency, revenue was flat driven by a 4% increase in units shipped, offset by a 3% decrease in average selling price as well as higher returns. QVC International reported constant currency growth in jewelry, beauty and electronics, with a decline in home.

Operating income decreased due to $8 million of restructuring charges related to a plan to shift QVC International's information technology operating model and comparing against a $6 million gain on an intangible asset recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted OIBDA margin increased due to higher product margins and lower marketing and administrative expenses, partially offset by higher fulfillment costs. Product margins increased due to mix shift to higher-margin products and favorable vendor negotiations, partially offset by unfavorable returns. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased primarily due to lower marketing expenses and costs from outside services. Increased fulfillment costs were due to higher unit volume and increased wage and freight rates from inflationary pressures.

Cornerstone

Cornerstone revenue decreased due to continued softness in the home sector. Operating income and Adjusted OIBDA margin decreased due to the deleveraging of selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower supply chain costs.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 SUPPLEMENTAL METRICS (amounts in millions unless otherwise noted) 2Q23 2Q24 % Change % Change Constant Currency(a) QxH Cost of Goods Sold % of Revenue 66.2 % 64.6 % (160 ) bps Operating Income Margin (%)(b) 18.7 % 6.8 % (1,190 ) bps Adjusted OIBDA Margin (%)(b) 11.4 % 12.5 % 110 bps Average Selling Price $ 51.29 $ 52.51 2 % Units Sold (5 )% Return Rate(c) 15.8 % 15.9 % 10 bps eCommerce Revenue(d) $ 972 $ 980 1 % eCommerce % of Total Revenue 60.1 % 62.9 % 280 bps Mobile % of eCommerce Revenue(e) 68.7 % 70.6 % 190 bps LTM Total Customers(f) 8.3 7.9 (5 )% QVC International Cost of Goods Sold % of Revenue 63.5 % 63.7 % 20 bps Operating Income Margin (%)(g) 11.7 % 9.9 % (180 ) bps Adjusted OIBDA Margin (%)(g) 12.7 % 13.4 % 70 bps Average Selling Price (7 )% (3 )% Units Sold 4 % Return Rate(c) 19.6 % 20.4 % 80 bps eCommerce Revenue(d) $ 295 $ 300 2 % 6 % eCommerce % of Total Revenue 48.7 % 52.1 % 340 bps Mobile % of eCommerce Revenue(e) 70.2 % 76.1 % 590 bps LTM Total Customers(f) 4.2 4.1 (2 )% Cornerstone Cost of Goods Sold % of Revenue 61.1 % 57.9 % (320 ) bps Operating Income Margin (%)(h) 4.7 % 4.0 % (70 ) bps Adjusted OIBDA Margin (%)(h) 7.9 % 7.0 % (90 ) bps eCommerce Revenue(d) $ 242 $ 207 (14 )% eCommerce % of Total Revenue 76.6 % 75.8 % (80 ) bps

____________________ a) For a definition of constant currency financial metrics, see the accompanying schedules. b) In the second quarter of 2024, QxH recorded $10 million of restructuring charges related to a plan to shift its information technology operating model. In the second quarter of 2023, QxH recognized (i) a $209 million net gain on insurance proceeds representing insurance proceeds received in excess of fire-related costs and (ii) a $2 million gain on the sale of its Rocky Mount fulfillment center in February 2023 that was released from escrow. See Reconciling Schedule 2. c) Measured as returned sales over gross shipped sales in US Dollars. d) Based on net revenue. e) Based on gross US Dollar orders. f) LTM: Last twelve months. g) In the second quarter of 2024, QVC International recorded $8 million of restructuring charges related to a plan to shift its information technology operating model. In the second quarter of 2023, QVC International recognized a $6 million gain on an intangible asset primarily related to the sale of a channel positioning right that is included in operating income and excluded from Adjusted OIBDA. See Reconciling Schedule 2. h) In the second quarter of 2023, Cornerstone recorded $2 million of restructuring charges related to a workforce reduction. This amount is included in operating income and excluded from Adjusted OIBDA. See Reconciling Schedule 2.

FOOTNOTES

1) Qurate Retail will discuss these headlines and other matters on Qurate Retail's earnings conference call that will begin at 8:30 a.m. (E.T.) on August 8, 2024. For information regarding how to access the call, please see "Important Notice" later in this document. 2) For a definition of constant currency financial metrics, see the accompanying schedules. Applicable reconciliations can be found in the financial tables at the beginning of this press release. 3) Adjusted for the divestiture of Zulily on May 24, 2023. 4) For definitions and applicable reconciliations of Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA margin, see the accompanying schedules.

NOTES

Cash and Debt

The following presentation is provided to separately identify cash and debt information.

(amounts in millions) 3/31/2024 6/30/2024 Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP) $ 1,102 $ 1,210 Debt: QVC senior secured notes(a) $ 3,086 $ 3,086 QVC senior secured bank credit facility 1,295 1,225 Total Qurate Retail Group Debt $ 4,381 $ 4,311 Senior notes(a) 792 792 Senior exchangeable debentures(b) 780 779 Corporate Level Debentures 1,572 1,571 Total Qurate Retail, Inc. Debt $ 5,953 $ 5,882 Unamortized discount, fair market value adjustment and deferred loan costs (462 ) (543 ) Total Qurate Retail, Inc. Debt (GAAP) $ 5,491 $ 5,339 Other Financial Obligations: Preferred stock(c) $ 1,272 $ 1,272 QVC, Inc. leverage(d) 2.5x 3.1x

____________________ a) Face amount of Senior Notes and Debentures with no reduction for the unamortized discount. b) Face amount of Senior Exchangeable Debentures with no adjustment for the fair market value adjustment. c) Preferred Stock has an 8% coupon, $100 per share initial liquidation preference plus accrued and unpaid dividends and is non-voting. It is subject to mandatory redemption on March 15, 2031. The Preferred Stock is considered a liability for GAAP purposes, and is recorded net of capitalized costs. d) As defined in QVC's credit agreement. A portion of expected cost savings are included in Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of the covenant calculations under QVC's bank credit facility.

Cash at Qurate Retail increased $108 million in the second quarter as cash from operations more than offset net debt repayment and capital expenditures during the period. Total debt at Qurate Retail decreased $71 million in the second quarter due to net debt repayment under QVC's bank credit facility.

QVC's bank credit facility has $1.2 billion drawn as of June 30, 2024 with incremental availability of $1.9 billion, net of letters of credit. QVC's leverage ratio, as defined by the QVC revolving credit facility, was 3.1x at quarter-end. Pursuant to the terms of QVC's revolving credit facility, a portion of expected cost savings are included in operating income for purposes of QVC's leverage ratio for covenant calculations. QVC's leverage ratio increased from March 31, 2024 primarily due to certain add backs no longer impacting the calculation.

As of June 30, 2024, QVC's consolidated leverage ratio (as calculated under QVC's senior secured notes) was greater than 3.5x and as a result QVC is restricted in its ability to make unlimited dividends or other restricted payments. Dividends made by QVC to service the principal and interest of indebtedness of its parent entities, as well as payments made by QVC to Qurate Retail under an intercompany tax sharing agreement in respect of certain tax obligations of QVC and its subsidiaries, are permitted under the bond indenture and credit agreement.

Qurate Retail is in compliance with all debt covenants as of June 30, 2024.

Important Notice: Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) will discuss Qurate Retail's earnings release on a conference call which will begin at 8:30 a.m. (E.T.) on August 8, 2024. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 704-4234 or (215) 268-9904, passcode 13742824, at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be broadcast live across the Internet and archived on our website. To access the webcast go to https://www.qurateretail.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar. Links to this press release and replays of the call will also be available on Qurate Retail's website.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements, including statements about business strategies and initiatives (including QVC's Age of Possibility) and their expected benefits, market potential, future financial performance and prospects and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes in market acceptance of new products or services, competitive issues, regulatory matters affecting our businesses, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to Qurate Retail, changes in law and government regulations, the availability of investment opportunities, general market conditions (including as a result of future public health crises), issues impacting the global supply chain and labor market and use of social media and influencers. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Qurate Retail expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Qurate Retail's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Qurate Retail, including the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information about Qurate Retail and about the risks and uncertainties related to Qurate Retail's business which may affect the statements made in this press release.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes a presentation of Adjusted OIBDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, for Qurate Retail, QVC (and certain of its subsidiaries), Zulily (through May 23, 2023) and Cornerstone together with a reconciliation to that entity or such businesses' operating income, as determined under GAAP. Qurate Retail defines Adjusted OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and where applicable, separately identified impairments, litigation settlements, restructuring, penalties, acquisition-related costs, fire related costs, net (including Rocky Mount inventory losses), and (gains) losses on sale leaseback transactions. Further, this press release includes Adjusted OIBDA margin, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Qurate Retail defines Adjusted OIBDA margin as Adjusted OIBDA divided by revenue.

Qurate Retail believes Adjusted OIBDA is an important indicator of the operational strength and performance of its businesses by identifying those items that are not directly a reflection of each business's performance or indicative of ongoing business trends. In addition, this measure allows management to view operating results and perform analytical comparisons and benchmarking between businesses and identify strategies to improve performance. Because Adjusted OIBDA is used as a measure of operating performance, Qurate Retail views operating income as the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted OIBDA is not meant to replace or supersede operating income or any other GAAP measure, but rather to supplement such GAAP measures in order to present investors with the same information that Qurate Retail's management considers in assessing the results of operations and performance of its assets. Please see the attached schedules for applicable reconciliations.

This press release also references certain financial metrics on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, for Qurate Retail. Constant currency financial metrics, as presented herein, are calculated by translating the current-year and prior-year reported amounts into comparable amounts using a single foreign exchange rate for each currency.

Qurate Retail believes constant currency financial metrics are an important indicator of financial performance, in particular for QVC, due to the translational impact of foreign currency fluctuations relating to its subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Italy and Japan. We use constant currency financial metrics to provide a framework to assess how our businesses performed excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Please see the financial tables at the beginning of this press release for a reconciliation of the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on revenue, operating income, Adjusted OIBDA and average selling price.

SCHEDULE 1

The following table provides a reconciliation of Qurate Retail's Adjusted OIBDA to its operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP for the three months ended June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, December 31, 2023, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED OIBDA RECONCILIATION (amounts in millions) 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 Qurate Retail Operating Income (Loss) $ 366 $ 151 $ (103 ) $ 145 $ 165 Depreciation and amortization 104 105 98 99 96 Stock compensation expense 14 10 13 16 3 Restructuring, penalties and fire related costs, net of (recoveries) (including Rocky Mount inventory losses)(a) (208 ) 19 - - 18 Impairment of intangible assets(b) - - 326 - - (Gains) losses on sale of assets and sale leaseback transactions(c) (6 ) - 6 (1 ) - Qurate Retail Adjusted OIBDA $ 270 $ 285 $ 340 $ 259 $ 282

____________________ a) In the second quarter of 2023, QxH recognized (i) a $209 million net gain on insurance proceeds representing insurance proceeds received in excess of fire-related costs and (ii) a $2 million gain on the sale of its Rocky Mount fulfillment center in February 2023 that was released from escrow. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2023, Cornerstone recorded $2 million and Zulily recorded $1 million of restructuring charges, both related to workforce reductions. In the third quarter of 2023, QxH incurred (i) a $2 million gain on the sale of its Rocky Mount fulfillment center in February 2023 on proceeds released from escrow and (ii) $21 million of restructuring, penalties and fire-related costs. In the second quarter of 2024, Qurate Retail incurred $18 million of restructuring charges related to a plan to shift its information technology operating model. These items are included in operating income and excluded from Adjusted OIBDA. b) In the fourth quarter of 2023, QxH recognized a $326 million non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill. c) Includes a gain on the sale of an intangible asset primarily related to the sale of a channel positioning right in the second quarter of 2023, a loss related to the sale leaseback of a German property in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a gain related to the sale leaseback of a German property in the first quarter of 2024.

SCHEDULE 2

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted OIBDA for QVC and Cornerstone to that entity or such businesses' operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP for the three months ended June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, December 31, 2023, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

SUBSIDIARY ADJUSTED OIBDA RECONCILIATION (amounts in millions) 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 QVC Operating income (loss) $ 374 $ 154 $ (113 ) $ 157 $ 163 Depreciation and amortization 94 98 91 92 88 Stock compensation 11 7 10 12 2 Restructuring, penalties and fire related costs, net of (recoveries) (including Rocky Mount inventory losses) (211 ) 19 - - 18 (Gains) losses on sale of assets and sale leaseback transactions (6 ) - 6 (1 ) - Impairment of intangible assets - - 326 - - Adjusted OIBDA $ 262 $ 278 $ 320 $ 260 $ 271 QxH Adjusted OIBDA $ 185 $ 201 $ 221 $ 185 $ 194 QVC International Adjusted OIBDA $ 77 $ 77 $ 99 $ 75 $ 77 Cornerstone Operating income (loss) $ 15 $ 4 $ 18 $ (3 ) $ 11 Depreciation and amortization 7 7 7 7 8 Stock compensation 1 - 2 2 - Restructuring costs 2 - - - - Adjusted OIBDA $ 25 $ 11 $ 27 $ 6 $ 19

QURATE RETAIL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 amounts in millions Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,210 1,121 Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses 897 1,308 Inventory, net 1,122 1,044 Other current assets 187 209 Total current assets 3,416 3,682 Property and equipment, net 488 512 Intangible assets not subject to amortization 5,824 5,862 Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 457 526 Operating lease right-of-use assets 619 635 Other assets, at cost, net of accumulated amortization 135 151 Total assets $ 10,939 11,368 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 762 895 Accrued liabilities 787 983 Current portion of debt 856 642 Other current liabilities 138 97 Total current liabilities 2,543 2,617 Long-term debt 4,483 4,698 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,468 1,531 Preferred stock 1,272 1,270 Operating lease liabilities 612 615 Other liabilities 140 148 Total liabilities 10,518 10,879 Equity 328 385 Non-controlling interests in equity of subsidiaries 93 104 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,939 11,368

QURATE RETAIL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS INFORMATION (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 amounts in millions Revenue: Total revenue, net $ 2,407 2,649 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below) 1,532 1,734 Operating expense 178 193 Selling, general and administrative, including stock-based compensation 418 466 Restructuring, penalties and fire related costs, net of (recoveries) 18 (208 ) Depreciation and amortization 96 104 Gain on sale of assets and leaseback transactions - (6 ) 2,242 2,283 Operating income (loss) 165 366 Other income (expense): Interest expense (119 ) (123 ) Dividend and interest income 15 14 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments, net (10 ) (14 ) Loss on disposition of Zulily, net - (64 ) Other, net (4 ) 6 (118 ) (181 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 47 185 Income tax (expense) benefit (15 ) (66 ) Net earnings (loss) 32 119 Less net earnings (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests 12 12 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Qurate Retail, Inc. shareholders $ 20 107

QURATE RETAIL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 amounts in millions CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings (loss) $ 40 152 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 195 204 Stock-based compensation 19 30 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, net 17 46 Gain on sale of assets and sale leaseback transactions (1 ) (119 ) Gain on insurance proceeds, net of fire related costs - (228 ) Insurance proceeds received for operating expenses and business interruption losses - 226 Loss on disposition of Zulily - 64 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (60 ) 25 Other, net 6 6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 395 403 Decrease (increase) in inventory (84 ) 131 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other assets 39 61 (Decrease) increase in trade accounts payable (122 ) (220 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued and other liabilities (151 ) (313 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 293 468 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (94 ) (105 ) Expenditures for television distribution rights (13 ) (107 ) Cash proceeds from dispositions of investments 6 71 Cash paid for disposal of Zulily - (28 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 6 200 Insurance proceeds received for fixed asset loss - 54 Payments for settlements of financial instruments - (179 ) Proceeds from settlements of financial instruments - 167 Other investing activities, net (3 ) (1 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (98 ) 72 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings of debt 1,660 1,002 Repayments of debt (1,716 ) (1,320 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (22 ) (24 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (4 ) (7 ) Indemnification agreement settlement - 25 Other financing activities, net (3 ) (2 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (85 ) (326 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (21 ) (7 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 89 207 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,136 1,285 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end period $ 1,225 1,492

Contacts

Shane Kleinstein, (720) 875-5432