LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Papa John's International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) ("Papa Johns®") (the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights

North America comparable sales (a) were down 4% from a year ago as Domestic Company-owned restaurants were down 4% and North America franchised restaurants were down 3%; International comparable sales (a) were flat compared with the prior year period.

were down 4% from a year ago as Domestic Company-owned restaurants were down 4% and North America franchised restaurants were down 3%; International comparable sales were flat compared with the prior year period. 31 net unit closures in the second quarter resulting from anticipated strategic International closures, including 43 Company-owned restaurants in the UK.

Global system-wide restaurant sales were $1.20 billion, a 1% (b) decrease compared with the prior year second quarter, driven by lower North America comparable sales partially offset by trailing twelve month net unit growth.

decrease compared with the prior year second quarter, driven by lower North America comparable sales partially offset by trailing twelve month net unit growth. Total revenues of $508 million were down 1% compared with a year ago driven by lower revenues in our North America commissary segment primarily due to a combination of lower volume and commodity prices.

Operating income of $28 million decreased 19% compared with the second quarter of 2023, while Adjusted operating income (c) of $38 million increased 4% on improved restaurant-level margins and continued focus on cost discipline.

of $38 million increased 4% on improved restaurant-level margins and continued focus on cost discipline. Diluted earnings per common share of $0.37 compared with $0.54 for the second quarter of 2023; Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(c) was $0.61 compared with $0.59 for the second quarter a year ago.

"I am honored and excited to join the Papa Johns team and look forward to building a strong and collaborative partnership with our franchisees," said Todd Penegor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we move forward together, our number one priority will be to create great experiences for our customers and team members, while also ensuring the restaurant economic model is strong. We will move quickly to build on our strengths and execute today as we evolve to be even better tomorrow."

Commenting on second quarter results, Ravi Thanawala, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Papa Johns' commitment to maintaining the quality of our product and brand as well as managing our costs drove continued improvement in restaurant-level margins and Adjusted operating income, helping to offset our softer sales in the second quarter. During the quarter, demand for our core product - pizza, remained solid despite facing a highly promotional QSR environment and a more value-conscious consumer.

"We recognize there is work to do to achieve our full potential. We are committed to doing what is necessary to become the pizza brand of choice for consumers and franchisees around the world," continued Thanawala. "We are actively pursuing opportunities that sharpen our focus, improve unit economics, drive unit development and provide an excellent consumer experience. We are evolving our marketing to meet consumers' value expectations, investing in our digital experience to streamline our ordering journey and enhancing our loyalty experience to drive consumer engagement.

"We are confident that our approach will drive long-term increased franchisee profitability and sustainable, profitable growth for all stakeholders," concluded Thanawala.

_______________________________________________________ (a) North America and International comparable sales are reported on a 13-week basis comparing April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024 with April 3, 2023 through July 2, 2023. (b) Excludes the impact of foreign currency. (c) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation to the most comparable US GAAP measure.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2024 June 25,

2023 Increase (Decrease) June 30,

2024 June 25,

2023 Increase (Decrease) Total revenues $ 507,894 $ 514,530 $ (6,636 ) $ 1,021,810 $ 1,041,579 $ (19,769 ) Operating income $ 28,226 $ 34,912 $ (6,686 ) $ 61,944 $ 72,708 $ (10,764 ) Adjusted operating income (a) $ 38,355 $ 36,881 $ 1,474 $ 81,596 $ 76,033 $ 5,563 Net income attributable to the Company $ 12,243 $ 17,768 $ (5,525 ) $ 26,879 $ 40,144 $ (13,265 ) Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.54 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.82 $ 1.20 $ (0.38 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (a) $ 0.61 $ 0.59 $ 0.02 $ 1.28 $ 1.28 $ -

Results for the first six months of 2024 are not directly comparable with the first six months of 2023, as year-over-year comparisons are impacted by the UK franchisee acquisitions that occurred during the second and third quarters of 2023 and the UK restaurant closures and refranchising transactions in the second quarter of 2024.

Quarterly Results

Total revenues of $507.9 million decreased $6.6 million, or 1.3%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the prior year period. The lower revenues were largely attributable to an $8.8 million decrease in North America commissary revenues reflecting a combination of lower transaction volumes and commodity prices. Revenues from Domestic Company-owned restaurants also declined $2.6 million, reflecting lower transaction volumes partially offset by higher average ticket. Somewhat offsetting these declines was higher International revenues primarily driven by the net impact of the UK Company-owned restaurants versus the prior year period.

For the second quarter of 2024, Global system-wide restaurant sales were $1.20 billion, down 0.7% from the prior year quarter (excluding the impact of foreign currency). The decrease was primarily due to lower North America comparable sales, partially offset by 1.9% global net unit growth on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Second quarter Operating income was $28.2 million, a $6.7 million, or a 19.2% decrease compared with the prior year second quarter. Adjusted operating income(a) was $38.4 million, a $1.5 million, or 4.0%, increase from the same period a year ago. The variance between Operating income and Adjusted operating income was due to $6.1 million of International restructuring costs in the UK and a $4.0 million non-cash impairment charge related to fixed and intangible assets related to certain Domestic restaurants.

The increase in Adjusted operating income in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to improved margins at our Domestic Company-owned restaurants and local marketing savings. These increases were partially offset by an approximate $3 million operating loss related to the operations of the UK franchisee acquisition and higher depreciation costs related to Company-owned restaurants and our investments in technology platforms.

Diluted earnings per common share was $0.37 for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $0.54 in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(a) was $0.61 for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $0.59 in the second quarter of 2023. These changes were driven by the same factors impacting Operating income and Adjusted operating income as discussed above. In addition, diluted earnings per common share and Adjusted diluted earnings per common share reflected lower interest expense and a higher effective tax rate compared with the second quarter of 2023. Interest expense decreased largely due to lower average outstanding debt, partially offset by slightly higher average interest rates compared with the prior year second quarter.

See the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional information concerning our operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

(a) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation to the most comparable US GAAP measures.

Global Restaurant Sales Information

Global restaurant and comparable sales information for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with the second quarter ended June 25, 2023 are as follows (See "Supplemental Information and Financial Statements" below for related definitions):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Amounts below exclude the impact of foreign currency June 30,

2024 June 25,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 25,

2023 Comparable sales growth (decline): Domestic Company-owned restaurants (4.2 )% 2.2 % (3.6 )% 2.8 % North America franchised restaurants (3.4 )% (2.3 )% (2.4 )% (1.6 )% North America restaurants (3.6 )% (1.4 )% (2.7 )% (0.7 )% International restaurants (0.1 )% (0.7 )% (1.4 )% (3.3 )% Total comparable sales growth (decline) (2.7 )% (1.3 )% (2.4 )% (1.3 )% System-wide restaurant sales growth (decline): Domestic Company-owned restaurants (1.5 )% 2.5 % (1.7 )% 3.7 % North America franchised restaurants (1.9 )% (0.6 )% (1.8 )% 0.1 % North America restaurants (1.9 )% - % (1.8 )% 0.8 % International restaurants 2.9 % 8.6 % 2.2 % 5.8 % Total global system-wide restaurant sales growth (decline) (0.7 )% 2.0 % (0.8 )% 2.0 %

Global Restaurant Unit Data

As of June 30, 2024, there were 5,883 Papa Johns restaurants operating in 49 countries and territories, as follows:

Second Quarter Domestic Company Owned Franchised North America Total North America International Company Owned International Franchised Total International System-wide Beginning - March 31, 2024 536 2,911 3,447 117 2,350 2,467 5,914 Opened 1 9 10 - 56 56 66 Closed - (10 ) (10 ) (43 ) (44 ) (87 ) (97 ) Refranchised - - - (41 ) 41 - - Ending - June 30, 2024 537 2,910 3,447 33 2,403 2,436 5,883 Net unit growth/(decline) 1 (1 ) - (84 ) 53 (31 ) (31 ) Trailing four quarters net store growth 16 42 58 (58 ) 111 53 111

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure which the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, was $12.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $59.0 million in the prior year period. The year over year change primarily reflects unfavorable working capital changes and timing of cash payments for income taxes, partially offset by a $5.6 million decrease in capital expenditures.

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024 June 25,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 41,957 $ 93,735 Purchases of property and equipment (29,155 ) (34,759 ) Free cash flow $ 12,802 $ 58,976

We view free cash flow as an important financial measure because it is one factor that management uses in determining the amount of cash available for discretionary investment. Free cash flow is not a term defined by GAAP, and as a result, our measure of free cash flow might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Free cash flow should not be construed as a substitute for or a better indicator of the Company's performance than the Company's GAAP measures.

Cash Dividend

The Company paid cash dividends of $15.1 million ($0.46 per common share) in the second quarter of 2024. On July 31, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.46 per common share. The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 19, 2024.

About Papa Johns

Papa John's International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with approximately 5,900 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release and other Company communications that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the use of words such as "expect," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "will," "forecast," "outlook", "plan," "project," or similar words identify forward-looking statements that we intend to be included within the safe harbor protections provided by the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include or may relate to projections or guidance concerning business performance, revenue, earnings, cash flow, earnings per share, share repurchases, the current economic environment, commodity and labor costs, currency fluctuations, profit margins, supply chain operating margin, net unit growth, unit level performance, capital expenditures, restaurant and franchise development, restaurant acquisitions, restaurant closures, labor shortages, labor cost increases, changes in management, inflation, royalty relief, franchisee support and incentives, the effectiveness of our menu innovations and other business initiatives, investments in product and digital innovation, marketing efforts and investments, liquidity, compliance with debt covenants, impairments, strategic decisions and actions, changes to our national marketing fund, changes to our commissary model, dividends, effective tax rates, regulatory changes and impacts, investments in and repositioning of the UK market, International restructuring plans, timing and costs, International consumer demand, adoption of new accounting standards, and other financial and operational measures. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those matters expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Our forward-looking statements are based on our assumptions which are based on currently available information. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those matters expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to risks related to: deteriorating economic conditions in the U.S. and international markets, including the United Kingdom; labor shortages at Company and/or franchised stores and our quality control centers; increases in labor costs, changes in commodity costs, supply chain incentive-based rebates, or sustained higher other operating costs, including as a result of supply chain disruption, inflation or climate change; the potential for delayed new store openings, both domestically and internationally, or lower net unit development due to changing circumstances outside of our control; the increased risk of phishing, ransomware and other cyber-attacks; risks and disruptions to the global economy and our business related to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and other international conflicts and risks related to a possible economic recession or downturn that could reduce consumer spending or demand. These and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are involved in our forward-looking statements are discussed in detail in "Part I. Item 1A. - Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.



Supplemental Information and Financial Statements

Definitions

"Comparable sales" represents sales for the same base of restaurants for the same fiscal periods. "Comparable sales growth (decline)" represents the change in year-over-year comparable sales. "Global system-wide restaurant sales" represents total restaurant sales for all Company-owned and franchised restaurants open during the comparable periods, and "Global system-wide restaurant sales growth (decline)" represents the change in global system-wide restaurant sales year-over-year. Comparable sales, Comparable sales growth (decline), Global system-wide restaurant sales and Global system-wide sales growth (decline) exclude franchisees for which we suspended corporate support.

"Equivalent units" represents the number of restaurants open at the beginning of a given period, adjusted for restaurants opened, closed, acquired or sold during the period on a weighted average basis.

We believe Domestic Company-owned, North America franchised, and International Comparable sales growth (decline) and Global system-wide restaurant sales information is useful in analyzing our results since our franchisees pay royalties and marketing fund contributions that are based on a percentage of franchise sales. Comparable sales and Global system-wide restaurant sales results for restaurants operating outside of the United States are reported on a constant dollar basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency translation. Franchise sales also generate commissary revenue in the United States and in certain international markets. Comparable sales growth (decline) and Global system-wide restaurant sales information is also useful for comparison to industry trends and evaluating the strength of our brand. Management believes the presentation of Global system-wide restaurant sales growth, excluding the impact of foreign currency, provides investors with useful information regarding underlying sales trends and the impact of new unit growth without being impacted by swings in the external factor of foreign currency. Franchise restaurant sales are not included in the Company's revenues.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP measures, which present results on an adjusted basis. These are supplemental measures of performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and include the following: Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and Adjusted diluted earnings per common share. We believe that our non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to assess the operating performance of our business relative to our performance based on U.S. GAAP results and relative to other companies. We believe that the disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors as they reflect metrics that our management team and Board utilize to evaluate our operating performance, allocate resources and administer employee incentive plans. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures to Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and Adjusted diluted earnings per common share are Operating income, net income attributable to common shareholders and diluted earnings per common share, respectively. These non-GAAP measures should not be construed as a substitute for or a better indicator of the Company's performance than the Company's U.S. GAAP results. The table that follows reconciles our GAAP financial results to our non-GAAP financial measures.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2024 June 25,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 25,

2023 Operating income $ 28,226 $ 34,912 $ 61,944 $ 72,708 International restructuring costs (a) 6,129 - 15,652 - UK repositioning and acquisition-related costs (b) - 1,308 - 1,308 Other costs (c) 4,000 661 4,000 2,017 Adjusted operating income $ 38,355 $ 36,881 $ 81,596 $ 76,033 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 12,243 $ 17,768 $ 26,879 $ 40,144 International restructuring costs (a) 6,129 - 15,652 - UK repositioning and acquisition-related costs (b) - 1,308 - 1,308 Other costs (c) 4,000 661 4,000 2,017 Tax effect of adjustments (d) (2,289 ) (449 ) (4,441 ) (758 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 20,083 $ 19,288 $ 42,090 $ 42,711 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.54 $ 0.82 $ 1.20 International restructuring costs (a) 0.19 - 0.48 - UK repositioning and acquisition-related costs (b) - 0.04 - 0.04 Other costs (c) 0.12 0.02 0.12 0.06 Tax effect of adjustments (d) (0.07 ) (0.01 ) (0.14 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.59 $ 1.28 $ 1.28

Refer to footnotes on following page.

Footnotes to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(a) Represents costs associated with the Company's International Restructuring plan. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, these costs are comprised primarily of leased and fixed asset impairment charges related to store closures in the UK, combined with severance and other related costs. (b) Represents costs associated with repositioning the UK portfolio as well as transaction costs related to the acquisition of stores from franchisees. (c) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, represents a non-cash impairment charge related to fixed and intangible assets related to certain Domestic restaurants. For the three and six months ended June 25, 2023, represents severance and related costs associated with the transition of certain executives, recorded in General and administrative expenses. (d) The tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments was calculated by applying the marginal tax rates of 22.6% and 22.8% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 25, 2023, respectively.

Papa John's International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In $ thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,305 $ 40,587 Accounts receivable, net 93,460 104,244 Notes receivable, current portion 4,581 5,199 Income tax receivable 2,771 2,577 Inventories 37,656 36,126 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,762 42,285 Assets held for sale 4,205 - Total current assets 225,740 231,018 Property and equipment, net 265,693 282,812 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 28,759 31,740 Operating lease right-of-use assets 154,371 164,158 Notes receivable, less current portion, net 9,915 12,346 Goodwill 75,547 76,206 Other assets 78,402 76,725 Total assets $ 838,427 $ 875,005 Liabilities, Redeemable noncontrolling interests and Stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 63,731 $ 74,949 Income and other taxes payable 6,810 17,948 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 149,673 158,167 Current deferred revenue 19,941 20,427 Current finance lease liabilities 7,815 9,029 Current operating lease liabilities 24,874 24,076 Current portion of long-term debt 2,375 - Total current liabilities 275,219 304,596 Deferred revenue 19,011 20,366 Long-term finance lease liabilities 22,382 24,144 Long-term operating lease liabilities 144,569 151,050 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 758,861 757,422 Other long-term liabilities 63,550 60,192 Total liabilities 1,283,592 1,317,770 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 975 851 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; issued 49,280 at June 30, 2024 and 49,235 at December 31, 2023) 493 492 Additional paid-in capital 446,547 452,290 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,358 ) (7,803 ) Retained earnings 215,800 219,027 Treasury stock (16,658 shares at June 30, 2024 and 16,747 shares at December 31, 2023, at cost) (1,117,140 ) (1,123,098 ) Total stockholders' deficit (461,658 ) (459,092 ) Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 15,518 15,476 Total Stockholders' deficit (446,140 ) (443,616 ) Total Liabilities, Redeemable noncontrolling interests and Stockholders' deficit $ 838,427 $ 875,005

Papa John's International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2024 June 25,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 25,

2023 Revenues: Domestic Company-owned restaurant sales $ 173,207 $ 175,780 $ 349,431 $ 355,646 North America franchise royalties and fees 34,409 34,711 70,106 70,783 North America commissary revenues 198,197 206,980 401,484 419,546 International revenues 39,701 34,608 80,409 66,071 Other revenues 62,380 62,451 120,380 129,533 Total revenues 507,894 514,530 1,021,810 1,041,579 Costs and expenses: Operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Domestic Company-owned restaurant expenses 138,033 143,705 276,786 291,489 North America commissary expenses 182,299 190,468 367,498 386,883 International expenses 27,077 20,435 55,423 37,746 Other expenses 56,951 58,996 108,718 120,074 General and administrative expenses 57,714 50,324 116,173 102,268 Depreciation and amortization 17,594 15,690 35,268 30,411 Total costs and expenses 479,668 479,618 959,866 968,871 Operating income 28,226 34,912 61,944 72,708 Net interest expense (10,896 ) (11,275 ) (21,959 ) (20,296 ) Income before income taxes 17,330 23,637 39,985 52,412 Income tax expense 4,794 5,778 12,535 12,007 Net income before attribution to noncontrolling interests 12,536 17,859 27,450 40,405 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (293 ) (91 ) (571 ) (261 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 12,243 $ 17,768 $ 26,879 $ 40,144 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.55 $ 0.82 $ 1.20 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.54 $ 0.82 $ 1.20 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 32,730 32,563 32,688 33,359 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 32,853 32,650 32,871 33,487 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.42 $ 0.92 $ 0.84

Papa John's International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (In $ thousands) June 30,

2024 June 25,

2023 Operating activities Net income before attribution to noncontrolling interests $ 27,450 $ 40,405 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for allowance for credit losses on accounts and notes receivable 2,397 595 Depreciation and amortization 35,268 30,411 Deferred income taxes 2,812 3,664 Stock-based compensation expense 2,545 8,498 Refranchising and impairment losses 14,713 - Loss on disposal of property and equipment 965 - Other 800 (452 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 9,974 4,299 Income tax receivable (203 ) 6,683 Inventories (1,748 ) 4,109 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,358 ) 46 Other assets and liabilities (5,788 ) 140 Accounts payable (11,364 ) (8,174 ) Income and other taxes payable (10,957 ) (514 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (18,710 ) 7,203 Deferred revenue (1,839 ) (3,178 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 41,957 93,735 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (29,155 ) (34,759 ) Notes issued (153 ) (4,374 ) Repayments of notes issued 1,794 3,224 Proceeds from dispositions, net of cash transferred 1,495 - Other 2,178 182 Net cash used in investing activities (23,841 ) (35,727 ) Financing activities Net proceeds of revolving credit facilities 3,024 186,529 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 933 682 Acquisition of Company common stock - (210,348 ) Dividends paid to common stockholders (30,212 ) (28,485 ) Tax payments for equity award issuances (3,330 ) (6,108 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (405 ) (323 ) Principal payments on finance leases (4,796 ) (3,669 ) Other 358 102 Net cash used in financing activities (34,428 ) (61,620 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 30 11 Change in cash and cash equivalents (16,282 ) (3,601 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 40,587 47,373 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 24,305 $ 43,772

