PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 ended June 29, 2024.
"We are pleased with our fiscal 2024 performance as we executed well, despite some challenging market conditions," said Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher. "I want to thank our team for their focus on supporting our supplier and customer partners, growing market share, controlling costs, and managing working capital to drive operating cash flow. Their efforts enabled us to exceed the upper end of our fourth quarter sales and earnings guidance. We are well positioned entering into fiscal year 2025 and I am confident we have the right team and strategy in place to benefit from the eventual market recovery."
Fiscal Fourth Quarter Key Financial Highlights:
- Sales of $5.6 billion, compared with $6.6 billion in the prior year quarter.
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.91, compared with $1.68 in the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.22, compared with $2.06 in the prior year quarter.
- Operating income margin of 3.0%, compared with 4.3% in the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted operating income margin of 3.5%.
- Electronic Components operating income margin of 4.1%.
- Farnell operating income margin of 4.0%.
- Generated $274 million of cash flow from operations.
- Returned $79 million to shareholders from share repurchases, representing 1.6% of shares outstanding.
- Returned $28 million to shareholders in dividends.
Fiscal 2024 Key Financial Highlights:
- Sales of $23.8 billion, compared with $26.5 billion in the prior year.
- Diluted earnings per share of $5.43, compared with $8.26 in the prior year.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.34, compared with $8.06 in the prior year.
- Operating income margin of 3.6%, compared with 4.5% in the prior year.
- Adjusted operating income margin of 3.8%.
- Electronic Components operating income margin of 4.3%.
- Farnell operating income margin of 4.1%.
- Generated $690 million of cash flow from operations.
- Returned $165 million to shareholders from share repurchases, representing 3.6% of shares outstanding.
- Returned $112 million to shareholders in dividends.
Key Financial Metrics
($ in millions, except per share data)
Fourth Quarter Results (GAAP)
Jun - 24
Jun - 23
Change Y/Y
Mar - 24
Change Q/Q
Sales
$
5,563.0
$
6,554.6
(15.1)
%
$
5,653.6
(1.6)
%
Operating Income
$
164.2
$
283.7
(42.1)
%
$
190.2
(13.7)
%
Operating Income Margin
3.0
%
4.3
%
(138)
bps
3.4
%
(41)
bps
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
0.91
$
1.68
(45.8)
%
$
0.97
(6.2)
%
Fourth Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)
Jun - 24
Jun - 23
Change Y/Y
Mar - 24
Change Q/Q
Adjusted Operating Income
$
193.4
$
312.6
(38.1)
%
$
202.7
(4.6)
%
Adjusted Operating Income Margin
3.5
%
4.8
%
(129)
bps
3.6
%
(11)
bps
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
1.22
$
2.06
(40.8)
%
$
1.10
10.9
%
Segment and Geographical Mix
Jun - 24
Jun - 23
Change Y/Y
Mar - 24
Change Q/Q
Electronic Components (EC) Sales
$
5,187.8
$
6,109.2
(15.1)
%
$
5,245.8
(1.1)
%
EC Operating Income Margin
4.1
%
5.1
%
(103)
bps
4.1
%
(8)
bps
Farnell Sales
$
375.2
$
445.4
(15.8)
%
$
407.8
(8.0)
%
Farnell Operating Income Margin
4.0
%
8.1
%
(406)
bps
4.0
%
3
bps
Americas Sales
$
1,353.8
$
1,732.7
(21.9)
%
$
1,403.4
(3.5)
%
EMEA Sales
$
1,920.3
$
2,450.6
(21.6)
%
$
2,053.1
(6.5)
%
Asia Sales
$
2,288.9
$
2,371.3
(3.5)
%
$
2,197.1
4.2
%
|_______________
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release.
Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Ending on September 28, 2024
Guidance Range
Midpoint
Sales
$5.25B - $5.55B
$5.40B
Diluted EPS (1)
$0.80 - $0.90
$0.85
|_______________
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release.
The above guidance implies a sequential sales change of flat to down approximately 5% and assumes sales declines in the western regions and sales growth in Asia.
The above guidance also excludes restructuring, integration and other expenses, foreign currency gains and losses, and certain income tax adjustments. The above guidance assumes similar interest expense to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and an effective tax rate of between 21% and 25%. The above guidance assumes 90 million average diluted shares outstanding and average currency exchange rates as shown in the table below:
Q1 Fiscal
2025
Q4 Fiscal
Q1 Fiscal
Guidance
2024
2024
Euro to U.S. Dollar
$1.08
$1.08
$1.09
GBP to U.S. Dollar
$1.27
$1.26
$1.27
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Fourth Quarters Ended
Years Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Thousands, except per share data)
Sales
$
5,562,977
$
6,554,608
$
23,757,129
$
26,536,881
Cost of sales
4,920,097
5,736,586
20,990,687
23,354,738
Gross profit
642,880
818,022
2,766,442
3,182,143
Selling, general and administrative expenses
450,274
506,322
1,869,525
1,967,305
Restructuring, integration, and other expenses
28,417
28,038
52,550
28,038
Operating income
164,189
283,662
844,367
1,186,800
Other income (expense), net
1,409
6,456
(15,736
)
9,908
Interest and other financing expenses, net
(64,274
)
(75,056
)
(282,867
)
(250,869
)
Gain on legal settlements and other
-
(24,669
)
86,499
37,037
Income before taxes
101,324
190,393
632,263
982,876
Income tax expense
18,659
35,138
133,564
212,048
Net income
$
82,665
$
155,255
$
498,699
$
770,828
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.92
$
1.70
$
5.51
$
8.37
Diluted
$
0.91
$
1.68
$
5.43
$
8.26
Shares used to compute earnings per share:
Basic
90,092
91,493
90,567
92,043
Diluted
91,122
92,626
91,837
93,368
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.31
$
0.29
$
1.24
$
1.16
AVNET, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
June 29,
July 1,
2024
2023
(Thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
310,941
$
288,230
Receivables
4,391,187
4,763,788
Inventories
5,468,730
5,465,031
Prepaid and other current assets
199,694
233,804
Total current assets
10,370,552
10,750,853
Property, plant and equipment, net
568,169
441,557
Goodwill
780,984
780,629
Operating lease assets
208,971
221,698
Other assets
280,471
282,422
Total assets
$
12,209,147
$
12,477,159
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
492,711
$
70,636
Accounts payable
3,345,510
3,373,820
Accrued expenses and other
573,055
753,130
Short-term operating lease liabilities
53,993
51,792
Total current liabilities
4,465,269
4,249,378
Long-term debt
2,406,629
2,988,029
Long-term operating lease liabilities
173,886
190,621
Other liabilities
237,859
297,462
Total liabilities
7,283,643
7,725,490
Shareholders' equity
4,925,504
4,751,669
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,209,147
$
12,477,159
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Years Ended
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
(Thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
498,699
$
770,828
Non-cash and other reconciling items:
Depreciation and amortization
86,708
88,613
Amortization of operating lease assets
53,796
54,392
Deferred income taxes
(9,749
)
(37,060
)
Stock-based compensation
33,496
38,781
Other, net
15,800
52,142
Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):
Receivables
316,218
(461,117
)
Inventories
(51,203
)
(1,173,124
)
Accounts payable
4,496
(75,943
)
Accrued expenses and other, net
(258,277
)
28,785
Net cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities
689,984
(713,703
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Issuance of notes, net of discounts
-
498,615
Borrowings (repayments) under accounts receivable securitization, net
(140,700
)
258,000
Borrowings under senior unsecured credit facility, net
(43,277
)
728,182
Borrowings (repayments) under bank credit facilities and other debt, net
27,491
(96,209
)
Repurchases of common stock
(162,723
)
(221,730
)
Dividends paid on common stock
(111,963
)
(106,325
)
Other, net
(2,627
)
(5,777
)
Net cash flows (used for) provided by financing activities
(433,799
)
1,054,756
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(226,478
)
(194,674
)
Other, net
994
(16,877
)
Net cash flows used for investing activities
(225,484
)
(211,551
)
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(7,990
)
5,035
Cash and cash equivalents:
- increase
22,711
134,537
- at beginning of period
288,230
153,693
- at end of period
$
310,941
$
288,230
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted other income (expense), (iii) adjusted income before income taxes, (iv) adjusted income tax expense (benefit), and (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share.
There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company's results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company's results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as "constant currency." Management believes sales in constant currency is a useful measure for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.
Management believes that operating income adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, and amortization of acquired intangible assets, is a useful measure to help investors better assess and understand the Company's operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet's normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.
Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), net income and diluted earnings per share adjusted for the impact of the items described above, gain on legal settlements and other, foreign currency gains and losses and certain items impacting income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company's net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws, certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to effective tax rate based upon the expected long-term adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management's focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company's net profitability for the investing public.
Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses are adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income divided by sales and the adjusted effective income tax rate, which is defined as adjusted income tax expense divided by adjusted income before income taxes.
Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Quarters Ended
Fiscal Year
June 29,
March 30,
December 30,
September 30,
2024*
2024*
2024*
2023
2023
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP operating income
$
844,367
$
164,189
$
190,151
$
236,257
$
253,769
Restructuring, integration, and other expenses
52,550
28,417
11,847
5,235
7,051
Amortization of intangible assets
3,130
828
712
712
878
Adjusted operating income
900,047
193,434
202,710
242,204
261,698
GAAP other (expense) income, net
$
(15,736
)
$
1,409
$
(14,707
)
$
(8,397
)
$
5,960
Foreign currency loss (gain) and other, net
27,730
680
17,850
9,200
-
Adjusted other (expense) income, net
11,994
2,089
3,143
803
5,960
GAAP income before income taxes
$
632,263
$
101,324
$
101,948
$
153,558
$
275,432
Restructuring, integration, and other expenses
52,550
28,417
11,847
5,235
7,051
Amortization of intangible assets
3,130
828
712
712
878
Foreign currency loss (gain) and other, net
27,730
680
17,850
9,200
-
Gain on legal settlements and other
(86,499
)
-
-
-
(86,499
)
Adjusted income before income taxes
629,174
131,249
132,357
168,705
196,862
GAAP income tax expense
$
133,564
$
18,659
$
13,114
$
35,627
$
66,164
Restructuring, integration, and other expenses
13,000
7,251
2,772
1,274
1,703
Amortization of intangible assets
700
185
156
156
203
Foreign currency loss (gain) and other, net
7,373
88
5,251
2,034
-
Gain on legal settlements and other
(20,434
)
-
-
-
(20,434
)
Income tax expense items, net
4,992
(6,489
)
10,472
1,399
(390
)
Adjusted income tax expense
139,195
19,694
31,765
40,490
47,246
GAAP net income
$
498,699
$
82,665
$
88,834
$
117,931
$
209,268
Restructuring, integration, and other expenses (net of tax)
39,550
21,166
9,075
3,961
5,348
Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)
2,430
643
556
556
675
Foreign currency loss (gain) and other, net (net of tax)
20,357
592
12,599
7,166
-
Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax)
(66,065
)
-
-
-
(66,065
)
Income tax expense items, net
(4,992
)
6,489
(10,472
)
(1,399
)
390
Adjusted net income
489,979
111,555
100,592
128,215
149,616
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
5.43
$
0.91
$
0.97
$
1.28
$
2.25
Restructuring, integration, and other expenses (net of tax)
0.43
0.23
0.10
0.04
0.06
Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Foreign currency loss (gain) and other, net (net of tax)
0.22
0.01
0.14
0.08
-
Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax)
(0.72
)
-
-
-
(0.71
)
Income tax expense items, net
(0.05
)
0.07
(0.11
)
(0.01
)
0.00
Adjusted diluted EPS
5.34
1.22
1.10
1.40
1.61
|_______________
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.
Quarters Ended
Fiscal Year
July 1,
April 1,
December 31,
October 1,
2023*
2023*
2023
2022
2022
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP operating income
$
1,186,800
$
283,662
$
313,629
$
298,973
$
290,537
Restructuring, integration, and other expenses
28,038
28,038
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets
6,053
878
876
1,541
2,759
Adjusted operating income
1,220,891
312,578
314,505
300,514
293,296
GAAP income before income taxes
$
982,876
$
190,393
$
243,587
$
303,134
$
245,762
Restructuring, integration, and other expenses
28,038
28,038
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets
6,053
878
876
1,541
2,759
Gain on legal settlements and other
(37,037
)
24,669
-
(61,705
)
-
Adjusted income before income taxes
979,931
243,978
244,463
242,970
248,521
GAAP income tax expense
$
212,048
$
35,138
$
56,161
$
59,248
$
61,501
Restructuring, integration, and other expenses
6,007
6,007
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets
1,360
207
203
345
605
Gain on legal settlements and other
(8,711
)
5,828
-
(14,539
)
-
Income tax expense items, net
16,453
5,583
3,529
12,287
(4,946
)
Adjusted income tax expense
227,157
52,763
59,893
57,341
57,160
GAAP net income
$
770,828
$
155,255
$
187,426
$
243,886
$
184,261
Restructuring, integration, and other expenses (net of tax)
22,031
22,031
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)
4,693
671
673
1,196
2,154
Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax)
(28,326
)
18,841
-
(47,166
)
-
Income tax expense items, net
(16,453
)
(5,583
)
(3,529
)
(12,287
)
4,946
Adjusted net income
752,774
191,215
184,570
185,629
191,361
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
8.26
$
1.68
$
2.03
$
2.63
$
1.93
Restructuring, integration, and other expenses (net of tax)
0.24
0.24
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)
0.05
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax)
(0.31
)
0.20
-
(0.51
)
-
Income tax expense items, net
(0.18
)
(0.06
)
(0.04
)
(0.13
)
0.05
Adjusted diluted EPS
8.06
2.06
2.00
2.00
2.00
|_______________
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.
Sales in Constant Currency
The following table presents reported sales growth rates and sales growth rates in constant currency for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 compared to the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023.
Quarter Ended
Years Ended
June 29, 2024
June 29, 2024
Sales
Sales
Sales
Year-Year %
Sequential %
Year-Year %
Sales
Change in
Sales
Change in
Sales
Change in
Year-Year
Constant
Sequential
Constant
Year-Year
Constant
% Change
Currency
% Change
Currency
% Change
Currency
Avnet
(15.1
)%
(14.2
)%
(1.6
)%
(1.0
)%
(10.5
)%
(10.9
)%
Avnet by region
Americas
(21.9
)%
(21.9
)%
(3.5
)%
(3.5
)%
(13.1
)%
(13.1
)%
EMEA
(21.6
)
(20.7
)
(6.5
)
(5.6
)
(9.0
)
(11.4
)
Asia
(3.5
)
(1.9
)
4.2
4.8
(10.1
)
(9.0
)
Avnet by segment
EC
(15.1
)%
(14.1
)%
(1.1
)%
(0.5
)%
(10.7
)%
(11.0
)%
Farnell
(15.8
)
(15.4
)
(8.0
)
(7.5
)
(7.9
)
(9.3
)
Historical Segment Financial Information
Quarters Ended
Fiscal
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Year
June 29,
March 30,
December 30,
September 30,
2024*
2024
2024
2023
2023
($ in millions)
Sales:
Electronic Components
$
22,160.0
$
5,187.8
$
5,245.8
$
5,812.1
$
5,914.4
Farnell
1,597.1
375.2
407.8
392.8
421.2
Avnet sales
$
23,757.1
$
5,563.0
$
5,653.6
$
6,204.9
$
6,335.6
Operating income:
Electronic Components
$
947.6
$
210.1
$
216.9
$
247.9
$
272.8
Farnell
64.8
15.1
16.3
15.7
17.7
1,012.4
225.2
233.2
263.6
290.5
Corporate expenses
(112.3
)
(31.8
)
(30.5
)
(21.4
)
(28.7
)
Restructuring, integration, and other expenses
(52.6
)
(28.4
)
(11.8
)
(5.2
)
(7.1
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(3.1
)
(0.8
)
(0.7
)
(0.7
)
(0.9
)
Avnet operating income
$
844.4
$
164.2
$
190.2
$
236.3
$
253.8
Sales by geographic area:
Americas
$
5,919.2
$
1,353.8
$
1,403.4
$
1,588.5
$
1,573.5
EMEA
8,395.0
1,920.3
2,053.1
2,113.6
2,308.0
Asia
9,442.9
2,288.9
2,197.1
2,502.8
2,454.1
Avnet sales
$
23,757.1
$
5,563.0
$
5,653.6
$
6,204.9
$
6,335.6
|_______________
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.
Quarters Ended
Fiscal
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Year
July 1,
April 1,
December 31,
October 1,
2023*
2023*
2023
2022
2022
($ in millions)
Sales:
Electronic Components
$
24,802.6
$
6,109.2
$
6,059.6
$
6,309.5
$
6,324.2
Farnell
1,734.3
445.4
455.0
408.0
425.9
Avnet sales
$
26,536.9
$
6,554.6
$
6,514.6
$
6,717.5
$
6,750.1
Operating income:
Electronic Components
$
1,179.6
$
310.4
$
305.2
$
296.7
$
267.3
Farnell
165.5
36.1
40.9
36.9
51.6
1,345.1
346.5
346.1
333.6
318.9
Corporate expenses
(124.2
)
(33.9
)
(31.6
)
(33.1
)
(25.6
)
Restructuring, integration, and other expenses
(28.0
)
(28.0
)
-
-
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(6.1
)
(0.9
)
(0.9
)
(1.5
)
(2.8
)
Avnet operating income
$
1,186.8
$
283.7
$
313.6
$
299.0
$
290.5
Sales by geographic area:
Americas
$
6,807.7
$
1,732.7
$
1,714.9
$
1,681.2
$
1,678.9
EMEA
9,229.4
2,450.6
2,393.4
2,255.9
2,129.5
Asia
10,499.8
2,371.3
2,406.3
2,780.4
2,941.7
Avnet sales
$
26,536.9
$
6,554.6
$
6,514.6
$
6,717.5
$
6,750.1
|_______________
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.
Guidance Reconciliation
The following table presents the reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to the expected GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
Low End of
High End of
Guidance Range
Guidance Range
Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance
$
0.80
$
0.90
Restructuring, integration, and other expenses (net of tax)
(0.17
)
(0.08
)
GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance
$
0.63
$
0.82
