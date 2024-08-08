ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Media Corporation ("Liberty Media" or "Liberty") (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLYVK) today reported second quarter 2024 results. Headlines include(1):

Attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group SiriusXM reported second quarter 2024 operating and financial results Second quarter 2024 revenue of $2.18 billion Ad revenue of $443 million Net income of $316 million; diluted EPS of $0.08 Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $702 million Free cash flow (2) of $343 million SiriusXM reiterated 2024 financial guidance Liberty Media's ownership of SiriusXM was 83.3% as of July 30 th Expect to complete planned combination of Liberty SiriusXM Group and SiriusXM on September 9 th Liberty repaid $35 million under SiriusXM margin loan in second quarter

Attributed to Formula One Group On track to complete MotoGP acquisition by year-end 2024 F1 announced 2025 Sprint calendar across China, Miami, Belgium, Austin, Brazil and Qatar Expanded partnership with Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to Official Partner of F1

Attributed to Liberty Live Group Fair value of Live Nation investment was $6.5 billion as of June 30 th



"We are excited that the combination of Liberty SiriusXM Group with SiriusXM is expected to close on September 9th. SiriusXM drove sequential adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow improvement in the quarter, demonstrating their commitment to strong financial results while supporting ongoing growth initiatives," said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media President and CEO. "Formula 1 is having an incredible season with particularly high engagement in growth markets. Five races have already set US live viewership records for their events, and we look forward to our new opportunities ahead including Apple's highly anticipated F1 film which will debut in June 2025. Live Nation achieved record concerts profitability and global demand hasn't slowed as indicators point to another record year ahead."

Discussion of Results

Unless otherwise noted, the following discussion compares financial information for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to the same period in 2023.

LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP - The following table provides the financial results attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group for the second quarter of 2024. In the second quarter, $11 million of corporate level selling, general and administrative expense (including stock-based compensation expense) was allocated to Liberty SiriusXM Group.

2Q23 2Q24 % Change amounts in millions Liberty SiriusXM Group Revenue SiriusXM $ 2,250 $ 2,178 (3 )% Total Liberty SiriusXM Group $ 2,250 $ 2,178 (3 )% Operating Income (Loss) SiriusXM 464 482 4 % Corporate and other (12 ) (11 ) 8 % Total Liberty SiriusXM Group $ 452 $ 471 4 % Adjusted OIBDA (Loss) SiriusXM 702 688 (2 )% Corporate and other (8 ) (9 ) (13 )% Total Liberty SiriusXM Group $ 694 $ 679 (2 )%

SiriusXM is a separate publicly traded company and additional information about SiriusXM can be obtained through its website and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SiriusXM reported its stand-alone second quarter results on August 1, 2024. For additional detail on SiriusXM's financial results for the second quarter, please see SiriusXM's earnings release posted to its Investor Relations website. For presentation purposes on page one of this release, we include the results of SiriusXM, as reported by SiriusXM, without regard to the purchase accounting adjustments applied by us for purposes of our financial statements. Liberty Media believes the presentation of financial results as reported by SiriusXM is useful to investors as the comparability of those results is best understood in the context of SiriusXM's historical financial presentation.

The businesses and assets attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group consist primarily of Liberty Media's interest in SiriusXM, which includes its subsidiary Pandora.

FORMULA ONE GROUP - The following table provides the financial results attributed to Formula One Group for the second quarter of 2024. In the second quarter, Formula One Group incurred $14 million of corporate level selling, general and administrative expense (including stock-based compensation expense).

2Q23 2Q24 amounts in millions Formula One Group Revenue Formula 1 $ 724 $ 871 Corporate and other - 141 Intergroup elimination - (24 ) Total Formula One Group $ 724 $ 988 Operating Income (Loss) Formula 1 $ 72 $ 84 Corporate and other (20 ) (25 ) Total Formula One Group $ 52 $ 59 Adjusted OIBDA (Loss) Formula 1 $ 155 $ 160 Corporate and other (14 ) 5 Total Formula One Group $ 141 $ 165

F1 Operating Results

"The F1 season is seeing phenomenal racing, with seven different winners through fourteen races and tighter gaps across the grid. Social media followers are up over 30% across F1 platforms and we had 3.7 million race attendees through the first half of the season with ten sellout crowds," said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and CEO. "F1 Academy is off to a strong start in its first season running all events alongside F1 race weekends. Together with the Sprint and FIA F2 and F3, it is adding to the exciting on-track action and bringing added value to our fans, promoters and sponsors."

The following table provides the operating results of Formula 1 ("F1").

2Q23 2Q24 % Change amounts in millions Primary Formula 1 revenue $ 618 $ 739 20 % Other Formula 1 revenue 106 132 25 % Total Formula 1 revenue $ 724 $ 871 20 % Operating expenses (excluding stock-based compensation): Team payments (344 ) (435 ) (26 )% Other cost of Formula 1 revenue (175 ) (210 ) (20 )% Cost of Formula 1 revenue $ (519 ) $ (645 ) (24 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (50 ) (66 ) (32 )% Adjusted OIBDA $ 155 $ 160 3 % Stock-based compensation (1 ) (1 ) - % Depreciation and Amortization(a) (82 ) (75 ) 9 % Operating income (loss) $ 72 $ 84 17 % Number of races in period 6 8 ___________________________

a) Includes $74 million and $61 million of amortization related to purchase accounting for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively, that is excluded from calculations for purposes of team payments.

Primary F1 revenue represents the majority of F1's revenue and is derived from (i) race promotion revenue, (ii) media rights fees and (iii) sponsorship fees.

There were eight races held in the second quarter of 2024, compared to six races held in the second quarter of 2023. There are 24 events scheduled for the 2024 race calendar, compared to 22 events held in 2023.

Primary F1 revenue increased in the second quarter with growth across media rights and sponsorship partly driven by two more races held in the current period, which resulted in a greater proportion of season-based revenue recognized, as well as contractual increases in fees. Media rights revenue also benefited from continued growth in F1 TV subscription revenue. Sponsorship revenue also increased due to the impact of the mix of races on event specific fees and recognition of revenue from new sponsors. Race promotion revenue was relatively flat in the second quarter as fees from the additional races were offset by the different mix of events compared to the prior year period. Other F1 revenue increased in the second quarter primarily due to higher hospitality, freight, travel, technical services and F2 and F3 income driven by the additional races held in the current period.

Operating income and Adjusted OIBDA(2) increased in the second quarter. Team payments increased due to the pro rata recognition of payments across the race season with two more races held in the current period and the expectation of higher team payments for the full year. Other cost of F1 revenue is largely variable in nature and is mostly derived from servicing both Primary and Other F1 revenue opportunities. These costs increased due to higher commissions and partner servicing costs associated with growth in Primary F1 revenue streams as well as higher hospitality, FIA regulatory, digital, technical and travel costs from the additional races held in the current period. Other cost of F1 revenue in the second quarter was also impacted by higher costs associated with F1 Academy and lease expense for the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza which wasn't incurred in the prior year. Selling, general and administrative expense increased due to higher personnel, IT and property costs as well as legal and other professional fees, partially offset by lower marketing costs, foreign exchange favorability and bad debt recoveries.

Corporate and Other Operating Results

Liberty closed the Quint acquisition on January 2nd and began consolidating Quint results within the Corporate and Other segment. Corporate and Other revenue increased in the second quarter due to the Quint acquisition and $6 million of rental income related to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza. Quint's revenue is seasonal around its largest events, which are generally during the second and fourth quarters, and in the second quarter Quint results were primarily driven by the Kentucky Derby and F1 Experiences across the eight races held. Corporate and Other Adjusted OIBDA for the second quarter of 2024 includes the rental income related to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza, Quint results and other corporate overhead.

The businesses and assets attributed to Formula One Group consist primarily of Liberty Media's subsidiaries, F1 and Quint.

LIBERTY LIVE GROUP - In the second quarter, $2 million of corporate level selling, general and administrative expense (including stock-based compensation expense) was allocated to Liberty Live Group.

The businesses and assets attributed to Liberty Live Group consist of Liberty Media's interest in Live Nation and other minority investments.

Share Repurchases

There were no repurchases of Liberty Media's common stock from May 1 through July 31, 2024. The total remaining repurchase authorization for Liberty Media as of August 1, 2024 is $1.1 billion and can be applied to repurchases of common shares of any of the Liberty Media tracking stocks.

FOOTNOTES

1) Liberty Media will discuss these headlines and other matters on Liberty Media's earnings conference call that will begin at 10:00 a.m. (E.T.) on August 8, 2024. For information regarding how to access the call, please see "Important Notice" later in this document. 2) For definitions of Adjusted OIBDA (as defined by Liberty Media) and adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow (as defined by SiriusXM) and applicable reconciliations see the accompanying schedules.

NOTES

The following financial information with respect to Liberty Media's equity affiliates, available for sale securities, cash and debt is intended to supplement Liberty Media's condensed consolidated balance sheet and statement of operations to be included in its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024.

Fair Value of Corporate Public Holdings (amounts in millions) 3/31/2024 6/30/2024 Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A Formula One Group Other Monetizable Public Holdings(a) 50 50 Total Formula One Group $ 50 $ 50 Liberty Live Group Live Nation Investment(b) 7,366 6,529 Other Monetizable Public Holdings(a) 125 - Total Liberty Live Group $ 7,491 $ 6,529 Total Liberty Media $ 7,541 $ 6,579 ___________________________

a) Represents the carrying value of other public holdings that are accounted for at fair value. Formula One Group purchased $50 million of time deposits during the first quarter of 2024 which are classified as short term marketable securities. Liberty Live Group liquidated $107 million of exchange-traded funds during the second quarter of 2024. b) Represents the fair value of the equity investment in Live Nation. In accordance with GAAP, Liberty Media accounts for its investment in the equity of Live Nation using the equity method of accounting and includes it in its condensed consolidated balance sheet at $290 million and $319 million as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Cash and Debt

The following presentation is provided to separately identify cash and debt information.

(amounts in millions) 3/31/2024 6/30/2024 Cash and Cash Equivalents Attributable to: Liberty SiriusXM Group(a) $ 135 $ 188 Formula One Group(b) 1,233 1,491 Liberty Live Group 298 406 Total Consolidated Cash and Cash Equivalents (GAAP) $ 1,666 $ 2,085 Debt: SiriusXM senior notes(c) $ 8,750 $ 8,750 3.75% convertible notes due 2028(d) 575 575 2.75% SiriusXM exchangeable senior debentures due 2049(d) 585 585 SiriusXM margin loan 630 595 Other subsidiary debt(e) 530 350 Total Attributed Liberty SiriusXM Group Debt $ 11,070 $ 10,855 Unamortized discount, fair market value adjustment and deferred loan costs 52 (42 ) Total Attributed Liberty SiriusXM Group Debt (GAAP) $ 11,122 $ 10,813 2.25% convertible notes due 2027(d) 475 475 Formula 1 term loan and revolving credit facility 2,398 2,389 Other corporate level debt 56 56 Total Attributed Formula One Group Debt $ 2,929 $ 2,920 Fair market value adjustment (27 ) (8 ) Total Attributed Formula One Group Debt (GAAP) $ 2,902 $ 2,912 Formula 1 leverage(f) 1.7x 1.3x 0.5% Live Nation exchangeable senior debentures due 2050(d) 62 62 2.375% Live Nation exchangeable senior debentures due 2053(d) 1,150 1,150 Live Nation margin loan - - Total Attributed Liberty Live Group Debt $ 1,212 $ 1,212 Unamortized discount, fair market value adjustment and deferred loan costs 206 91 Total Attributed Liberty Live Group Debt (GAAP) $ 1,418 $ 1,303 Total Liberty Media Corporation Debt (GAAP) $ 15,442 $ 15,028 ___________________________

a) Includes $71 million and $100 million of cash held at SiriusXM as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. b) Includes $1,016 million and $1,245 million of cash held at F1 as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $60 million and $58 million of cash held at Quint as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. c) Outstanding principal amount of Senior Notes or Term Loan with no reduction for the net unamortized discount. d) Face amount of the convertible notes and exchangeable debentures with no fair market value adjustment. e) Includes SiriusXM revolving credit facility and term loan. f) As defined in F1's credit facilities for covenant calculations.

Liberty Media and its consolidated subsidiaries are in compliance with their debt covenants as of June 30, 2024.

Total cash and cash equivalents attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group increased $53 million in the second quarter as cash from operations at SiriusXM more than offset debt repayment at both SiriusXM and Liberty SiriusXM Group and capital expenditures and return of capital at SiriusXM. Included in the cash and cash equivalents balance attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group at June 30, 2024 is $100 million held at SiriusXM. Although SiriusXM is a consolidated subsidiary, it is a separate public company with a non-controlling interest, therefore Liberty Media does not have ready access to SiriusXM's cash balance. Liberty SiriusXM Group received $86 million of dividends from SiriusXM during the quarter.

Total debt attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group decreased $215 million during the quarter due to net debt repayment at SiriusXM and Liberty SiriusXM Group repaying $35 million under its SiriusXM margin loan.

Total cash and cash equivalents attributed to Formula One Group increased $258 million during the quarter due to cash from operations at F1. Total debt at Formula One Group was relatively flat in the second quarter.

Total cash and cash equivalents attributed to Liberty Live Group increased $108 million during the second quarter primarily due to the monetization of exchange-traded funds. Total debt attributed to Liberty Live Group was flat during the quarter.

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION June 30, 2024 (unaudited) Attributed Liberty Formula Liberty SiriusXM One Live Consolidated Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 188 1,491 406 2,085 Trade and other receivables, net 644 182 - 826 Other current assets 365 363 - 728 Total current assets 1,197 2,036 406 3,639 Investments in affiliates, accounted for using the equity method 1,601 37 345 1,983 Property and equipment, at cost 3,299 991 - 4,290 Accumulated depreciation (2,001 ) (166 ) - (2,167 ) 1,298 825 - 2,123 Intangible assets not subject to amortization Goodwill 15,209 4,191 - 19,400 FCC licenses 8,600 - - 8,600 Other 1,242 - - 1,242 25,051 4,191 - 29,242 Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 1,001 2,827 - 3,828 Other assets 673 894 249 1,817 Total assets $ 30,821 10,810 1,000 42,632 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Intergroup payable (receivable) $ 38 (44 ) 6 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,296 472 - 1,768 Current portion of debt 581 37 67 685 Deferred revenue 1,128 712 - 1,840 Other current liabilities 142 37 - 179 Total current liabilities 3,185 1,214 73 4,472 Long-term debt 10,232 2,875 1,236 14,343 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,371 - (162 ) 2,210 Other liabilities 1,227 173 - 1,400 Total liabilities 17,015 4,262 1,147 22,425 Equity / Attributed net assets 10,682 6,548 (170 ) 17,060 Noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries 3,124 - 23 3,147 Total liabilities and equity $ 30,821 10,810 1,000 42,632

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS INFORMATION Three months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited) Attributed Liberty Formula Liberty SiriusXM One Live Consolidated Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Revenue: Sirius XM Holdings revenue $ 2,178 - - 2,178 Formula 1 revenue - 853 - 853 Other revenue - 135 - 135 Total revenue 2,178 988 - 3,166 Operating costs and expenses, including stock-based compensation: Cost of Sirius XM Holdings services (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below): Revenue share and royalties 708 - - 708 Programming and content(1) 148 - - 148 Customer service and billing(1) 108 - - 108 Other(1) 59 - - 59 Cost of Formula 1 revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below) - 639 - 639 Other cost of sales - 94 - 94 Subscriber acquisition costs 92 - - 92 Other operating expenses(1) 71 5 - 76 Selling, general and administrative(1) 361 91 2 454 Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs 4 11 - 15 Depreciation and amortization 156 89 - 245 1,707 929 2 2,638 Operating income (loss) 471 59 (2 ) 528 Other income (expense): Interest expense (126 ) (53 ) (7 ) (186 ) Share of earnings (losses) of affiliates, net 1 (2 ) 85 84 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments, net 82 (1 ) 88 169 Other, net 2 20 6 28 (41 ) (36 ) 172 95 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 430 23 170 623 Income tax (expense) benefit (81 ) 1 (36 ) (116 ) Net earnings (loss) 349 24 134 507 Less net earnings (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests 50 - - 50 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Liberty stockholders $ 299 24 134 457 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Programming and content 8 - - 8 Customer service and billing 1 - - 1 Other 2 - - 2 Other operating expenses 11 - - 11 Selling, general and administrative 26 6 1 33 Stock compensation expense $ 48 6 1 55

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS INFORMATION Three months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited) Attributed Liberty Formula SiriusXM One Braves Consolidated Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Revenue: Sirius XM Holdings revenue $ 2,250 - - 2,250 Formula 1 revenue - 724 - 724 Other revenue - - 270 270 Total revenue 2,250 724 270 3,244 Operating costs and expenses, including stock-based compensation: Cost of Sirius XM Holdings services (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below): Revenue share and royalties 732 - - 732 Programming and content(1) 153 - - 153 Customer service and billing(1) 124 - - 124 Other(1) 54 - - 54 Cost of Formula 1 revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below) - 519 - 519 Subscriber acquisition costs 93 - - 93 Other operating expenses(1) 83 - 197 280 Selling, general and administrative(1) 387 69 34 490 Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs 18 - 1 19 Depreciation and amortization 154 84 19 257 1,798 672 251 2,721 Operating income (loss) 452 52 19 523 Other income (expense): Interest expense (137 ) (54 ) (9 ) (200 ) Share of earnings (losses) of affiliates, net 79 (1 ) 12 90 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments, net (164 ) 64 4 (96 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on intergroup interests 10 40 (50 ) - Other, net 23 24 3 50 (189 ) 73 (40 ) (156 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 263 125 (21 ) 367 Income tax (expense) benefit (46 ) (10 ) (8 ) (64 ) Net earnings (loss) 217 115 (29 ) 303 Less net earnings (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests 51 (1 ) - 50 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Liberty stockholders $ 166 116 (29 ) 253 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Programming and content 8 - - 8 Customer service and billing 2 - - 2 Other 1 - - 1 Other operating expenses 11 - - 11 Selling, general and administrative 24 5 3 32 Stock compensation expense $ 46 5 3 54

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Six months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited) Attributed Liberty Formula Liberty SiriusXM One Live Consolidated Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 590 101 61 752 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 311 175 - 486 Stock-based compensation 96 18 2 116 Non-cash impairment and restructuring costs 1 - - 1 Share of (earnings) loss of affiliates, net (6 ) 5 (64 ) (65 ) Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, net (100 ) (47 ) (19 ) (166 ) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (19 ) 2 13 (4 ) Intergroup tax allocation 59 (62 ) 3 - Intergroup tax (payments) receipts (83 ) 80 3 - Other charges (credits), net 73 5 (4 ) 74 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Current and other assets 74 (79 ) 2 (3 ) Payables and other liabilities (243 ) 203 (4 ) (44 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 753 401 (7 ) 1,147 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in equity method affiliates and debt and equity securities (202 ) (1 ) - (203 ) Cash proceeds from dispositions - - 107 107 Cash (paid) received for acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (205 ) - (205 ) Capital expended for property and equipment, including internal-use software and website development (347 ) (40 ) - (387 ) Other investing activities, net (1 ) (62 ) 1 (62 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (550 ) (308 ) 108 (750 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of debt 1,352 10 - 1,362 Repayments of debt (1,605 ) (31 ) - (1,636 ) Cash dividends paid by subsidiary (34 ) - - (34 ) Taxes paid in lieu of shares issued for stock-based compensation (23 ) (7 ) (1 ) (31 ) Other financing activities, net (4 ) 34 1 31 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (314 ) 6 - (308 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - (8 ) - (8 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (111 ) 91 101 81 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 315 1,408 305 2,028 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 204 1,499 406 2,109 Cash and cash equivalents $ 188 1,491 406 2,085 Restricted cash included in other current assets 8 8 - 16 Restricted cash included in other assets 8 - - 8 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 204 1,499 406 2,109

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Six months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited) Attributed Liberty Formula SiriusXM One Braves Consolidated Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 437 6 (88 ) 355 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 315 168 34 517 Stock-based compensation 94 10 6 110 Non-cash impairment and restructuring costs 21 - - 21 Share of (earnings) loss of affiliates, net (72 ) 3 (11 ) (80 ) Unrealized (gains) losses on intergroup interests, net (64 ) 1 63 - Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, net 162 (17 ) (3 ) 142 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (33 ) 1 (3 ) (35 ) Intergroup tax allocation 86 (84 ) (2 ) - Intergroup tax (payments) receipts (33 ) 36 (3 ) - Other charges (credits), net (12 ) - 4 (8 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Current and other assets 1 (91 ) (5 ) (95 ) Payables and other liabilities (48 ) 275 44 271 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 854 308 36 1,198 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in equity method affiliates and debt and equity securities (41 ) (173 ) - (214 ) Cash proceeds from dispositions (1 ) 68 - 67 Capital expended for property and equipment, including internal-use software and website development (334 ) (180 ) (30 ) (544 ) Other investing activities, net (1 ) (19 ) - (20 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (377 ) (304 ) (30 ) (711 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of debt 2,048 - 16 2,064 Repayments of debt (2,563 ) (59 ) (19 ) (2,641 ) Settlement of intergroup interests 202 (202 ) - - Subsidiary shares repurchased by subsidiary (199 ) - - (199 ) Cash dividends paid by subsidiary (33 ) - - (33 ) Taxes paid in lieu of shares issued for stock-based compensation (19 ) (8 ) (1 ) (28 ) Other financing activities, net 36 19 8 63 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (528 ) (250 ) 4 (774 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - 2 - 2 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (51 ) (244 ) 10 (285 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 370 1,733 173 2,276 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 319 1,489 183 1,991 Cash and cash equivalents $ 311 1,489 131 1,931 Restricted cash included in other current assets - - 52 52 Restricted cash included in other assets 8 - - 8 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 319 1,489 183 1,991

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES

SCHEDULE 1

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes a presentation of Adjusted OIBDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, for Liberty SiriusXM Group, Formula One Group, Liberty Live Group and the former Braves Group, together with reconciliations to operating income, as determined under GAAP. Liberty Media defines Adjusted OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, separately reported litigation settlements, restructuring, acquisition and other related costs and impairment charges.

Liberty Media believes Adjusted OIBDA is an important indicator of the operational strength and performance of its businesses by identifying those items that are not directly a reflection of each business' performance or indicative of ongoing business trends. In addition, this measure allows management to view operating results and perform analytical comparisons and benchmarking between businesses and identify strategies to improve performance. Because Adjusted OIBDA is used as a measure of operating performance, Liberty Media views operating income as the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted OIBDA is not meant to replace or supersede operating income or any other GAAP measure, but rather to supplement such GAAP measures in order to present investors with the same information that Liberty Media's management considers in assessing the results of operations and performance of its assets.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted OIBDA for Liberty Media to operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

QUARTERLY SUMMARY (amounts in millions) 2Q23 2Q24 Liberty SiriusXM Group Operating income $ 452 $ 471 Depreciation and amortization 154 156 Stock compensation expense 46 48 Legal settlements and reserves 24 - Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs(a) 18 4 Adjusted OIBDA $ 694 $ 679 Formula One Group Operating income $ 52 $ 59 Depreciation and amortization 84 89 Stock compensation expense 5 6 Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs(b) - 11 Adjusted OIBDA $ 141 $ 165 Liberty Live Group Operating income $ N/A $ (2) Depreciation and amortization N/A - Stock compensation expense N/A 1 Adjusted OIBDA $ N/A $ (1) Braves Group Operating income $ 19 $ N/A Depreciation and amortization 19 N/A Stock compensation expense 3 N/A Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs 1 N/A Adjusted OIBDA $ 42 $ N/A Liberty Media Corporation (Consolidated) Operating income $ 523 $ 528 Depreciation and amortization 257 245 Stock compensation expense 54 55 Legal settlements and reserves 24 - Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs 19 15 Adjusted OIBDA $ 877 $ 843 ___________________________

(a) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, Sirius XM Holdings recorded $3 million associated with severance and other employee costs and $1 million of impairments, primarily related to vacated office space. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, SiriusXM recorded impairments primarily related to terminated software projects of $10 million, severance and other related costs of $5 million and a cost-method investment impairment of $2 million. (b) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, Formula One Group incurred $11 million of costs related to corporate acquisitions.

SCHEDULE 2

This press release also includes a presentation of adjusted EBITDA of SiriusXM, which is a non-GAAP financial measure used by SiriusXM, together with a reconciliation to SiriusXM's stand-alone net income, as determined under GAAP. SiriusXM defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. SiriusXM adjusts EBITDA to exclude the impact of other expense (income) as well as certain other charges discussed below. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes or adjusts for (if applicable): (i) loss on extinguishment of debt, (ii) share-based payment expense, (iii) impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs, (iv) legal settlements/reserves and (v) other significant operating expense (income) that do not relate to the on-going performance of SiriusXM's business. SiriusXM believes adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the underlying trend of its operating performance, which provides useful information about its business apart from the costs associated with its capital structure and purchase price accounting. SiriusXM believes investors find this non-GAAP financial measure useful when analyzing past operating performance with current performance and comparing SiriusXM's operating performance to the performance of other communications, entertainment and media companies. SiriusXM believes investors use adjusted EBITDA to estimate current enterprise value and to make investment decisions. As a result of large capital investments in SiriusXM's satellite radio system, its results of operations reflect significant charges for depreciation expense. SiriusXM believes the exclusion of share-based payment expense is useful as it is not directly related to the operational conditions of its business. SiriusXM also believes the exclusion of the legal settlements and reserves, impairment, restructuring and acquisition related costs, to the extent they occur during the period, is useful as they are significant expenses not incurred as part of its normal operations for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not take into account the impact to SiriusXM's consolidated statements of comprehensive income of certain expenses, including share-based payment expense. SiriusXM endeavors to compensate for the limitations of the non-GAAP measure presented by also providing the comparable GAAP measure with equal or greater prominence and descriptions of the reconciling items, including quantifying such items, to derive the non-GAAP measure. Investors that wish to compare and evaluate SiriusXM's operating results after giving effect for these costs, should refer to net income as disclosed in SiriusXM's unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income. Since adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, SiriusXM's calculation of adjusted EBITDA may be susceptible to varying calculations; may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliation of net income to the adjusted EBITDA is calculated as follows:

Unaudited For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 ($ in millions) Net income: $ 310 $ 316 Add back items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA: Legal settlements and reserves 24 - Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs 18 18 Share-based payment expense 42 46 Depreciation and amortization 139 133 Interest expense 107 102 Other (income) - (2 ) Income tax expense 62 89 Adjusted EBITDA $ 702 $ 702

SCHEDULE 3

This press release includes a presentation of free cash flow of SiriusXM, which is a non-GAAP financial measure used by SiriusXM, together with a reconciliation to SiriusXM's stand-alone cash flow provided by operating activities, as determined under GAAP. SiriusXM's free cash flow is derived from cash flow provided by operating activities, net of additions to property and equipment and purchases of other investments. Free cash flow is a metric that SiriusXM's management and board of directors use to evaluate the cash generated by its operations, net of capital expenditures and other investment activity. In a capital intensive business, with significant investments in satellites, SiriusXM looks at its operating cash flow, net of these investing cash outflows, to determine cash available for future subscriber acquisition and capital expenditures, to repurchase or retire debt, to acquire other companies and to evaluate its ability to return capital to stockholders. SiriusXM excludes from free cash flow certain items that do not relate to the on-going performance of its business, such as cash flows related to acquisitions, strategic and short-term investments, including tax efficient investments in clean energy and net loan activity with related parties and other equity investees. SiriusXM believes free cash flow is an indicator of the long-term financial stability of its business. Free cash flow, which is reconciled to "Net cash provided by operating activities," is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure can be calculated by deducting amounts under the captions "Additions to property and equipment" and deducting or adding Restricted and other investment activity from "Net cash provided by operating activities" from the unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows. Free cash flow should be used in conjunction with other GAAP financial performance measures and may not be comparable to free cash flow measures presented by other companies. Free cash flow should be viewed as a supplemental measure rather than an alternative measure of cash flows from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow is limited and does not represent remaining cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt maturities. SiriusXM believes free cash flow provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding its current cash flow, along with other GAAP measures (such as cash flows from operating and investing activities), to determine its financial condition, and to compare its operating performance to other communications, entertainment and media companies. Free cash flow is calculated as follows:

Unaudited For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 ($ in millions) Cash flow information Net cash provided by operating activities $ 451 $ 514 Net cash used in investing activities $ (130 ) $ (194 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (323 ) $ (291 ) Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 451 $ 514 Additions to property and equipment (128 ) (173 ) Sales of other investments - 2 Free cash flow $ 323 $ 343

