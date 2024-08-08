

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) has lowered its annual revenue outlook, below analysts' estimates.



The company now expects full-year revenue of $6.500 billion to $6.940 billion, lower than previous outlook of $6.900 billion to $7.300 billion.



Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to post revenue of $7.03 billion, for the year.



Annual net income from continuing operations is now projected to be $2.030 billion to $2.165 billion, compared with prior outlook for $2.210 billion to $2.300 billion. This reflects a burden of $20 million purchase impact for the fair market value write-up of inventory related to the BWI Southeast acquisition, which was fully realized in the second quarter.



Q2 Results:



Martin Marietta Materials revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $294 million, or $4.76 per share. This compares with $348 million, or $5.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $1.764 billion from $1.821 billion last year.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $294 Mln. vs. $348 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.76 vs. $5.61 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.764 Bln vs. $1.821 Bln last year.



