WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $60.6 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $147.6 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, MDU Resources reported adjusted earnings of $65.2 million or $0.32 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $1.047 billion from $1.091 billion last year.
MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $60.6 Mln. vs. $147.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.30 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.047 Bln vs. $1.091 Bln last year.
