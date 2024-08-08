PHSC Plc - Director's Dealing

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

8 August 2024

PHSC PLC

("PHSC" or the "Company")

Director's Dealing

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that Graham Webb (Non-Executive Director of the Company), yesterday sold 19,500 ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") effected at a price of 22.64p per Ordinary Share.

Accordingly, Mr Webb has sold his entire holding in the Company and now has no interest in the Company's current issued share capital.

For further information, please contact:

PHSC plcTel: 01622 717 700

Stephen King

Stephen.king@phsc.co.uk

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: 020 7409 3494

James Bellman / Matthew Chandler

Novum Securities Limited (Broker) Tel: 020 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 ("UK MAR").

PDMR Notification Form:

The notification below, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further details.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Graham Webb 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PHSC PLC b) LEI 213800H1B3AR1XRE2674 4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Disposal of Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB0 33113456 b) Nature of the Transaction Disposal of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 22.64p 19,500 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 19,500 Ordinary Shares 22.64 pence e) Date of the transaction 7 August 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

About PHSC

PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.