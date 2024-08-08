Mirame Fine Art: Osvaldo Sequeira - a Forerunner of Costa Rican Art, Presented by MÍRAME Fine Art

Costa Rican artist Osvaldo Sequeira is rapidly gaining international acclaim with his unique approach to figurative painting. Born in 1969 and residing in San José, Sequeira has earned national and international acclaim. His recent Washington DC exhibition at the IDB Staff Association Art Gallery marks a milestone in his global presence.

Osvaldo Sequeira, Ser/Humano 35

Acrylic on Canvas

Representing Human Essence

Osvaldo Sequeira's work explores the human figure, investigating the enigmatic and intricate facets of our existence. His Costa Rican figurative paintings vividly bring to life intimate scenes with nuanced personalities, inviting viewers to question the essence of humanity.

Capturing the personalities and emotions of figures on Costa Rica's beaches or part of the vibrant daily life of San José, Sequeira draws on his background in animation and design. He crafts compositions that are both technically precise and deeply evocative.

Artistic Journey and Influences

Sequeira graduated from the University of Costa Rica with a degree in Graphic Design, leading to a successful animation career. He founded the renowned Estudio Flex and co-founded Santa Gráfica, significantly contributing to the Costa Rican art scene.

This animation background underpins his painting style, employing design principles and a strong emphasis on narrative and aesthetics. Sequeira's work is marked by a commitment to drawing and sketching from life, essential tools for mastering linear perspective and volumetric representation. This foundation allows him to produce highly detailed and structurally-sound compositions, reminiscent of the Costa Rican Impressionist painting tradition.

En Plein Air and Beyond

Influenced by impressionist masters like Joaquín Sorolla and Gustave Caillebotte, Sequeira practices Costa Rica en plein air painting, recording scenes directly from nature. This method not only enhances his observational skills but also infuses his works with a brilliant light and an authentic sense of place.

Expanding Horizons

Sequeira's international footprint is expanding, with his recent show at the IDB Staff Association Art Gallery in Washington DC marking a significant milestone. His work is now included in collections in Spain, Colombia, and the USA. This growing recognition underscores his position as a leading Latin American artist and highlights the increasing demand to buy Costa Rican art.

Conclusion: Invest in Costa Rican Art

Osvaldo Sequeira is a trailblazer in the Costa Rican art scene, blending traditional techniques with innovative perspectives. His international expansion marks a pivotal moment in his career, offering a unique opportunity for collectors and art lovers to engage with his vision.

Keep an eye on this extraordinary artist as he continues to push the boundaries of contemporary figurative painting.

