Ørsted to present results for first half-year 2024 on 15 August

Ørsted will publish its results for the first half-year of 2024 on Thursday, 15 August 2024. The results will be released at approx. 8:00 CEST. In connection with the presentation of the interim report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CEST. The earnings call can be followed live at Ørsted Interim report for the first half-year of 2024 (getvisualtv.net) Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com) For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær + 45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig + 45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

