Dow Jones News
08.08.2024 15:13 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ørsted to present results for first half-year 2024 on 15 August

DJ Ørsted to present results for first half-year 2024 on 15 August 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted to present results for first half-year 2024 on 15 August 
08-Aug-2024 / 14:41 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
8.8.2024 14:41:40 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Ørsted will publish its results for the first half-year of 2024 on Thursday, 15 August 2024. The results will be 
released at approx. 8:00 CEST. 
In connection with the presentation of the interim report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on 
the same day at 14:00 CEST. 
The earnings call can be followed live at Ørsted Interim report for the first half-year of 2024 (getvisualtv.net) 
Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com) 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Carsten Birkeland Kjær 
+ 45 99 55 77 65 
cabkj@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+ 45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Ørsted to present results for first half-year 2024 on 15 August.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  339495 
EQS News ID:  1964267 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1964267&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2024 08:42 ET (12:42 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
