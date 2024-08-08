Schneider Electric Recognized as a Leader in Building Decarbonization Consulting by Independent Research and Advisory Firm

Report spotlights Schneider Electric's end-to-end advisory approach to decarbonization -- from strategy through to implementation

Highlights company's expertise in building systems optimization, energy use modeling, renewable energy strategy & procurement

RUEIL-MALMAISON, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has earned the coveted position of a Leader in Verdantix's recent report, Green Quadrant: Building Decarbonization Consulting 2024.

The buildings sector accounts for 37% of global energy-related emissions, including direct and indirect emissions. This report, the first of its kind on this topic by Verdantix, addresses the sizable opportunity to drive decarbonization practices in the buildings sector with energy management services.

"Schneider Electric is honored to be recognized by Verdantix in this inaugural report," said Steve Wilhite, President, Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business. "We're proud to serve as a trusted partner in the global transformation of energy-efficient, digitally-enabled buildings. We continue our relentless pursuit to drive decarbonization practices across all sectors with our end-to-end sustainability and energy management services and solutions, aligned with our Electricity 4.0 strategy for a more electric and more digital world."

This report evaluates consulting services across a range of capabilities that improve the carbon and energy performance of existing built environments. Schneider Electric is recognized for its end-to-end advisory approach to decarbonization, with notable mention of the company's expertise in building systems optimization, energy use modelling, and renewable energy strategy and procurement. Schneider Electric has identified key priorities that are driving the path to net-zero buildings with strategy, digitization, and decarbonization at the core of this movement.

"Consulting providers with historical expertise in the built environment offer services to improve energy and carbon performance, across the full building life cycle - from construction to decommissioning," said Connor Taylor, Senior Analyst, Verdantix. "Schneider Electric offers a diverse portfolio of products and services…and [has] invested heavily in recent years to scale its decarbonization offerings by developing in-house consulting expertise and specific decarbonization digital offerings."

Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business is a recognized global leader in energy and sustainability consulting and managed services, with more than 3,000 employees worldwide in over 180 countries. The company's core services include market and climate risk analysis, energy efficiency, energy management, sustainability consulting, and renewable energy and carbon advisory. The company also has a growing portfolio of digital solutions, including EcoStruxure Resource Advisor and Zeigo, widely recognized as best-in-class solutions for resource management and renewable energy management. https://perspectives.se.com

