abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

Date: 8 August 2024

Company: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a dividend of 1.0p per share payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2024 split as follows:

Property Income Dividend ("PID") 0.4500 pence per share

Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID") 0.5500 pence per share

Ex-Dividend Date - 15 August 2024

Record Date - 16 August 2024

Payment Date - 30 August 2024

Dividend per Share - 1.0p

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

GuernseyGY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745186