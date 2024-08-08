Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
WKN: A0EAWV | ISIN: GB0033875286
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.08.2024 16:06 Uhr
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

To: Company Announcements

Date: 8 August 2024

Company: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a dividend of 1.0p per share payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2024 split as follows:

Property Income Dividend ("PID") 0.4500 pence per share
Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID") 0.5500 pence per share
Ex-Dividend Date - 15 August 2024
Record Date - 16 August 2024
Payment Date - 30 August 2024
Dividend per Share - 1.0p

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
GuernseyGY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.