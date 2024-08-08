abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08
To: Company Announcements
Date: 8 August 2024
Company: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration
Second Interim Dividend
The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a dividend of 1.0p per share payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2024 split as follows:
Property Income Dividend ("PID") 0.4500 pence per share
Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID") 0.5500 pence per share
Ex-Dividend Date - 15 August 2024
Record Date - 16 August 2024
Payment Date - 30 August 2024
Dividend per Share - 1.0p
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
GuernseyGY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186