Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2024 Results

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the "Company" or "Saga") today reported that net revenue decreased 1.5% to $28.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $29.2 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 5.1% for the quarter to $23.5 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, operating income was $2.1 million compared to $4.3 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased to $6.4 million from $8.0 million for the same period last year. Capital expenditures were $1.5 million for the quarter compared to $1.3 million for the same period last year. We had net income of $2.5 million for the quarter compared to net income of $3.4 million for the second quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.40 in the second quarter of 2024.



On a same station basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net revenue decreased 2.4% to $28.5 million, station operating expense increased 4.0% to $23.3 million, and operating income was $2.1 million compared to $4.3 million for the same quarter last year.

Net revenue decreased 2.0% to $53.4 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to $54.5 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 5.5% for the six-month period to $46.5 million compared to the same period last year. For the six-month period, our operating loss was $0.3 million compared to operating income of $5.2 million and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased to $9.2 million from $12.8 million for the same period last year. Capital expenditures for the six-months were flat at $2.6 million compared with the same period last year. Net income was $0.9 million for the six-month period compared to $4.3 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.15 in the first six-months of 2023.

On a same station basis for the six months ended June 30, 2024, net revenue decreased 2.5% to $53.1 million from last year, station operating expense increased 4.9% to $46.3 million, and we had an operating loss of $0.3 million compared to operating income of $5.2 million for the same period last year.

The Company closed on its acquisition of five radio stations and one translator in Lafayette, IN on May 31, 2024. These stations were operated by the Company for one month during the 2nd quarter of 2024.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on June 28, 2024. The aggregate amount of the quarterly dividend was approximately $1.6 million. To date, Saga has paid over $132 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012. The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future. Consistent with its strategic objective of maintaining a strong balance sheet and with returning value to our shareholders, the Board of Directors will also continue to consider declaring special cash dividends, variable dividends and stock buybacks in the future.

The Company's balance sheet reflects $24.1 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2024 and $26.2 million as of August 5, 2024. The Company currently has $5.0 million drawn against its $50.0 million revolving credit facility. The funds were drawn on the line as a part of the acquisition of the Lafayette, IN radio stations. The Company expects to spend approximately $5.0 - $5.5 million for capital expenditures during 2024.

Saga's 2024 Second Quarter conference call will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 379213. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company's website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. on August 8, 2024 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose "actual", "same station", and "proforma" financial information as well as the Company's reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and actual operating results to same station operating results as well as other financial data. The actual financial information reflects our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The same station financial information reflects only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The proforma financial information assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, pro forma financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga's management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as "will," "may," "believes," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "guidance," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga's actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties with a growing focus on opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM, 32 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Contact:

Samuel D. Bush

(313) 886-7070

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

For the Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000's except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 28,742 $ 29,175 $ 53,406 $ 54,479 Station operating expense 23,544 22,407 46,525 44,110 Corporate general and administrative 3,049 2,472 6,178 5,088 Other operating expense, net 6 - 977 80 Operating income (loss) 2,143 4,296 (274 ) 5,201 Interest expense 71 43 114 86 Interest income (251 ) (347 ) (554 ) (636 ) Other income, net (1,133 ) - (1,133 ) (119 ) Income before income tax expense 3,456 4,600 1,299 5,870 Income tax provision Current 815 905 300 1,185 Deferred 140 345 75 415 955 1,250 375 1,600 Net income $ 2,501 $ 3,350 $ 924 $ 4,270 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.55 $ 0.15 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.55 $ 0.15 $ 0.70 Weighted average common shares 6,072 6,032 6,068 6,030 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,072 6,032 6,068 6,030

June 30, 2024 2023 Balance Sheet Data Working capital $ 28,920 $ 40,856 Net fixed assets $ 53,251 $ 53,372 Net intangible assets and other assets $ 122,321 $ 120,411 Total assets $ 221,617 $ 229,588 Long-term debt $ 5,000 $ - Stockholders' equity $ 165,827 $ 180,486

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000's except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands) Statement of Cash Flows Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 924 $ 4,270 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,456 2,475 Deferred income tax expense 75 415 Amortization of deferred costs 18 18 Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards 973 493 Loss on sale of assets, net 977 80 Other (gain), net (1,133 ) (119 ) Barter (revenue) expense, net (32 ) (1 ) Deferred and other compensation (82 ) (242 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease in receivables and prepaid expenses (453 ) (1,643 ) Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 1,324 292 Total adjustments 4,123 1,768 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,047 6,038 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments (10,817 ) (10,241 ) Redemption of short-term investments 12,928 10,237 Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) (2,574 ) (2,637 ) Acquisition of broadcast properties (5,705 ) - Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets 175 616 Proceeds from other gains and losses 1,143 - Other investing activities 4 117 Net cash used in investing activities (4,846 ) (1,908 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 5,000 - Cash dividends paid (19,391 ) (16,816 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14,391 ) (16,816 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (14,190 ) (12,686 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 29,582 36,802 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 15,392 $ 24,116

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited)

Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 28,742 $ 29,175 $ 28,480 $ 29,175 $ 29,282 $ 29,976 Station operating expense 23,544 22,407 23,311 22,407 24,023 23,095 Corporate general and administrative 3,049 2,472 3,049 2,472 3,049 2,472 Other operating expense, net 6 - 6 - 6 - Operating income 2,143 4,296 $ 2,114 $ 4,296 2,204 4,409 Interest expense 71 43 123 122 Interest income (251 ) (347 ) (251 ) (347 ) Other income, net (1,133 ) - (1,133 ) - Income before income tax expense 3,456 4,600 3,465 4,634 Income tax provision Current 815 905 817 905 Deferred 140 345 149 353 955 1,250 966 1,258 Net income $ 2,501 $ 3,350 $ 2,499 $ 3,376 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.55 $ 0.40 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.55 $ 0.40 $ 0.55 Weighted average common shares 6,072 6,032 6,072 6,032 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,072 6,032 6,072 6,032 Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Depreciation and amortization by segment Radio Stations $ 1,213 $ 1,198 $ 1,164 $ 1,198 $ 1,305 $ 1,336 Corporate 45 40 45 40 45 40 $ 1,258 $ 1,238 $ 1,209 $ 1,238 $ 1,350 $ 1,376

______________________________

(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.

(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited)

Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 53,406 $ 54,479 $ 53,144 $ 54,479 $ 54,574 $ 55,987 Station operating expense 46,525 44,110 46,292 44,110 47,669 45,482 Corporate general and administrative 6,178 5,088 6,178 5,088 6,178 5,088 Other operating expense, net 977 80 977 80 977 80 Operating (loss) income (274 ) 5,201 $ (303 ) $ 5,201 (250 ) 5,337 Interest expense 114 86 245 244 Interest income (554 ) (636 ) (554 ) (636 ) Other income, net (1,133 ) (119 ) (1,133 ) (119 ) Income before income tax expense 1,299 5,870 1,192 5,848 Income tax provision Current 300 1,185 276 1,185 Deferred 75 415 71 410 375 1,600 347 1,595 Net income $ 924 $ 4,270 $ 845 $ 4,253 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.70 $ 0.13 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.70 $ 0.13 $ 0.69 Weighted average common shares 6,068 6,030 6,068 6,030 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,068 6,030 6,068 6,030 Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Depreciation and amortization by segment Radio Stations $ 2,365 $ 2,395 $ 2,317 $ 2,395 $ 2,594 $ 2,670 Corporate 91 80 91 80 91 80 $ 2,456 $ 2,475 $ 2,408 $ 2,475 $ 2,685 $ 2,750

______________________________

(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.

(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) Operating income (loss) $ 2,143 $ 4,296 $ (274 ) $ 5,201 Plus: Corporate general and administrative 3,049 2,472 6,178 5,088 Other operating expense, net 6 - 977 80 Station depreciation and amortization 1,213 1,198 2,365 2,395 Station operating income $ 6,411 $ 7,966 $ 9,246 $ 12,764 Other financial data Depreciation and amortization: Radio Stations $ 1,213 $ 1,198 $ 2,365 $ 2,395 Corporate $ 45 $ 40 $ 91 $ 80 Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards $ 520 $ 248 $ 973 (1) $ 493 (1) Other operating expense, net (2) $ 6 $ - $ 977 $ 80 Other income, net (2) $ (1,133 ) $ - $ (1,133 ) $ (119 ) Deferred income tax expense (2) $ 140 $ 345 $ 75 $ 415 Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) $ 1,524 $ 1,275 $ 2,574 (1) $ 2,637 (1)

______________________________

(1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables

(2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

June 30, 2024

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited)

Less: Plus: Trailing 12 Months

Ended 6 Months

Ended 6 Months

Ended Add: 12 Months

Ended December 31, June 30, June 30, Pro Forma June 30, 2023 2023 2024 Acquisitions (2) 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1) Net income $ 9,500 $ 4,270 $ 924 $ 95 $ 6,249 Exclusions: Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net (120 ) (80 ) (977 ) - (1,017 ) Other income, net 1,510 756 1,719 - 2,473 Total exclusions 1,390 676 742 - 1,456 Consolidated adjusted net income (1) 8,110 3,594 182 95 4,793 Plus: Interest expense 173 86 114 288 489 Income tax provision 3,375 1,600 375 7 2,157 Depreciation & amortization expense 5,055 2,475 2,456 426 5,462 Non-cash compensation 1,116 493 973 - 1,596 Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 17,829 $ 8,248 $ 4,100 $ 816 $ 14,497 Total long-term debt, including current maturities $ 5,000 Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1) 14,497 Leverage ratio 0.34

______________________________

(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.

(2) Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited)