Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 164640 | ISIN: BRBRKMACNPA4 | Ticker-Symbol: BRDA
Stuttgart
08.08.24
15:10 Uhr
2,560 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
BRASKEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRASKEM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6803,10017:27
PR Newswire
08.08.2024 17:00 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Braskem posts Recurring EBITDA of US$320 million in the quarter, 39% higher than 1Q24 and 128% higher than 2Q23

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 2Q24 Earnings Release.

2Q24 HIGHLIGHTS
CONSOLIDATED

  • Recurring EBITDA of US$320 million, around R$1,667million, higher than 1Q24 (+39%) and 2Q23 (+128%).
  • Cash position of US$2.8 billion, ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 5 years.
  • Operating Cash Generation¹ of US$69 million, around R$357 million, higher than 1Q24 (+US$170 MM) and 2Q23 (+US$82 MM).
  • Braskem Idesa Sales: Best Sales performance since 3Q17, with sales volume of 233 kton, higher than 1Q24 (+12%) and 2Q23 (+9%)

The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website: www.braskem-ri.com.br/en

Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results Thursday, August 8 at 10:00 a.m. US ET.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department at +55 11 3576-9531 or [email protected].

1 Cash Flow Generation (=) Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities (-) Leniency Agreement (+) effects of
reclassifications between the lines of Financial Investments (includes LFT's and LF's) and Cash and Cash Equivalents (+)
Net Cash used in Investing Activities (+) Leasing.

SOURCE Braskem

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.