Braskem posts Recurring EBITDA of US$320 million in the quarter, 39% higher than 1Q24 and 128% higher than 2Q23

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 2Q24 Earnings Release.

2Q24 HIGHLIGHTS

CONSOLIDATED

Recurring EBITDA of US$320 million, around R$1,667million, higher than 1Q24 (+39%) and 2Q23 (+128%).

of US$320 million, around R$1,667million, higher than 1Q24 (+39%) and 2Q23 (+128%). Cash position of US$2.8 billion, ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 5 years.

of US$2.8 billion, ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 5 years. Operating Cash Generation¹ of US$69 million, around R$357 million, higher than 1Q24 (+US$170 MM) and 2Q23 (+US$82 MM).

of US$69 million, around R$357 million, higher than 1Q24 (+US$170 MM) and 2Q23 (+US$82 MM). Braskem Idesa Sales : Best Sales performance since 3Q17, with sales volume of 233 kton, higher than 1Q24 (+12%) and 2Q23 (+9%)

1 Cash Flow Generation (=) Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities (-) Leniency Agreement (+) effects of

reclassifications between the lines of Financial Investments (includes LFT's and LF's) and Cash and Cash Equivalents (+)

Net Cash used in Investing Activities (+) Leasing.

