Rightmove Plc - Statement re OpenRent

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

8th August 2024

Rightmove plc

Contract update and confirmation of guidance

Further to the announcement on 6th August, Rightmove announces that OpenRent has entered into a new membership agreement. Our guidance for the year remains as stated at our H1 2024 results.

Enquiries:

Investor Relations Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk

Sodali & Co rightmove@sodali.com

About Rightmove