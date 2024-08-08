Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
08.08.24
15:29 Uhr
1,140 Euro
+0,010
+0,88 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1301,56019:03
Dow Jones News
08.08.2024 18:34 Uhr
140 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Aug-2024 / 17:02 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
8 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               8 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      168,482 
Highest price paid per share:         102.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          97.20p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 100.1711p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 341,429,024 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (341,429,024) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      100.1711p                    168,482

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
2955               97.20       08:17:18          00070963873TRLO0      XLON 
4743               97.20       08:17:18          00070963874TRLO0      XLON 
14090               97.20       08:17:18          00070963875TRLO0      XLON 
80                97.20       08:17:18          00070963876TRLO0      XLON 
7812               99.00       08:59:13          00070965578TRLO0      XLON 
7346               98.80       08:59:19          00070965583TRLO0      XLON 
4786               98.60       09:08:48          00070966165TRLO0      XLON 
922                98.60       09:08:48          00070966166TRLO0      XLON 
1049               98.60       09:08:48          00070966167TRLO0      XLON 
192                98.60       09:23:49          00070966750TRLO0      XLON 
7429               99.60       10:45:23          00070968771TRLO0      XLON 
553                100.50      11:48:06          00070970335TRLO0      XLON 
6447               102.00      11:49:21          00070970380TRLO0      XLON 
4256               102.00      11:49:21          00070970381TRLO0      XLON 
1800               102.00      11:49:21          00070970382TRLO0      XLON 
3717               102.00      11:49:21          00070970383TRLO0      XLON 
2278               102.00      11:49:21          00070970384TRLO0      XLON 
20656               102.00      11:49:21          00070970385TRLO0      XLON 
7915               101.50      11:50:33          00070970409TRLO0      XLON 
6486               101.00      11:50:33          00070970410TRLO0      XLON 
7501               100.50      11:57:02          00070970565TRLO0      XLON 
674                100.00      11:57:03          00070970566TRLO0      XLON 
1160               100.00      11:57:03          00070970567TRLO0      XLON 
2000               100.00      12:08:02          00070970753TRLO0      XLON 
1248               100.00      12:08:02          00070970754TRLO0      XLON 
3217               100.00      12:08:02          00070970755TRLO0      XLON 
3495               99.80       12:57:13          00070971529TRLO0      XLON 
1577               99.80       12:57:19          00070971543TRLO0      XLON 
1912               99.80       13:10:18          00070971756TRLO0      XLON 
12829               100.50      15:25:51          00070975657TRLO0      XLON 
7822               100.50      15:25:51          00070975658TRLO0      XLON 
6650               100.50      15:25:51          00070975659TRLO0      XLON 
12885               100.50      15:25:51          00070975660TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  339515 
EQS News ID:  1964367 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1964367&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2024 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.