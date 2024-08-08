DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Aug-2024 / 17:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 8 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 357.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 346.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 351.7563p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 740,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,305,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 100,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 351.7563

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 298 352.00 08:25:37 00070964138TRLO0 XLON 781 352.00 08:25:37 00070964139TRLO0 XLON 812 353.00 08:32:25 00070964422TRLO0 XLON 291 353.50 08:41:16 00070964944TRLO0 XLON 450 353.50 08:41:16 00070964945TRLO0 XLON 28 353.50 08:41:16 00070964946TRLO0 XLON 272 353.00 08:41:26 00070964958TRLO0 XLON 128 353.00 08:44:00 00070965045TRLO0 XLON 32 353.00 08:44:00 00070965046TRLO0 XLON 196 353.00 08:44:00 00070965047TRLO0 XLON 81 353.00 08:46:00 00070965086TRLO0 XLON 200 353.00 08:46:00 00070965087TRLO0 XLON 1027 352.00 08:48:03 00070965179TRLO0 XLON 728 352.00 08:48:03 00070965180TRLO0 XLON 157 349.50 08:49:50 00070965220TRLO0 XLON 626 349.50 08:49:50 00070965221TRLO0 XLON 440 349.00 08:49:50 00070965222TRLO0 XLON 343 349.00 08:49:50 00070965223TRLO0 XLON 87 349.00 08:51:55 00070965264TRLO0 XLON 825 349.00 08:51:55 00070965265TRLO0 XLON 291 349.00 08:51:55 00070965266TRLO0 XLON 1192 347.50 08:53:00 00070965350TRLO0 XLON 5 348.00 08:57:28 00070965525TRLO0 XLON 291 350.00 09:00:00 00070965597TRLO0 XLON 544 350.00 09:00:00 00070965598TRLO0 XLON 38 350.00 09:00:00 00070965599TRLO0 XLON 169 350.00 09:00:00 00070965600TRLO0 XLON 6 349.00 09:00:32 00070965655TRLO0 XLON 841 349.00 09:00:32 00070965656TRLO0 XLON 314 349.00 09:01:27 00070965717TRLO0 XLON 314 349.00 09:02:31 00070965758TRLO0 XLON 1992 349.00 09:02:31 00070965759TRLO0 XLON 225 349.00 09:02:49 00070965762TRLO0 XLON 845 348.00 09:05:22 00070965904TRLO0 XLON 869 348.00 09:05:24 00070965923TRLO0 XLON 426 348.00 09:05:24 00070965924TRLO0 XLON 277 348.00 09:05:24 00070965925TRLO0 XLON 146 348.00 09:08:24 00070966135TRLO0 XLON 13 348.00 09:11:54 00070966247TRLO0 XLON 542 348.00 09:14:14 00070966332TRLO0 XLON 182 348.00 09:14:36 00070966352TRLO0 XLON 813 349.00 09:20:20 00070966573TRLO0 XLON 848 349.00 09:22:20 00070966691TRLO0 XLON 853 350.00 09:32:40 00070967034TRLO0 XLON 603 349.50 09:34:45 00070967077TRLO0 XLON 149 349.50 09:34:45 00070967078TRLO0 XLON 572 349.50 09:51:35 00070967510TRLO0 XLON 164 349.50 09:51:35 00070967511TRLO0 XLON 314 349.50 09:53:55 00070967547TRLO0 XLON 487 349.50 09:53:55 00070967548TRLO0 XLON 11 349.00 09:57:27 00070967624TRLO0 XLON 765 349.00 09:58:33 00070967651TRLO0 XLON 3 348.00 10:34:23 00070968520TRLO0 XLON 835 348.00 10:37:01 00070968585TRLO0 XLON 570 347.50 10:40:10 00070968642TRLO0 XLON 361 347.50 10:40:10 00070968643TRLO0 XLON 713 347.50 10:45:24 00070968772TRLO0 XLON 1016 347.50 10:45:24 00070968773TRLO0 XLON 251 347.50 10:49:38 00070968836TRLO0 XLON 567 347.50 10:49:38 00070968837TRLO0 XLON 51 347.00 10:49:49 00070968860TRLO0 XLON 240 350.00 11:27:12 00070969953TRLO0 XLON 110 350.00 11:27:12 00070969954TRLO0 XLON 675 350.00 11:27:12 00070969955TRLO0 XLON 56 350.00 11:27:12 00070969956TRLO0 XLON 450 349.00 11:27:39 00070969970TRLO0 XLON 150 349.00 11:27:39 00070969971TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2024 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)