WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
08.08.24
08:00 Uhr
3,960 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
08.08.2024
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Aug-2024 / 17:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 8 August 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            100,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            357.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            346.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            351.7563p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 740,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,305,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 100,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 351.7563

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
298                352.00      08:25:37          00070964138TRLO0      XLON 
781                352.00      08:25:37          00070964139TRLO0      XLON 
812                353.00      08:32:25          00070964422TRLO0      XLON 
291                353.50      08:41:16          00070964944TRLO0      XLON 
450                353.50      08:41:16          00070964945TRLO0      XLON 
28                353.50      08:41:16          00070964946TRLO0      XLON 
272                353.00      08:41:26          00070964958TRLO0      XLON 
128                353.00      08:44:00          00070965045TRLO0      XLON 
32                353.00      08:44:00          00070965046TRLO0      XLON 
196                353.00      08:44:00          00070965047TRLO0      XLON 
81                353.00      08:46:00          00070965086TRLO0      XLON 
200                353.00      08:46:00          00070965087TRLO0      XLON 
1027               352.00      08:48:03          00070965179TRLO0      XLON 
728                352.00      08:48:03          00070965180TRLO0      XLON 
157                349.50      08:49:50          00070965220TRLO0      XLON 
626                349.50      08:49:50          00070965221TRLO0      XLON 
440                349.00      08:49:50          00070965222TRLO0      XLON 
343                349.00      08:49:50          00070965223TRLO0      XLON 
87                349.00      08:51:55          00070965264TRLO0      XLON 
825                349.00      08:51:55          00070965265TRLO0      XLON 
291                349.00      08:51:55          00070965266TRLO0      XLON 
1192               347.50      08:53:00          00070965350TRLO0      XLON 
5                 348.00      08:57:28          00070965525TRLO0      XLON 
291                350.00      09:00:00          00070965597TRLO0      XLON 
544                350.00      09:00:00          00070965598TRLO0      XLON 
38                350.00      09:00:00          00070965599TRLO0      XLON 
169                350.00      09:00:00          00070965600TRLO0      XLON 
6                 349.00      09:00:32          00070965655TRLO0      XLON 
841                349.00      09:00:32          00070965656TRLO0      XLON 
314                349.00      09:01:27          00070965717TRLO0      XLON 
314                349.00      09:02:31          00070965758TRLO0      XLON 
1992               349.00      09:02:31          00070965759TRLO0      XLON 
225                349.00      09:02:49          00070965762TRLO0      XLON 
845                348.00      09:05:22          00070965904TRLO0      XLON 
869                348.00      09:05:24          00070965923TRLO0      XLON 
426                348.00      09:05:24          00070965924TRLO0      XLON 
277                348.00      09:05:24          00070965925TRLO0      XLON 
146                348.00      09:08:24          00070966135TRLO0      XLON 
13                348.00      09:11:54          00070966247TRLO0      XLON 
542                348.00      09:14:14          00070966332TRLO0      XLON 
182                348.00      09:14:36          00070966352TRLO0      XLON 
813                349.00      09:20:20          00070966573TRLO0      XLON 
848                349.00      09:22:20          00070966691TRLO0      XLON 
853                350.00      09:32:40          00070967034TRLO0      XLON 
603                349.50      09:34:45          00070967077TRLO0      XLON 
149                349.50      09:34:45          00070967078TRLO0      XLON 
572                349.50      09:51:35          00070967510TRLO0      XLON 
164                349.50      09:51:35          00070967511TRLO0      XLON 
314                349.50      09:53:55          00070967547TRLO0      XLON 
487                349.50      09:53:55          00070967548TRLO0      XLON 
11                349.00      09:57:27          00070967624TRLO0      XLON 
765                349.00      09:58:33          00070967651TRLO0      XLON 
3                 348.00      10:34:23          00070968520TRLO0      XLON 
835                348.00      10:37:01          00070968585TRLO0      XLON 
570                347.50      10:40:10          00070968642TRLO0      XLON 
361                347.50      10:40:10          00070968643TRLO0      XLON 
713                347.50      10:45:24          00070968772TRLO0      XLON 
1016               347.50      10:45:24          00070968773TRLO0      XLON 
251                347.50      10:49:38          00070968836TRLO0      XLON 
567                347.50      10:49:38          00070968837TRLO0      XLON 
51                347.00      10:49:49          00070968860TRLO0      XLON 
240                350.00      11:27:12          00070969953TRLO0      XLON 
110                350.00      11:27:12          00070969954TRLO0      XLON 
675                350.00      11:27:12          00070969955TRLO0      XLON 
56                350.00      11:27:12          00070969956TRLO0      XLON 
450                349.00      11:27:39          00070969970TRLO0      XLON 
150                349.00      11:27:39          00070969971TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2024 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
