Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own -3

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Aug-2024 / 17:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 8 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 357.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 346.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 351.7563p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 740,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,305,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 100,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 351.7563

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 298 352.00 08:25:37 00070964138TRLO0 XLON 781 352.00 08:25:37 00070964139TRLO0 XLON 812 353.00 08:32:25 00070964422TRLO0 XLON 291 353.50 08:41:16 00070964944TRLO0 XLON 450 353.50 08:41:16 00070964945TRLO0 XLON 28 353.50 08:41:16 00070964946TRLO0 XLON 272 353.00 08:41:26 00070964958TRLO0 XLON 128 353.00 08:44:00 00070965045TRLO0 XLON 32 353.00 08:44:00 00070965046TRLO0 XLON 196 353.00 08:44:00 00070965047TRLO0 XLON 81 353.00 08:46:00 00070965086TRLO0 XLON 200 353.00 08:46:00 00070965087TRLO0 XLON 1027 352.00 08:48:03 00070965179TRLO0 XLON 728 352.00 08:48:03 00070965180TRLO0 XLON 157 349.50 08:49:50 00070965220TRLO0 XLON 626 349.50 08:49:50 00070965221TRLO0 XLON 440 349.00 08:49:50 00070965222TRLO0 XLON 343 349.00 08:49:50 00070965223TRLO0 XLON 87 349.00 08:51:55 00070965264TRLO0 XLON 825 349.00 08:51:55 00070965265TRLO0 XLON 291 349.00 08:51:55 00070965266TRLO0 XLON 1192 347.50 08:53:00 00070965350TRLO0 XLON 5 348.00 08:57:28 00070965525TRLO0 XLON 291 350.00 09:00:00 00070965597TRLO0 XLON 544 350.00 09:00:00 00070965598TRLO0 XLON 38 350.00 09:00:00 00070965599TRLO0 XLON 169 350.00 09:00:00 00070965600TRLO0 XLON 6 349.00 09:00:32 00070965655TRLO0 XLON 841 349.00 09:00:32 00070965656TRLO0 XLON 314 349.00 09:01:27 00070965717TRLO0 XLON 314 349.00 09:02:31 00070965758TRLO0 XLON 1992 349.00 09:02:31 00070965759TRLO0 XLON 225 349.00 09:02:49 00070965762TRLO0 XLON 845 348.00 09:05:22 00070965904TRLO0 XLON 869 348.00 09:05:24 00070965923TRLO0 XLON 426 348.00 09:05:24 00070965924TRLO0 XLON 277 348.00 09:05:24 00070965925TRLO0 XLON 146 348.00 09:08:24 00070966135TRLO0 XLON 13 348.00 09:11:54 00070966247TRLO0 XLON 542 348.00 09:14:14 00070966332TRLO0 XLON 182 348.00 09:14:36 00070966352TRLO0 XLON 813 349.00 09:20:20 00070966573TRLO0 XLON 848 349.00 09:22:20 00070966691TRLO0 XLON 853 350.00 09:32:40 00070967034TRLO0 XLON 603 349.50 09:34:45 00070967077TRLO0 XLON 149 349.50 09:34:45 00070967078TRLO0 XLON 572 349.50 09:51:35 00070967510TRLO0 XLON 164 349.50 09:51:35 00070967511TRLO0 XLON 314 349.50 09:53:55 00070967547TRLO0 XLON 487 349.50 09:53:55 00070967548TRLO0 XLON 11 349.00 09:57:27 00070967624TRLO0 XLON 765 349.00 09:58:33 00070967651TRLO0 XLON 3 348.00 10:34:23 00070968520TRLO0 XLON 835 348.00 10:37:01 00070968585TRLO0 XLON 570 347.50 10:40:10 00070968642TRLO0 XLON 361 347.50 10:40:10 00070968643TRLO0 XLON 713 347.50 10:45:24 00070968772TRLO0 XLON 1016 347.50 10:45:24 00070968773TRLO0 XLON 251 347.50 10:49:38 00070968836TRLO0 XLON 567 347.50 10:49:38 00070968837TRLO0 XLON 51 347.00 10:49:49 00070968860TRLO0 XLON 240 350.00 11:27:12 00070969953TRLO0 XLON 110 350.00 11:27:12 00070969954TRLO0 XLON 675 350.00 11:27:12 00070969955TRLO0 XLON 56 350.00 11:27:12 00070969956TRLO0 XLON 450 349.00 11:27:39 00070969970TRLO0 XLON 150 349.00 11:27:39 00070969971TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2024 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

100 349.00 11:27:39 00070969972TRLO0 XLON 714 347.50 11:37:13 00070970080TRLO0 XLON 486 347.50 11:37:13 00070970081TRLO0 XLON 6 347.50 11:42:25 00070970209TRLO0 XLON 849 347.50 11:57:24 00070970571TRLO0 XLON 228 347.50 11:57:24 00070970572TRLO0 XLON 239 346.50 12:04:36 00070970710TRLO0 XLON 300 346.50 12:04:36 00070970711TRLO0 XLON 482 346.50 12:04:36 00070970712TRLO0 XLON 9 346.50 12:41:54 00070971301TRLO0 XLON 313 347.50 13:03:02 00070971666TRLO0 XLON 100 347.50 13:03:02 00070971667TRLO0 XLON 23 347.50 13:04:12 00070971676TRLO0 XLON 299 347.50 13:04:12 00070971677TRLO0 XLON 719 347.00 13:17:43 00070971999TRLO0 XLON 565 347.00 13:17:43 00070972000TRLO0 XLON 274 347.00 13:17:43 00070972001TRLO0 XLON 7 347.00 13:18:52 00070972027TRLO0 XLON 2 347.00 13:18:52 00070972028TRLO0 XLON 15 346.50 13:23:03 00070972100TRLO0 XLON 838 346.50 13:23:03 00070972101TRLO0 XLON 274 346.50 13:23:03 00070972102TRLO0 XLON 127 346.50 13:23:03 00070972103TRLO0 XLON 478 346.50 13:23:03 00070972104TRLO0 XLON 853 346.50 13:23:03 00070972105TRLO0 XLON 196 350.00 13:32:20 00070972371TRLO0 XLON 520 350.00 13:32:20 00070972372TRLO0 XLON 759 350.00 13:33:20 00070972384TRLO0 XLON 116 350.00 13:33:43 00070972387TRLO0 XLON 109 350.00 13:33:43 00070972388TRLO0 XLON 60 350.00 13:33:43 00070972389TRLO0 XLON 10 349.50 13:33:46 00070972391TRLO0 XLON 129 350.00 13:33:46 00070972392TRLO0 XLON 95 349.00 13:34:47 00070972409TRLO0 XLON 53 349.00 13:34:47 00070972410TRLO0 XLON 821 350.50 13:37:11 00070972456TRLO0 XLON 774 350.00 13:37:11 00070972457TRLO0 XLON 840 351.00 13:39:03 00070972494TRLO0 XLON 710 350.00 13:41:58 00070972580TRLO0 XLON 450 350.00 13:41:58 00070972581TRLO0 XLON 375 350.00 13:41:58 00070972582TRLO0 XLON 181 350.00 13:41:58 00070972583TRLO0 XLON 868 349.50 13:44:38 00070972659TRLO0 XLON 675 349.50 13:58:59 00070972992TRLO0 XLON 71 349.50 13:58:59 00070972993TRLO0 XLON 9 349.50 13:58:59 00070972994TRLO0 XLON 746 349.50 13:58:59 00070972995TRLO0 XLON 64 349.50 13:58:59 00070972996TRLO0 XLON 682 349.00 13:59:50 00070973035TRLO0 XLON 143 349.00 13:59:50 00070973036TRLO0 XLON 719 351.00 14:17:00 00070973604TRLO0 XLON 1185 351.00 14:17:01 00070973605TRLO0 XLON 899 351.00 14:17:01 00070973606TRLO0 XLON 819 351.00 14:18:13 00070973705TRLO0 XLON 1200 351.00 14:20:30 00070973808TRLO0 XLON 953 351.00 14:20:30 00070973809TRLO0 XLON 1371 353.00 14:34:44 00070974154TRLO0 XLON 265 353.00 14:34:44 00070974155TRLO0 XLON 100 352.50 14:36:03 00070974198TRLO0 XLON 474 352.50 14:36:03 00070974199TRLO0 XLON 190 352.50 14:36:03 00070974200TRLO0 XLON 38 352.00 14:37:57 00070974275TRLO0 XLON 1351 352.00 14:37:57 00070974276TRLO0 XLON 1033 352.00 14:37:57 00070974277TRLO0 XLON 781 350.00 14:45:00 00070974486TRLO0 XLON 100 350.00 14:56:05 00070974783TRLO0 XLON 679 350.00 14:56:05 00070974784TRLO0 XLON 53 351.00 15:06:02 00070975145TRLO0 XLON 520 352.00 15:17:02 00070975418TRLO0 XLON 1500 352.00 15:17:02 00070975419TRLO0 XLON 166 352.00 15:17:02 00070975420TRLO0 XLON 35 352.00 15:17:02 00070975421TRLO0 XLON 257 352.00 15:17:02 00070975422TRLO0 XLON 100 352.00 15:17:13 00070975427TRLO0 XLON 4085 352.00 15:17:13 00070975428TRLO0 XLON 1771 352.00 15:17:13 00070975429TRLO0 XLON 216 352.00 15:32:43 00070975844TRLO0 XLON 1269 353.50 15:36:18 00070976052TRLO0 XLON 1606 353.50 15:36:18 00070976053TRLO0 XLON 314 353.50 15:36:18 00070976054TRLO0 XLON 1782 355.00 15:37:41 00070976149TRLO0 XLON 738 355.00 15:37:41 00070976150TRLO0 XLON 66 355.50 15:44:59 00070976460TRLO0 XLON 12 355.50 15:45:03 00070976466TRLO0 XLON 35 355.50 15:45:04 00070976467TRLO0 XLON 1480 355.50 15:45:47 00070976486TRLO0 XLON 375 356.00 15:45:52 00070976492TRLO0 XLON 600 356.00 15:45:52 00070976493TRLO0 XLON 225 356.00 15:45:52 00070976494TRLO0 XLON 1201 356.00 15:45:52 00070976495TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2024 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own -3-

1200 356.00 15:46:52 00070976527TRLO0 XLON 1776 356.00 15:47:15 00070976531TRLO0 XLON 724 356.00 15:47:15 00070976532TRLO0 XLON 250 356.00 15:54:47 00070976768TRLO0 XLON 250 356.00 15:54:47 00070976769TRLO0 XLON 212 356.00 15:54:47 00070976770TRLO0 XLON 1815 356.00 15:54:59 00070976774TRLO0 XLON 43 355.50 15:58:55 00070976896TRLO0 XLON 60 355.50 15:58:55 00070976897TRLO0 XLON 15 355.50 15:58:55 00070976898TRLO0 XLON 759 357.00 16:02:52 00070977101TRLO0 XLON 60 357.00 16:02:54 00070977102TRLO0 XLON 700 357.00 16:02:54 00070977103TRLO0 XLON 830 357.00 16:05:21 00070977235TRLO0 XLON 751 357.00 16:05:21 00070977236TRLO0 XLON 1453 357.00 16:05:37 00070977258TRLO0 XLON 253 357.00 16:05:37 00070977260TRLO0 XLON 60 357.00 16:05:37 00070977261TRLO0 XLON 1221 357.00 16:05:59 00070977275TRLO0 XLON 1173 357.00 16:11:22 00070977492TRLO0 XLON 820 357.00 16:11:22 00070977493TRLO0 XLON 766 357.00 16:11:22 00070977494TRLO0 XLON 552 357.00 16:11:22 00070977495TRLO0 XLON 34 357.00 16:11:22 00070977496TRLO0 XLON 117 357.00 16:11:22 00070977497TRLO0 XLON 593 356.50 16:12:28 00070977620TRLO0 XLON 695 356.50 16:12:28 00070977621TRLO0 XLON 407 355.00 16:13:28 00070977704TRLO0 XLON 462 355.00 16:13:28 00070977705TRLO0 XLON 375 354.50 16:15:53 00070977848TRLO0 XLON 450 354.50 16:15:53 00070977849TRLO0 XLON 2060 354.00 16:20:00 00070978062TRLO0 XLON 821 354.00 16:20:56 00070978126TRLO0 XLON 547 354.00 16:20:56 00070978127TRLO0 XLON 130 354.00 16:23:03 00070978207TRLO0 XLON 296 354.00 16:23:03 00070978208TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 339516 EQS News ID: 1964369 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1964369&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2024 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)