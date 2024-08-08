Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
08.08.24
08:00 Uhr
3,960 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
08.08.2024 18:37 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own -3-

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Aug-2024 / 17:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 8 August 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            100,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            357.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            346.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            351.7563p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 740,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,305,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 100,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 351.7563

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
298                352.00      08:25:37          00070964138TRLO0      XLON 
781                352.00      08:25:37          00070964139TRLO0      XLON 
812                353.00      08:32:25          00070964422TRLO0      XLON 
291                353.50      08:41:16          00070964944TRLO0      XLON 
450                353.50      08:41:16          00070964945TRLO0      XLON 
28                353.50      08:41:16          00070964946TRLO0      XLON 
272                353.00      08:41:26          00070964958TRLO0      XLON 
128                353.00      08:44:00          00070965045TRLO0      XLON 
32                353.00      08:44:00          00070965046TRLO0      XLON 
196                353.00      08:44:00          00070965047TRLO0      XLON 
81                353.00      08:46:00          00070965086TRLO0      XLON 
200                353.00      08:46:00          00070965087TRLO0      XLON 
1027               352.00      08:48:03          00070965179TRLO0      XLON 
728                352.00      08:48:03          00070965180TRLO0      XLON 
157                349.50      08:49:50          00070965220TRLO0      XLON 
626                349.50      08:49:50          00070965221TRLO0      XLON 
440                349.00      08:49:50          00070965222TRLO0      XLON 
343                349.00      08:49:50          00070965223TRLO0      XLON 
87                349.00      08:51:55          00070965264TRLO0      XLON 
825                349.00      08:51:55          00070965265TRLO0      XLON 
291                349.00      08:51:55          00070965266TRLO0      XLON 
1192               347.50      08:53:00          00070965350TRLO0      XLON 
5                 348.00      08:57:28          00070965525TRLO0      XLON 
291                350.00      09:00:00          00070965597TRLO0      XLON 
544                350.00      09:00:00          00070965598TRLO0      XLON 
38                350.00      09:00:00          00070965599TRLO0      XLON 
169                350.00      09:00:00          00070965600TRLO0      XLON 
6                 349.00      09:00:32          00070965655TRLO0      XLON 
841                349.00      09:00:32          00070965656TRLO0      XLON 
314                349.00      09:01:27          00070965717TRLO0      XLON 
314                349.00      09:02:31          00070965758TRLO0      XLON 
1992               349.00      09:02:31          00070965759TRLO0      XLON 
225                349.00      09:02:49          00070965762TRLO0      XLON 
845                348.00      09:05:22          00070965904TRLO0      XLON 
869                348.00      09:05:24          00070965923TRLO0      XLON 
426                348.00      09:05:24          00070965924TRLO0      XLON 
277                348.00      09:05:24          00070965925TRLO0      XLON 
146                348.00      09:08:24          00070966135TRLO0      XLON 
13                348.00      09:11:54          00070966247TRLO0      XLON 
542                348.00      09:14:14          00070966332TRLO0      XLON 
182                348.00      09:14:36          00070966352TRLO0      XLON 
813                349.00      09:20:20          00070966573TRLO0      XLON 
848                349.00      09:22:20          00070966691TRLO0      XLON 
853                350.00      09:32:40          00070967034TRLO0      XLON 
603                349.50      09:34:45          00070967077TRLO0      XLON 
149                349.50      09:34:45          00070967078TRLO0      XLON 
572                349.50      09:51:35          00070967510TRLO0      XLON 
164                349.50      09:51:35          00070967511TRLO0      XLON 
314                349.50      09:53:55          00070967547TRLO0      XLON 
487                349.50      09:53:55          00070967548TRLO0      XLON 
11                349.00      09:57:27          00070967624TRLO0      XLON 
765                349.00      09:58:33          00070967651TRLO0      XLON 
3                 348.00      10:34:23          00070968520TRLO0      XLON 
835                348.00      10:37:01          00070968585TRLO0      XLON 
570                347.50      10:40:10          00070968642TRLO0      XLON 
361                347.50      10:40:10          00070968643TRLO0      XLON 
713                347.50      10:45:24          00070968772TRLO0      XLON 
1016               347.50      10:45:24          00070968773TRLO0      XLON 
251                347.50      10:49:38          00070968836TRLO0      XLON 
567                347.50      10:49:38          00070968837TRLO0      XLON 
51                347.00      10:49:49          00070968860TRLO0      XLON 
240                350.00      11:27:12          00070969953TRLO0      XLON 
110                350.00      11:27:12          00070969954TRLO0      XLON 
675                350.00      11:27:12          00070969955TRLO0      XLON 
56                350.00      11:27:12          00070969956TRLO0      XLON 
450                349.00      11:27:39          00070969970TRLO0      XLON 
150                349.00      11:27:39          00070969971TRLO0      XLON

100                349.00      11:27:39          00070969972TRLO0      XLON 
714                347.50      11:37:13          00070970080TRLO0      XLON 
486                347.50      11:37:13          00070970081TRLO0      XLON 
6                 347.50      11:42:25          00070970209TRLO0      XLON 
849                347.50      11:57:24          00070970571TRLO0      XLON 
228                347.50      11:57:24          00070970572TRLO0      XLON 
239                346.50      12:04:36          00070970710TRLO0      XLON 
300                346.50      12:04:36          00070970711TRLO0      XLON 
482                346.50      12:04:36          00070970712TRLO0      XLON 
9                 346.50      12:41:54          00070971301TRLO0      XLON 
313                347.50      13:03:02          00070971666TRLO0      XLON 
100                347.50      13:03:02          00070971667TRLO0      XLON 
23                347.50      13:04:12          00070971676TRLO0      XLON 
299                347.50      13:04:12          00070971677TRLO0      XLON 
719                347.00      13:17:43          00070971999TRLO0      XLON 
565                347.00      13:17:43          00070972000TRLO0      XLON 
274                347.00      13:17:43          00070972001TRLO0      XLON 
7                 347.00      13:18:52          00070972027TRLO0      XLON 
2                 347.00      13:18:52          00070972028TRLO0      XLON 
15                346.50      13:23:03          00070972100TRLO0      XLON 
838                346.50      13:23:03          00070972101TRLO0      XLON 
274                346.50      13:23:03          00070972102TRLO0      XLON 
127                346.50      13:23:03          00070972103TRLO0      XLON 
478                346.50      13:23:03          00070972104TRLO0      XLON 
853                346.50      13:23:03          00070972105TRLO0      XLON 
196                350.00      13:32:20          00070972371TRLO0      XLON 
520                350.00      13:32:20          00070972372TRLO0      XLON 
759                350.00      13:33:20          00070972384TRLO0      XLON 
116                350.00      13:33:43          00070972387TRLO0      XLON 
109                350.00      13:33:43          00070972388TRLO0      XLON 
60                350.00      13:33:43          00070972389TRLO0      XLON 
10                349.50      13:33:46          00070972391TRLO0      XLON 
129                350.00      13:33:46          00070972392TRLO0      XLON 
95                349.00      13:34:47          00070972409TRLO0      XLON 
53                349.00      13:34:47          00070972410TRLO0      XLON 
821                350.50      13:37:11          00070972456TRLO0      XLON 
774                350.00      13:37:11          00070972457TRLO0      XLON 
840                351.00      13:39:03          00070972494TRLO0      XLON 
710                350.00      13:41:58          00070972580TRLO0      XLON 
450                350.00      13:41:58          00070972581TRLO0      XLON 
375                350.00      13:41:58          00070972582TRLO0      XLON 
181                350.00      13:41:58          00070972583TRLO0      XLON 
868                349.50      13:44:38          00070972659TRLO0      XLON 
675                349.50      13:58:59          00070972992TRLO0      XLON 
71                349.50      13:58:59          00070972993TRLO0      XLON 
9                 349.50      13:58:59          00070972994TRLO0      XLON 
746                349.50      13:58:59          00070972995TRLO0      XLON 
64                349.50      13:58:59          00070972996TRLO0      XLON 
682                349.00      13:59:50          00070973035TRLO0      XLON 
143                349.00      13:59:50          00070973036TRLO0      XLON 
719                351.00      14:17:00          00070973604TRLO0      XLON 
1185               351.00      14:17:01          00070973605TRLO0      XLON 
899                351.00      14:17:01          00070973606TRLO0      XLON 
819                351.00      14:18:13          00070973705TRLO0      XLON 
1200               351.00      14:20:30          00070973808TRLO0      XLON 
953                351.00      14:20:30          00070973809TRLO0      XLON 
1371               353.00      14:34:44          00070974154TRLO0      XLON 
265                353.00      14:34:44          00070974155TRLO0      XLON 
100                352.50      14:36:03          00070974198TRLO0      XLON 
474                352.50      14:36:03          00070974199TRLO0      XLON 
190                352.50      14:36:03          00070974200TRLO0      XLON 
38                352.00      14:37:57          00070974275TRLO0      XLON 
1351               352.00      14:37:57          00070974276TRLO0      XLON 
1033               352.00      14:37:57          00070974277TRLO0      XLON 
781                350.00      14:45:00          00070974486TRLO0      XLON 
100                350.00      14:56:05          00070974783TRLO0      XLON 
679                350.00      14:56:05          00070974784TRLO0      XLON 
53                351.00      15:06:02          00070975145TRLO0      XLON 
520                352.00      15:17:02          00070975418TRLO0      XLON 
1500               352.00      15:17:02          00070975419TRLO0      XLON 
166                352.00      15:17:02          00070975420TRLO0      XLON 
35                352.00      15:17:02          00070975421TRLO0      XLON 
257                352.00      15:17:02          00070975422TRLO0      XLON 
100                352.00      15:17:13          00070975427TRLO0      XLON 
4085               352.00      15:17:13          00070975428TRLO0      XLON 
1771               352.00      15:17:13          00070975429TRLO0      XLON 
216                352.00      15:32:43          00070975844TRLO0      XLON 
1269               353.50      15:36:18          00070976052TRLO0      XLON 
1606               353.50      15:36:18          00070976053TRLO0      XLON 
314                353.50      15:36:18          00070976054TRLO0      XLON 
1782               355.00      15:37:41          00070976149TRLO0      XLON 
738                355.00      15:37:41          00070976150TRLO0      XLON 
66                355.50      15:44:59          00070976460TRLO0      XLON 
12                355.50      15:45:03          00070976466TRLO0      XLON 
35                355.50      15:45:04          00070976467TRLO0      XLON 
1480               355.50      15:45:47          00070976486TRLO0      XLON 
375                356.00      15:45:52          00070976492TRLO0      XLON 
600                356.00      15:45:52          00070976493TRLO0      XLON 
225                356.00      15:45:52          00070976494TRLO0      XLON 
1201               356.00      15:45:52          00070976495TRLO0      XLON

1200               356.00      15:46:52          00070976527TRLO0      XLON 
1776               356.00      15:47:15          00070976531TRLO0      XLON 
724                356.00      15:47:15          00070976532TRLO0      XLON 
250                356.00      15:54:47          00070976768TRLO0      XLON 
250                356.00      15:54:47          00070976769TRLO0      XLON 
212                356.00      15:54:47          00070976770TRLO0      XLON 
1815               356.00      15:54:59          00070976774TRLO0      XLON 
43                355.50      15:58:55          00070976896TRLO0      XLON 
60                355.50      15:58:55          00070976897TRLO0      XLON 
15                355.50      15:58:55          00070976898TRLO0      XLON 
759                357.00      16:02:52          00070977101TRLO0      XLON 
60                357.00      16:02:54          00070977102TRLO0      XLON 
700                357.00      16:02:54          00070977103TRLO0      XLON 
830                357.00      16:05:21          00070977235TRLO0      XLON 
751                357.00      16:05:21          00070977236TRLO0      XLON 
1453               357.00      16:05:37          00070977258TRLO0      XLON 
253                357.00      16:05:37          00070977260TRLO0      XLON 
60                357.00      16:05:37          00070977261TRLO0      XLON 
1221               357.00      16:05:59          00070977275TRLO0      XLON 
1173               357.00      16:11:22          00070977492TRLO0      XLON 
820                357.00      16:11:22          00070977493TRLO0      XLON 
766                357.00      16:11:22          00070977494TRLO0      XLON 
552                357.00      16:11:22          00070977495TRLO0      XLON 
34                357.00      16:11:22          00070977496TRLO0      XLON 
117                357.00      16:11:22          00070977497TRLO0      XLON 
593                356.50      16:12:28          00070977620TRLO0      XLON 
695                356.50      16:12:28          00070977621TRLO0      XLON 
407                355.00      16:13:28          00070977704TRLO0      XLON 
462                355.00      16:13:28          00070977705TRLO0      XLON 
375                354.50      16:15:53          00070977848TRLO0      XLON 
450                354.50      16:15:53          00070977849TRLO0      XLON 
2060               354.00      16:20:00          00070978062TRLO0      XLON 
821                354.00      16:20:56          00070978126TRLO0      XLON 
547                354.00      16:20:56          00070978127TRLO0      XLON 
130                354.00      16:23:03          00070978207TRLO0      XLON 
296                354.00      16:23:03          00070978208TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  339516 
EQS News ID:  1964369 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2024 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
