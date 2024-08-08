Vertosoft Named as HAAS Alert's Newest Safety Cloud Distributor

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Vertosoft announced today that it has become the newest distributor of Safety Cloud by HAAS Alert. This partnership gives HAAS Alert access to Vertosoft's contract vehicles and partner ecosystem, expanding the accessibility of Safety Cloud to more communities and fleets nationwide.









"HAAS Alert's lifesaving connected vehicle and digital alerting solution Safety Cloud has made this partnership an instant value-add for our government customers and partners in the DOT and emergency services space," said Josh Slattery, Vice President of Technology Sales at Vertosoft.

HAAS Alert is a leader in road safety technology and is transforming the way people navigate roads through its flagship vehicle-to-everything (V2X) platform, Safety Cloud. HAAS Alert keeps first responders safe by supplementing their lights and sirens with an additional layer of safety on the road. The Safety Cloud platform distributes electronic safety notifications, known as digital alerts, to drivers about nearby emergency vehicles and road workers, making it easier for drivers to slow down and move over quickly.

By enabling vehicles to communicate with each other leveraging network connectivity, HAAS Alert is bringing the lifesaving benefits of V2X communication to millions of vehicles and drivers on the road. Thanks to this new partnership, state and local agencies can now purchase Safety Cloud service via OMNIA Partners, TIPS, and other contract vehicles.

"At HAAS Alert, our work to keep roadways safe relies on deep collaboration at all levels of government. Across the country, over 3,500 fleets of every size are already using Safety Cloud for protection," Nate Ashton, Vice President of Federal at HAAS Alert. "This new relationship with Vertosoft and their established network of contract vehicles and resellers will make it even easier for public sector customers to equip their fleets and DOTs with Safety Cloud."

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high value public sector distributor dedicated to providing the most coveted, innovative, and emerging technology solutions to the government. Fueled by an innovative mindset and an entrepreneurial culture, Vertosoft is constantly finding new ways to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cost-efficient technology solutions to the government. Visit vertosoft.com for more information.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform. Visit www.haasalert.com for more information.

Contact Information

Mary Dawson

Digital Marketing Manager

info@vertosoft.com

571-707-4132

Nicole Bongianino

Channel Marketing Specialist

nicole.bongianino@vertosoft.com

571-918-1188

SOURCE: Vertosoft LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.