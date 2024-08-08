Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2024) - TMX Group (TSX: X) today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2024.
TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in July 2024, compared with 12 in the previous month and 17 in July 2023. The new listings were seven exchange traded funds, one industrial products & services company, one mining company and one special purpose acquisition company. Total financings raised in July 2024 decreased 90% compared to the previous month, and were down 10% compared to July 2023. The total number of financings in July 2024 was 17, compared with 56 the previous month and 38 in July 2023.
TSXV welcomed three new issuers in July 2024, compared with five in the previous month and nine in July 2023. The new listings were three mining companies. Total financings raised in July 2024 increased 21% compared to the previous month, and were up 84% compared to July 2023. There were 93 financings in July 2024, compared with 94 in the previous month and 86 in July 2023.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|July 2024
|June 2024
|July 2023
|Issuers Listed
|1,816
|1,808
|1,815
|New Issuers Listed
|10
|12
|17
|IPOs
|8
|12
|14
|Graduates from TSXV
|2
|0
|1
|Issues Listed
|2,468
|2,469
|2,493
|IPO Financings Raised
|$285,538,675
|$168,156,016
|$28,971,720
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$57,816,366
|$2,587,512,865
|$348,780,094
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$0
|$811,308,400
|$1,820,868
|Total Financings Raised
|$343,355,041
|$3,566,977,281
|$379,572,682
|Total Number of Financings
|17
|56
|38
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$4,629,996,293,702
|$4,387,880,547,804
|$4,086,883,727,798
Year-to-date Statistics
|2024
|2023
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|86
|82
|+4.9
|IPOs
|78
|70
|+11.4
|Graduates from TSXV
|7
|9
|-22.2
|IPO Financings Raised
|$674,834,527
|$414,898,460
|+62.7
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$8,889,484,137
|$4,143,053,815
|+114.6
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$991,424,800
|$1,254,925,588
|-21.0
|Total Financings Raised
|$10,555,743,464
|$5,812,877,863
|+81.6
|Total Number of Financings
|249
|237
|+5.1
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$4,629,996,293,702
|$4,086,883,727,798
|+13.3
TSX Venture Exchange**
|July 2024
|June 2024
|July 2023
|Issuers Listed
|1,881
|1,893
|1,908
|New Issuers Listed
|3
|5
|9
|IPOs
|0
|1
|4
|Graduates to TSX
|2
|0
|1
|Issues Listed
|1,953
|1,967
|2,001
|IPO Financings Raised
|$0
|$308,500
|$1,280,000
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$154,413,491
|$34,323,158
|$27,938,491
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$317,840,380
|$354,811,530
|$227,831,744
|Total Financings Raised
|$472,253,871
|$389,443,188
|$257,050,235
|Total Number of Financings
|93
|94
|86
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$78,834,612,267
|$78,565,573,363
|$77,832,217,190
Year-to-date Statistics
|2024
|2023
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|29
|38
|-23.7
|IPOs
|9
|25
|-64.0
|Graduates to TSX
|7
|9
|-22.2
|IPO Financings Raised
|$2,954,000
|$10,101,350
|-70.8
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$499,049,394
|$716,083,514
|-30.3
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,962,978,948
|$2,030,302,285
|-3.3
|Total Financings Raised
|$2,464,982,342
|$2,756,487,149
|-10.6
|Total Number of Financings
|665
|732
|-9.2
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$78,834,612,267
|77,832,217,190
|+1.3
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2024:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Brompton International Cash Flow Kings ETF
|KNGX
|CEMATRIX Corporation
|CEMX
|CI Global Unconstrained Bond Fund
|CUBD
|Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF
|DXAU
|Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF
|DXMO
|Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF
|DXRE
|iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSPC
|iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF
|XUSC
|IsoEnergy Ltd.
|ISO
|Mercer Park Opportunities Corp.
|SPAC.V
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Florida Canyon Gold Inc.
|FCGV
|RUA Gold Inc.
|RUA
|Treasury Metals Inc.
|TML
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
