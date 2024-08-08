Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2024) - TMX Group (TSX: X) today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2024.

TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in July 2024, compared with 12 in the previous month and 17 in July 2023. The new listings were seven exchange traded funds, one industrial products & services company, one mining company and one special purpose acquisition company. Total financings raised in July 2024 decreased 90% compared to the previous month, and were down 10% compared to July 2023. The total number of financings in July 2024 was 17, compared with 56 the previous month and 38 in July 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed three new issuers in July 2024, compared with five in the previous month and nine in July 2023. The new listings were three mining companies. Total financings raised in July 2024 increased 21% compared to the previous month, and were up 84% compared to July 2023. There were 93 financings in July 2024, compared with 94 in the previous month and 86 in July 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

July 2024 June 2024 July 2023 Issuers Listed 1,816 1,808 1,815 New Issuers Listed 10 12 17 IPOs 8 12 14 Graduates from TSXV 2 0 1 Issues Listed 2,468 2,469 2,493 IPO Financings Raised $285,538,675 $168,156,016 $28,971,720 Secondary Financings Raised $57,816,366 $2,587,512,865 $348,780,094 Supplemental Financings Raised $0 $811,308,400 $1,820,868 Total Financings Raised $343,355,041 $3,566,977,281 $379,572,682 Total Number of Financings 17 56 38 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,629,996,293,702 $4,387,880,547,804 $4,086,883,727,798

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % change New Issuers Listed 86 82 +4.9 IPOs 78 70 +11.4 Graduates from TSXV 7 9 -22.2 IPO Financings Raised $674,834,527 $414,898,460 +62.7 Secondary Financings Raised $8,889,484,137 $4,143,053,815 +114.6 Supplemental Financings Raised $991,424,800 $1,254,925,588 -21.0 Total Financings Raised $10,555,743,464 $5,812,877,863 +81.6 Total Number of Financings 249 237 +5.1 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,629,996,293,702 $4,086,883,727,798 +13.3

TSX Venture Exchange **

July 2024 June 2024 July 2023 Issuers Listed 1,881 1,893 1,908 New Issuers Listed 3 5 9 IPOs 0 1 4 Graduates to TSX 2 0 1 Issues Listed 1,953 1,967 2,001 IPO Financings Raised $0 $308,500 $1,280,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $154,413,491 $34,323,158 $27,938,491 Supplemental Financings Raised $317,840,380 $354,811,530 $227,831,744 Total Financings Raised $472,253,871 $389,443,188 $257,050,235 Total Number of Financings 93 94 86 Market Cap Listed Issues $78,834,612,267 $78,565,573,363 $77,832,217,190

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change New Issuers Listed 29 38 -23.7 IPOs 9 25 -64.0 Graduates to TSX 7 9 -22.2 IPO Financings Raised $2,954,000 $10,101,350 -70.8 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $499,049,394 $716,083,514 -30.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,962,978,948 $2,030,302,285 -3.3 Total Financings Raised $2,464,982,342 $2,756,487,149 -10.6 Total Number of Financings 665 732 -9.2 Market Cap Listed Issues $78,834,612,267 77,832,217,190 +1.3

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2024:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Brompton International Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGX CEMATRIX Corporation CEMX CI Global Unconstrained Bond Fund CUBD Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF DXAU Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF DXMO Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF DXRE iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSPC iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF XUSC IsoEnergy Ltd. ISO Mercer Park Opportunities Corp. SPAC.V

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Florida Canyon Gold Inc. FCGV RUA Gold Inc. RUA Treasury Metals Inc. TML

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219281

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited