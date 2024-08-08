

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is preparing to unveil a completely redesigned lineup of Mac mini models that will be powered by the new M4 and M4 Pro chips later this year, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



This information has been sourced from multiple unnamed insiders who have indicated that the Mac mini will be joined by updates to the iMac and MacBook Pro, all of which will feature the advanced M4 chip technology.



Gurman highlights that the upcoming Mac mini will experience its first major design transformation since 2010, marking a significant evolution in Apple's compact desktop offerings. The new Mac mini is anticipated to be nearly the same size as an Apple TV, although it may be slightly taller than the current model, which measures 1.4 inches in height. Despite the size adjustments, the new Mac mini will retain its iconic aluminum casing, ensuring that it remains visually consistent with Apple's design language.



Those involved in the development of the new Mac mini have described it as 'essentially an iPad Pro in a small box,' suggesting that it will incorporate some of the advanced features and capabilities found in Apple's high-end tablet. Reports indicate that Apple has been rigorously testing various Mac mini prototypes, with at least three USB-C ports expected to be located on the back of the device, in addition to a power cable slot and an HDMI port for connectivity.



The new Mac mini will be available in two distinct variants: one will be equipped with the standard M4 chip, which is similar to the one found in the iPad Pro, while the other will feature the more powerful M4 Pro chip, aimed at users who require enhanced performance for demanding tasks.



According to Gurman's sources, the base model of the Mac mini is expected to begin shipping from suppliers this month, setting the stage for a broader release later in the year. Meanwhile, the high-end version with the M4 Pro chip is projected to be ready for launch by October.



