Earnings: -$14 million in Q1 vs. $48 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q1 vs. $0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $4 million or $0.04 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.59 per share Revenue: $1.067 billion in Q1 vs. $1.229 billion in the same period last year.



