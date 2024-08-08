

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $26 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $36 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $136 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $3.236 billion from $3.446 billion last year.



DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $26 Mln. vs. $36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.14 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.236 Bln vs. $3.446 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.19 - $3.22 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 - $3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $12.74 - $13.02 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX