

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $85.03 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $32.94 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Trade Desk, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $197.48 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.9% to $584.55 million from $464.25 million last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $618 Mln



