The combination is set to accelerate the Five9 vision by helping to enable companies to maximize revenue while delivering proactive, AI-elevated CX

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), the Intelligent CX Platform provider, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Acqueon, a pioneering real-time revenue execution platform. Adding Acqueon's capabilities to Five9's Intelligent CX Platform is a big step toward realizing Five9's ambition to become the orchestration engine for every interaction across the entire customer journey, including marketing, e-commerce, sales and customer service. Through AI-driven, omnichannel proactive customer engagement, this strategic combination redefines how businesses engage with their customers at the right time, in the right channel to help deliver better outcomes.

As customer expectations continue to rise, brands are eager to innovate how they engage with customers who have preferences of how and when they wish to be contacted. Companies want new options to proactively reach their customers in a personalized way whether for sales, collections, appointment reminders, courtesy updates, emergency notifications, and much more. With AI at the forefront, and with access to valuable contextual data, enterprises are increasingly empowered to make informed decisions in real-time to predict with precision when and how to contact their consumers to maximize connection rates and business outcomes.

"Today's customers have become more sophisticated and have higher demands, and this strategic acquisition enables Five9 to expand the strength of our outbound solutions, which we pioneered from our inception," said Mike Burkland, Chairman and CEO of Five9. "Together with Acqueon, we can intelligently combine the preferences of the customer with the increasing variety of outreach channels to help enterprises grow their revenue and delight customers, while aligning to compliance standards. Furthermore, the interactions generated within Acqueon create additional contextual data that further strengthens the value of the Five9 Genius AI Suite. I'm thrilled to welcome the Acqueon team to Five9 and look forward to taking proactive customer engagement to a new level."

Acqueon is a pioneer in helping some of the largest financial services, healthcare, insurance, utilities, retail, and public sector customers connect to their prospects, customers, patients, and citizens. The Acqueon platform has helped organizations to realize millions of dollars in revenue outcomes through increased right party contact rate, higher sales conversion rates, and improved speed to lead response.

"The strategic combination of Five9 and Acqueon enables Five9 to extend their reach beyond the contact center," said Mary Wardley, Program Vice President, IDC. "Adding the Acqueon team and their solution capabilities to the Five9 Intelligent CX platform provides companies a more powerful way to link the customer journey together."

"Acqueon is thrilled to join forces with Five9, an industry leader in cloud CX and AI," said Ashish Koul, CEO of Acqueon. "We've had an extremely successful partnership over the last two years, with deep product integrations between Acqueon's Revenue Execution Platform and Five9's Intelligent CX platform including a focused initiative around our Epic integration within the Five9 platform for the healthcare industry. With our AI powered solutions, India innovation center, experienced team, and leadership in the outbound omnichannel category, we look forward to enhancing Five9's leadership position in the CX market."

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform, powered by Five9 Genius AI, provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to power AI-elevated customer experiences that deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX. Our unified cloud-native offering enables hyper-personalized customer experiences and more empowered employees, making every customer interaction more connected, effortless, and personal. Trusted by 2,500+ customers and 1,400+ partners globally, Five9 brings together the power of AI, our platform, and our people to drive AI-elevated CX.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

