

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insulet Corp. (PODD) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $188.6 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $27.3 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Insulet Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $38.3 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $488.5 million from $396.5 million last year.



Insulet Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $188.6 Mln. vs. $27.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.59 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $488.5 Mln vs. $396.5 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX