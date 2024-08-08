Five9 Genius AI Answers the Challenge of One-off AI Solutions

Five9, (NASDAQ: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced the latest addition to the Five9 Genius AI Suite, including the four-step Five9 Genius AI process, a strategic approach to deliver fully customizable, AI-elevated CX across the customer journey. This process allows companies to quickly identify the high value cases for AI, implement and deploy them, and ultimately realize ROI sooner, all with the support and guidance of Five9 experts. The comprehensive set of orchestrated solutions creates AI-powered CX journeys, enabling companies to offer more contextual and personalized interactions that align with business goals.

Five9 AI Knowledge is the newest addition to the Five9 Genius AI Suite. AI Knowledge harnesses the power of GenAI to solve one of the biggest pain points in customer experience: Quick access to answer any customer question. Until now, existing technologies relied on curated FAQs and knowledge bases to reference answers, which can be very limiting. AI Knowledge eliminates this hurdle by distilling a customer's request, in real-time, using contextual data pulled from an organization's vast knowledge sources to accurately identify and surface the most relevant answer for every interaction whether with a virtual or live agent. With faster access to responses using AI Knowledge, companies can reduce hold time, customer frustration, and ultimately, costs.

"AI has enormous potential to improve the customer experience. However, many organizations still struggle with how to use AI effectively given that it is complex, ever evolving, and often, poorly implemented," said Callan Schebella, Executive Vice President, Product Management at Five9. "Five9 has been a trusted partner to our customers with extensive expertise in CX and AI. We don't just build AI-enabled CX products, we guide customers in every step to successfully implement and evolve solutions that map to their business needs. With the Five9 Genius AI product suite and a flexible, customer-centric process, our goal is to enable customers to deliver rich, insightful, elevated customer experiences at every touchpoint."

The Five9 Genius AI process is a four-step approach for customers who are unsure about where to start their AI journey. It features four consecutive steps: Listen, Analyze, Tailor, and Apply. The methodology focuses on discovering comprehensive and rich data, analyzing operational gaps with insights, and tailoring models with contextual data and knowledge to deliver truly personalized experiences.

Listen: Using the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform, this step helps organizations better understand customer engagement data from customer interactions regardless of touchpoint (calls, webchat, SMS, email, WhatsApp, etc.). Using solutions such as Five9 VoiceStream and TranscriptStream, Five9 helps organizations build a strong data foundation that is key to successfully leveraging AI to understand and service customers better. Analyze: Using Five9 AI Insights and Five9 Analytics, the organization's data is securely analyzed to gather insights and allow for intelligent recommendations that help with better-informed decisions. This step allows businesses to quickly identify opportunities to enhance self-service and streamline customer and employee experiences. Tailor: Using Five9's GenAI Studio, organizations can configure custom AI models and ground them with their own contextual data, whether from the Five9 Data Lake, customer data from integrations, or enterprise knowledge, which can be distilled from any format with AI Knowledge. This step enables businesses to optimize AI for their own specific needs while following data security guardrails. Apply: Using Five9's complete set of native AI products allows organizations to seamlessly apply AI across their CX business. With the full power of Five9's 'automated to assisted' experience offerings across all channels, including Five9 Voice IVAs, Five9 Digital IVAs, AI Authentication, AI Agent Assist Guidance Cards and Checklist, and AI Summaries, companies can design and apply personalized experiences to improve every engagement.

"In a rapidly evolving CX landscape, companies need a data-driven approach coupled with a comprehensive suite of AI-enabled products to empower organizations to transform CX," said Maribel Lopez, Founder and Principal Analyst at Lopez Research. "Beyond multichannel and self-service support, organizations need to look for products that deliver AI-driven insights, methods to responsibly customize AI with a company's specific contextual data, and the ability to apply these insights and knowledge to real world scenarios such as agent assistance and call summaries."

Five9 AI Knowledge is in preview and will be available in Q4 2024. Click here to register for Five9 AI Day on Thursday, September 12, a virtual event to learn more about the latest Five9 Genius AI innovations. Hear from industry experts and customers about how they are driving tangible business outcomes with AI-elevated CX.

