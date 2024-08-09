Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Uranbulle stürmt voran - Ist dieser Small-Cap das beste Uraninvestment in 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
09.08.24
08:01 Uhr
1,790 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7901,84610:59
Dow Jones News
09.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
220 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
09 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 08 August 2024 it purchased a total of 196,355 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           146,355     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7940     GBP1.5380 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7600     GBP1.5160 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7745     GBP1.5251

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,016,644 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,250      1.7780        XDUB     08:17:40      00029136143TRDU1 
923       1.7780        XDUB     08:17:40      00029136144TRDU1 
2,429      1.7760        XDUB     08:25:17      00029136193TRDU1 
2,154      1.7740        XDUB     08:25:17      00029136195TRDU1 
2,088      1.7740        XDUB     08:25:17      00029136196TRDU1 
2,491      1.7800        XDUB     09:03:46      00029136417TRDU1 
4,583      1.7800        XDUB     09:03:46      00029136418TRDU1 
2,106      1.7800        XDUB     09:03:46      00029136419TRDU1 
2,198      1.7740        XDUB     09:15:25      00029136455TRDU1 
3,670      1.7740        XDUB     10:03:44      00029136529TRDU1 
1,018      1.7740        XDUB     10:03:44      00029136530TRDU1 
1,402      1.7760        XDUB     10:06:11      00029136537TRDU1 
199       1.7760        XDUB     10:06:11      00029136538TRDU1 
1,203      1.7760        XDUB     10:06:11      00029136539TRDU1 
199       1.7760        XDUB     10:06:11      00029136540TRDU1 
1,402      1.7760        XDUB     10:06:11      00029136541TRDU1 
1,402      1.7760        XDUB     10:06:11      00029136542TRDU1 
826       1.7760        XDUB     10:06:11      00029136543TRDU1 
4,568      1.7680        XDUB     10:36:04      00029136605TRDU1 
2,516      1.7680        XDUB     10:36:04      00029136606TRDU1 
2,337      1.7660        XDUB     10:44:48      00029136619TRDU1 
2,535      1.7660        XDUB     11:01:48      00029136630TRDU1 
1,500      1.7680        XDUB     11:09:03      00029136633TRDU1 
726       1.7680        XDUB     11:09:03      00029136634TRDU1 
2,300      1.7680        XDUB     11:26:18      00029136681TRDU1 
2,652      1.7680        XDUB     11:37:49      00029136721TRDU1 
2,088      1.7660        XDUB     11:53:14      00029136739TRDU1 
2,034      1.7660        XDUB     11:53:14      00029136740TRDU1 
66        1.7660        XDUB     11:53:14      00029136741TRDU1 
2,371      1.7660        XDUB     11:59:14      00029136749TRDU1 
2,243      1.7640        XDUB     12:10:03      00029136757TRDU1 
2,164      1.7660        XDUB     12:56:24      00029136804TRDU1 
4,237      1.7660        XDUB     12:56:24      00029136805TRDU1 
4,200      1.7660        XDUB     12:56:24      00029136806TRDU1 
2,393      1.7600        XDUB     13:16:44      00029136829TRDU1 
709       1.7660        XDUB     13:44:49      00029136945TRDU1 
2,106      1.7660        XDUB     13:44:49      00029136946TRDU1 
4,522      1.7660        XDUB     13:44:49      00029136947TRDU1 
1,669      1.7660        XDUB     13:44:49      00029136948TRDU1 
2,131      1.7660        XDUB     14:00:50      00029137054TRDU1 
1,084      1.7720        XDUB     14:21:04      00029137138TRDU1 
1,199      1.7720        XDUB     14:21:44      00029137139TRDU1 
6,432      1.7720        XDUB     14:21:44      00029137140TRDU1 
1,283      1.7680        XDUB     14:33:30      00029137195TRDU1 
823       1.7680        XDUB     14:33:30      00029137196TRDU1 
2,294      1.7660        XDUB     14:43:26      00029137294TRDU1 
2,136      1.7660        XDUB     14:43:26      00029137295TRDU1 
2,240      1.7660        XDUB     14:43:26      00029137296TRDU1 
1,069      1.7660        XDUB     14:48:26      00029137311TRDU1 
1,120      1.7660        XDUB     14:48:26      00029137312TRDU1 
1,500      1.7780        XDUB     15:04:22      00029137346TRDU1 
956       1.7780        XDUB     15:04:22      00029137347TRDU1 
2,395      1.7800        XDUB     15:10:56      00029137357TRDU1 
2,341      1.7800        XDUB     15:10:56      00029137358TRDU1 
4,228      1.7800        XDUB     15:10:56      00029137359TRDU1 
2,300      1.7780        XDUB     15:10:56      00029137360TRDU1 
1,064      1.7840        XDUB     15:32:40      00029137601TRDU1 
850       1.7840        XDUB     15:32:40      00029137602TRDU1 
580       1.7840        XDUB     15:32:40      00029137603TRDU1 
2,497      1.7820        XDUB     15:33:27      00029137606TRDU1 
2,438      1.7820        XDUB     15:33:27      00029137607TRDU1 
2,213      1.7860        XDUB     15:40:53      00029137609TRDU1 
4,532      1.7880        XDUB     15:53:20      00029137632TRDU1 
1,855      1.7880        XDUB     15:53:20      00029137633TRDU1 
369       1.7880        XDUB     15:53:20      00029137634TRDU1 
1,031      1.7940        XDUB     16:09:42      00029137805TRDU1 
1,176      1.7940        XDUB     16:09:42      00029137806TRDU1 
1,257      1.7920        XDUB     16:10:19      00029137814TRDU1 
150       1.7920        XDUB     16:10:19      00029137815TRDU1 
1,407      1.7920        XDUB     16:10:19      00029137816TRDU1 
1,407      1.7920        XDUB     16:10:19      00029137817TRDU1 
1,407      1.7920        XDUB     16:10:19      00029137818TRDU1 
1,250      1.7920        XDUB     16:10:19      00029137819TRDU1 
157       1.7920        XDUB     16:10:19      00029137820TRDU1 
1,250      1.7920        XDUB     16:10:19      00029137821TRDU1 
281       1.7920        XDUB     16:10:19      00029137822TRDU1 
2,174      1.7940        XDUB     16:16:52      00029137889TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,002      1.5300        XLON     08:25:17      00029136194TRDU1 
1,100      1.5320        XLON     09:03:46      00029136420TRDU1 
2,200      1.5320        XLON     09:03:46      00029136421TRDU1 
106       1.5320        XLON     09:03:46      00029136422TRDU1 
1,781      1.5260        XLON     09:15:25      00029136456TRDU1 
670       1.5280        XLON     10:06:52      00029136544TRDU1 
3,050      1.5280        XLON     10:06:52      00029136545TRDU1 
1,761      1.5240        XLON     10:36:04      00029136604TRDU1 
1,892      1.5240        XLON     11:37:49      00029136722TRDU1 
1,892      1.5220        XLON     11:37:50      00029136723TRDU1 
918       1.5200        XLON     11:59:14      00029136750TRDU1 
953       1.5200        XLON     11:59:14      00029136751TRDU1 
1,777      1.5180        XLON     13:14:40      00029136826TRDU1 
1,856      1.5180        XLON     13:14:40      00029136827TRDU1 
1,795      1.5180        XLON     13:14:40      00029136828TRDU1 
1,775      1.5180        XLON     14:00:49      00029137052TRDU1 
1,913      1.5180        XLON     14:00:49      00029137053TRDU1 
1,750      1.5200        XLON     14:33:30      00029137193TRDU1 
1,751      1.5200        XLON     14:33:30      00029137194TRDU1 
1,750      1.5160        XLON     14:43:26      00029137297TRDU1 
5,326      1.5240        XLON     15:10:56      00029137356TRDU1 
3,558      1.5260        XLON     15:33:27      00029137608TRDU1 
660       1.5320        XLON     15:53:20      00029137635TRDU1 
1,236      1.5320        XLON     15:54:10      00029137636TRDU1 
742       1.5360        XLON     16:09:54      00029137812TRDU1 
1,258      1.5360        XLON     16:09:54      00029137813TRDU1 
2,528      1.5380        XLON     16:25:16      00029137982TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  339517 
EQS News ID:  1964379 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1964379&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.