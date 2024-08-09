DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09 August 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 08 August 2024 it purchased a total of 196,355 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 146,355 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7940 GBP1.5380 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7600 GBP1.5160 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7745 GBP1.5251

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,016,644 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,250 1.7780 XDUB 08:17:40 00029136143TRDU1 923 1.7780 XDUB 08:17:40 00029136144TRDU1 2,429 1.7760 XDUB 08:25:17 00029136193TRDU1 2,154 1.7740 XDUB 08:25:17 00029136195TRDU1 2,088 1.7740 XDUB 08:25:17 00029136196TRDU1 2,491 1.7800 XDUB 09:03:46 00029136417TRDU1 4,583 1.7800 XDUB 09:03:46 00029136418TRDU1 2,106 1.7800 XDUB 09:03:46 00029136419TRDU1 2,198 1.7740 XDUB 09:15:25 00029136455TRDU1 3,670 1.7740 XDUB 10:03:44 00029136529TRDU1 1,018 1.7740 XDUB 10:03:44 00029136530TRDU1 1,402 1.7760 XDUB 10:06:11 00029136537TRDU1 199 1.7760 XDUB 10:06:11 00029136538TRDU1 1,203 1.7760 XDUB 10:06:11 00029136539TRDU1 199 1.7760 XDUB 10:06:11 00029136540TRDU1 1,402 1.7760 XDUB 10:06:11 00029136541TRDU1 1,402 1.7760 XDUB 10:06:11 00029136542TRDU1 826 1.7760 XDUB 10:06:11 00029136543TRDU1 4,568 1.7680 XDUB 10:36:04 00029136605TRDU1 2,516 1.7680 XDUB 10:36:04 00029136606TRDU1 2,337 1.7660 XDUB 10:44:48 00029136619TRDU1 2,535 1.7660 XDUB 11:01:48 00029136630TRDU1 1,500 1.7680 XDUB 11:09:03 00029136633TRDU1 726 1.7680 XDUB 11:09:03 00029136634TRDU1 2,300 1.7680 XDUB 11:26:18 00029136681TRDU1 2,652 1.7680 XDUB 11:37:49 00029136721TRDU1 2,088 1.7660 XDUB 11:53:14 00029136739TRDU1 2,034 1.7660 XDUB 11:53:14 00029136740TRDU1 66 1.7660 XDUB 11:53:14 00029136741TRDU1 2,371 1.7660 XDUB 11:59:14 00029136749TRDU1 2,243 1.7640 XDUB 12:10:03 00029136757TRDU1 2,164 1.7660 XDUB 12:56:24 00029136804TRDU1 4,237 1.7660 XDUB 12:56:24 00029136805TRDU1 4,200 1.7660 XDUB 12:56:24 00029136806TRDU1 2,393 1.7600 XDUB 13:16:44 00029136829TRDU1 709 1.7660 XDUB 13:44:49 00029136945TRDU1 2,106 1.7660 XDUB 13:44:49 00029136946TRDU1 4,522 1.7660 XDUB 13:44:49 00029136947TRDU1 1,669 1.7660 XDUB 13:44:49 00029136948TRDU1 2,131 1.7660 XDUB 14:00:50 00029137054TRDU1 1,084 1.7720 XDUB 14:21:04 00029137138TRDU1 1,199 1.7720 XDUB 14:21:44 00029137139TRDU1 6,432 1.7720 XDUB 14:21:44 00029137140TRDU1 1,283 1.7680 XDUB 14:33:30 00029137195TRDU1 823 1.7680 XDUB 14:33:30 00029137196TRDU1 2,294 1.7660 XDUB 14:43:26 00029137294TRDU1 2,136 1.7660 XDUB 14:43:26 00029137295TRDU1 2,240 1.7660 XDUB 14:43:26 00029137296TRDU1 1,069 1.7660 XDUB 14:48:26 00029137311TRDU1 1,120 1.7660 XDUB 14:48:26 00029137312TRDU1 1,500 1.7780 XDUB 15:04:22 00029137346TRDU1 956 1.7780 XDUB 15:04:22 00029137347TRDU1 2,395 1.7800 XDUB 15:10:56 00029137357TRDU1 2,341 1.7800 XDUB 15:10:56 00029137358TRDU1 4,228 1.7800 XDUB 15:10:56 00029137359TRDU1 2,300 1.7780 XDUB 15:10:56 00029137360TRDU1 1,064 1.7840 XDUB 15:32:40 00029137601TRDU1 850 1.7840 XDUB 15:32:40 00029137602TRDU1 580 1.7840 XDUB 15:32:40 00029137603TRDU1 2,497 1.7820 XDUB 15:33:27 00029137606TRDU1 2,438 1.7820 XDUB 15:33:27 00029137607TRDU1 2,213 1.7860 XDUB 15:40:53 00029137609TRDU1 4,532 1.7880 XDUB 15:53:20 00029137632TRDU1 1,855 1.7880 XDUB 15:53:20 00029137633TRDU1 369 1.7880 XDUB 15:53:20 00029137634TRDU1 1,031 1.7940 XDUB 16:09:42 00029137805TRDU1 1,176 1.7940 XDUB 16:09:42 00029137806TRDU1 1,257 1.7920 XDUB 16:10:19 00029137814TRDU1 150 1.7920 XDUB 16:10:19 00029137815TRDU1 1,407 1.7920 XDUB 16:10:19 00029137816TRDU1 1,407 1.7920 XDUB 16:10:19 00029137817TRDU1 1,407 1.7920 XDUB 16:10:19 00029137818TRDU1 1,250 1.7920 XDUB 16:10:19 00029137819TRDU1 157 1.7920 XDUB 16:10:19 00029137820TRDU1 1,250 1.7920 XDUB 16:10:19 00029137821TRDU1 281 1.7920 XDUB 16:10:19 00029137822TRDU1 2,174 1.7940 XDUB 16:16:52 00029137889TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,002 1.5300 XLON 08:25:17 00029136194TRDU1 1,100 1.5320 XLON 09:03:46 00029136420TRDU1 2,200 1.5320 XLON 09:03:46 00029136421TRDU1 106 1.5320 XLON 09:03:46 00029136422TRDU1 1,781 1.5260 XLON 09:15:25 00029136456TRDU1 670 1.5280 XLON 10:06:52 00029136544TRDU1 3,050 1.5280 XLON 10:06:52 00029136545TRDU1 1,761 1.5240 XLON 10:36:04 00029136604TRDU1 1,892 1.5240 XLON 11:37:49 00029136722TRDU1 1,892 1.5220 XLON 11:37:50 00029136723TRDU1 918 1.5200 XLON 11:59:14 00029136750TRDU1 953 1.5200 XLON 11:59:14 00029136751TRDU1 1,777 1.5180 XLON 13:14:40 00029136826TRDU1 1,856 1.5180 XLON 13:14:40 00029136827TRDU1 1,795 1.5180 XLON 13:14:40 00029136828TRDU1 1,775 1.5180 XLON 14:00:49 00029137052TRDU1 1,913 1.5180 XLON 14:00:49 00029137053TRDU1 1,750 1.5200 XLON 14:33:30 00029137193TRDU1 1,751 1.5200 XLON 14:33:30 00029137194TRDU1 1,750 1.5160 XLON 14:43:26 00029137297TRDU1 5,326 1.5240 XLON 15:10:56 00029137356TRDU1 3,558 1.5260 XLON 15:33:27 00029137608TRDU1 660 1.5320 XLON 15:53:20 00029137635TRDU1 1,236 1.5320 XLON 15:54:10 00029137636TRDU1 742 1.5360 XLON 16:09:54 00029137812TRDU1 1,258 1.5360 XLON 16:09:54 00029137813TRDU1 2,528 1.5380 XLON 16:25:16 00029137982TRDU1

