

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray International Trust PLC (MYI.L) Friday reported return before taxes of 92.41 million pounds for the first half, significantly higher than 38.66 million in the comparable period last year, primarily on gains on investments.



Return attributable to equity shareholders rose to 88.15 million pounds or 14.30p per share from 35.25 million pounds or 5.64p per share in the previous year.



The company had gains on investment of 53.30 million compared with loss of 1.98 million a year ago, while income declined to 46.08 million pounds from 47.97 million pounds.



Investment management fees was a loss of 3.54 million pounds compared with 3.46 million pounds last year.



Net Asset Value per share increased to 276.7p from 268.8p as on December 31, 2023.



The Board has declared a second interim dividend of 2.5p per share for the current year. This will be paid on November 18 to shareholders on the register on October 4.



