DJ Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 121.3798 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1791505 CODE: APEX LN ISIN: LU1900068161

