DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (AGHG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Aug-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 08-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 44.774 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 700428 CODE: AGHG LN ISIN: LU2355200523 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2355200523 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AGHG LN Sequence No.: 339756 EQS News ID: 1964951 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 09, 2024 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)