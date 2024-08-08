PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced second quarter results in line with top-line guidance.
Executive Summary
Q2 2024 vs. Prior-year Quarter
Revenue
$439.1 million; (12.2)%
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$(2.38) or $0.21 excluding restructuring and impairment charges, compared to $0.54
Customers
893,514; (14)%
Paid Affiliates
155,486; (17)% or (9)% excluding an adjustment to eligibility requirements
Sales Leaders
38,592; (16)%
"We are pleased with our progress as we perform to plan on our transformational efforts, and we are on track as evidenced by our second quarter results," said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO. "Our revenue was in-line with our expectations despite a 4 percent FX headwind, while adjusted earnings per share slightly exceeded our projections due to heightened operational discipline, excluding our restructuring and impairment charges. As our core Nu Skin business continues to navigate the macro-economic environment, we were encouraged by sequential gains in several of our markets including the U.S. and most of Southeast Asia/Pacific. Additionally, our Rhyz business grew 32 percent versus the prior-year quarter led by strong performances in our Mavely affiliate platform and manufacturing companies.
"We are intensifying our transformation efforts to become a leading integrated beauty, wellness and lifestyle ecosystem by building synergistic value between our Nu Skin core and Rhyz. In late July, we held our first Western market, in-person affiliate event in over five years with a similar event for Eastern markets coming in September. At the event, we were able to drive energy and alignment among our leaders as we previewed our MYND360 cognitive health division and promoted new activation efforts to grow our salesforce. We also announced plans for a Nu Skin/Mavely app, with Mavely's more than 1,200 brands and 70,000 everyday influencers, for our Nu Skin affiliates, anticipated for second-half introduction in the U.S.
"We are enhancing our developing market strategy including a revised business model, targeted product offering and streamlined operating infrastructure beginning with Latin America and parts of Southeast Asia in the second half. In addition, we are intensifying our plans to enter India with a proprietary business model that will be a catalyst for expansion into other emerging markets. We are also exploring integrated brand building initiatives, including digital marketing and third-party marketplaces, as we strive to be wherever our customers seek to find us."
Q2 2024 Year-over-year Operating Results
Revenue
$439.1 million compared to $500.3 million
Gross Margin
70.0% compared to 72.9%
Selling Expenses
37.7% compared to 37.0%
G&A Expenses
26.9% compared to 27.4%
Operating Margin
(28.6)% or 5.4% excluding restructuring and impairment charges compared to 8.5%
Interest Expense
$6.7 million compared to $5.8 million
Other Income/(Expense)
$0.6 million compared to $0.4 million
Income Tax Rate
10.2% or 41.4% excluding restructuring and impairment charges compared to 27.5%
EPS
$(2.38) or $0.21 excluding restructuring and impairment charges compared to $0.54
Stockholder Value
Dividend Payments
$3.0 million
Stock Repurchases
$0.0 million
Q3 and Full-year 2024 Outlook
Q3 2024 Revenue
$430 to $465 million; (14)% to (7)%
Q3 2024 EPS
$0.08 to $0.18 or $0.15 to $0.25 non-GAAP
2024 Revenue
$1.73 to $1.81 billion; (12)% to (8)%
2024 EPS
$(2.01) to $(1.81) or $0.75 to $0.95 non-GAAP
"As we continue to refine our operating model during our transformation, we remain diligent in pursuing cost saving initiatives going forward, including additional product portfolio optimization along with expense management," said James D. Thomas, chief financial officer. "We remain on track with our cost efficiency program as reflected by our reductions in G&A expense, helping to protect profitability despite revenue pressures. During the quarter, we generated $51.2 million in cash from operations, reduced inventory levels and paid down debt to strengthen our balance sheet. We also performed an impairment analysis and recorded a $141 million non-cash charge for impairment of goodwill and other intangibles as a result of the decline in stock price and current market conditions.
"Given that we have performed in-line with expectations for the first half of the year while also considering the increasing FX headwind, we believe it prudent to narrow our annual revenue guidance range. We are now projecting 2024 revenue in the $1.73 to $1.81 billion range, with earnings of $(2.01) to $(1.81) or $0.75 to $0.95 excluding restructuring and impairment charges. Our Q3 guidance assumes continued sequential improvement with projected revenue of $430 to $465 million and earnings per share of $0.08 to $0.18 or $0.15 to $0.25 excluding restructuring and impairment charges."
Conference Call
The Nu Skin Enterprises management team will host a conference call with the investment community today at 5 p.m. (ET). Those wishing to access the webcast, as well as the financial information presented during the call, can visit the Investor Relations page on the company's website at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same page through Aug. 22, 2024.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing that amount to the prior-year period's revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company's revenue from period to period.
Earnings per share, operating margin and income tax rate, each excluding restructuring and impairment charges, also are non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring and impairment charges are not part of the ongoing operations of our underlying business. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors, lenders and analysts because removing the impact of these charges facilitates period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. Please see the reconciliations of these items to our earnings per share, operating margin and income tax rate calculated under GAAP, below.
The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Constant-Currency
2024
2023
Change
Change
Nu Skin
Americas
$
84,935
$
107,641
(21.1
)%
(15.1
)%
Mainland China
64,710
88,362
(26.8
)%
(24.5
)%
Southeast Asia/Pacific
60,341
63,764
(5.4
)%
(0.5
)%
Japan
42,587
50,862
(16.3
)%
(4.9
)%
South Korea
44,119
53,686
(17.8
)%
(14.3
)%
Europe & Africa
40,714
46,968
(13.3
)%
(12.3
)%
Hong Kong/Taiwan
33,846
37,108
(8.8
)%
(5.5
)%
Nu Skin other
(4
)
597
(100.7
)%
(100.8
)%
Total Nu Skin
371,248
448,988
(17.3
)%
(12.6
)%
Rhyz Investments
Manufacturing
51,473
45,551
13.0
%
13.0
%
Rhyz other
16,360
5,718
186.1
%
186.1
%
Total Rhyz Investments
67,833
51,269
32.3
%
32.3
%
Total
$
439,081
$
500,257
(12.2
)%
(8.0
)%
The following table sets forth revenue for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):
Six Months Ended June 30,
Constant-Currency
2024
2023
Change
Change
Nu Skin
Americas
$
159,966
$
208,798
(23.4
)%
(17.5
)%
Mainland China
125,777
156,338
(19.5
)%
(16.5
)%
Southeast Asia/Pacific
120,406
131,574
(8.5
)%
(4.4
)%
Japan
86,823
103,468
(16.1
)%
(5.3
)%
South Korea
85,082
124,010
(31.4
)%
(28.5
)%
Europe & Africa
82,987
94,412
(12.1
)%
(12.1
)%
Hong Kong/Taiwan
64,312
71,656
(10.2
)%
(7.6
)%
Nu Skin other
668
482
38.6
%
38.6
%
Total Nu Skin
726,021
890,738
(18.5
)%
(14.1
)%
Rhyz Investments
Manufacturing
101,775
81,318
25.2
%
25.2
%
Rhyz other
28,591
9,663
195.9
%
195.9
%
Total Rhyz Investments
130,366
90,981
43.3
%
43.3
%
Total
$
856,387
$
981,719
(12.8
)%
(8.8
)%
The following table provides information concerning the number of Customers, Paid Affiliates and Sales Leaders in our core Nu Skin business for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024, and 2023:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Change
Customers
Americas
226,626
263,138
(14)%
Mainland China
179,021
214,907
(17)%
Southeast Asia/Pacific
88,662
106,283
(17)%
Japan
109,357
112,484
(3)%
South Korea
99,358
112,019
(11)%
Europe & Africa
143,336
177,472
(19)%
Hong Kong/Taiwan
47,154
54,815
(14)%
Total Customers
893,514
1,041,118
(14)%
Paid Affiliates
Americas
29,531
36,048
(18)%
Mainland China
24,404
28,825
(15)%
Southeast Asia/Pacific(1)
29,701
32,769
(9)%
Japan(1)
21,575
36,765
(41)%
South Korea
22,116
23,012
(4)%
Europe & Africa
17,402
19,906
(13)%
Hong Kong/Taiwan
10,757
10,327
4%
Total Paid Affiliates
155,486
187,652
(17)%
Sales Leaders
Americas
6,070
7,872
(23)%
Mainland China
10,266
13,777
(25)%
Southeast Asia/Pacific
5,601
5,814
(4)%
Japan
6,116
5,853
4%
South Korea
4,689
5,784
(19)%
Europe & Africa
3,432
4,105
(16)%
Hong Kong/Taiwan
2,418
2,602
(7)%
Total Sales Leaders
38,592
45,807
(16)%
(1) The June 30, 2024, number is affected by a change in eligibility requirements for receiving certain rewards within our compensation structure. We plan to implement these changes in additional segments over the next several quarters.
- "Customers" are persons who have purchased directly from the Company during the three months ended as of the date indicated. Our Customer numbers include members of our sales force who made such a purchase, including Paid Affiliates and those who qualify as Sales Leaders, but they do not include consumers who purchase directly from members of our sales force.
- "Paid Affiliates" are any Brand Affiliates, as well as members of our sales force in Mainland China, who earned sales compensation during the three-month period. In all of our markets besides Mainland China, we refer to members of our independent sales force as "Brand Affiliates" because their primary role is to promote our brand and products through their personal social networks.
- "Sales Leaders" are the three-month average of our monthly Brand Affiliates, as well as sales employees and independent marketers in Mainland China, who achieved certain qualification requirements as of the end of each month of the quarter.
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
439,081
$
500,257
$
856,387
$
981,719
Cost of sales
131,904
135,542
255,146
269,130
Gross profit
307,177
364,715
601,241
712,589
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
165,463
185,165
319,005
373,289
General and administrative expenses
117,921
137,044
242,487
270,943
Restructuring and impairment expenses
149,350
-
156,484
9,787
Total operating expenses
432,734
322,209
717,976
654,019
Operating income (loss)
(125,557
)
42,506
(116,735
)
58,570
Interest expense
6,720
5,769
14,045
10,657
Other expense, net
629
376
233
3,788
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
(131,648
)
37,113
(130,547
)
51,701
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(13,390
)
10,221
(11,756
)
13,433
Net income (loss)
$
(118,258
)
$
26,892
$
(118,791
)
$
38,268
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(2.38
)
$
0.54
$
(2.39
)
$
0.77
Diluted
$
(2.38
)
$
0.54
$
(2.39
)
$
0.76
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):
Basic
49,688
49,931
49,613
49,789
Diluted
49,688
50,161
49,613
50,098
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
June 30,
2024
December 31,
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
224,250
$
256,057
Current investments
8,671
11,759
Accounts receivable, net
71,554
72,879
Inventories, net
243,994
279,978
Prepaid expenses and other
105,937
81,198
Total current assets
654,406
701,871
Property and equipment, net
411,918
432,965
Operating lease right-of-use assets
88,071
90,107
Goodwill
99,885
230,768
Other intangible assets, net
88,464
105,309
Other assets
243,228
245,443
Total assets
$
1,585,972
$
1,806,463
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
36,305
$
43,505
Accrued expenses
242,288
260,366
Current portion of long-term debt
30,000
25,000
Total current liabilities
308,593
328,871
Operating lease liabilities
70,318
70,943
Long-term debt
428,327
478,040
Other liabilities
92,570
106,641
Total liabilities
899,808
984,495
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Class A common stock - 500 million shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 90.6 million shares issued
91
91
Additional paid-in capital
621,440
621,853
Treasury stock, at cost - 40.9 million and 41.1 million shares
(1,564,090
)
(1,570,440
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(116,995
)
(100,006
)
Retained earnings
1,745,718
1,870,470
Total stockholders' equity
686,164
821,968
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,585,972
$
1,806,463
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Three months ended
Six months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating Income
$
(125,557
)
$
42,506
$
(116,735
)
$
58,570
Impact of restructuring and impairment:
Restructuring and impairment
149,350
-
156,484
9,787
Adjusted operating income
$
23,793
$
42,506
$
39,749
$
68,357
Operating margin
(28.6
)%
8.5
%
(13.6
)%
6.0
%
Operating margin, excluding restructuring impact
5.4
%
8.5
%
4.6
%
7.0
%
Revenue
$
439,081
$
500,257
$
856,387
$
981,719
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Three months ended
Six months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
$
(13,390
)
$
10,221
$
(11,756
)
$
13,433
Impact of restructuring and impairment on provision for income taxes
20,715
-
23,071
2,593
Provision for income taxes, excluding impact of restructuring and impairment
$
7,325
$
10,221
$
11,315
$
16,026
Income before provision for income taxes
(131,648
)
37,113
(130,547
)
51,701
Impact of restructuring and impairment expense:
Restructuring and impairment
149,350
-
156,484
9,787
Income before provision for income taxes, excluding impact of restructuring and impairment
$
17,702
$
37,113
$
25,937
$
61,488
Effective tax rate
10.2
%
27.5
%
9.0
%
26.0
%
Effective tax rate, excluding restructuring and impairment impact
41.4
%
27.5
%
43.6
%
26.1
%
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Three months ended
Six months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income
$
(118,258
)
$
26,892
$
(118,791
)
$
38,268
Impact of restructuring and impairment expense:
Restructuring and impairment
149,350
-
156,484
9,787
Tax impact
(20,715
)
-
(23,071
)
(2,593
)
Adjusted net income
$
10,377
$
26,892
$
14,622
$
45,462
Diluted earnings per share
$
(2.38
)
$
0.54
$
(2.39
)
$
0.76
Diluted earnings per share, excluding restructuring impact
$
0.21
$
0.54
$
0.29
$
0.91
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)
49,688
50,161
49,613
50,098
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Three months ended
Year ended December 31, 2024
Low end
High end
Low end
High end
Earnings Per Share
$
0.08
$
0.18
$
(2.01
)
$
(1.81
)
Impact of restructuring and impairment expense:
Restructuring and impairment
0.10
0.10
3.25
3.25
Tax impact
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
(0.50
)
(0.50
)
Adjusted EPS
$
0.15
$
0.25
$
0.75
$
0.95
