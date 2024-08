CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food and beverage industry, today announced that its shareholders voted to approve the issuance of shares of JBT common stock in connection with JBT's pending combination with Marel hf. (ICL: Marel) at the special meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

" We are pleased with the outcome of today's special meeting and extend our appreciation to our shareholders for supporting the combination with Marel," said Brian Deck, President and Chief Executive Officer of JBT. " Today's shareholder approval marks another major milestone in the process to combine our two complementary food and beverage solutions businesses. The compelling industrial logic of this transaction is expected to generate meaningful benefits for our customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders, and the JBT and Marel teams are beginning integration planning to ensure alignment and day one readiness."

Over 99 percent of the shares voted at the special meeting were voted in favor of the issuance of JBT shares for the Marel transaction. The final voting results of the special meeting will be filed as part of a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

JBT and Marel continue to make progress on the other requirements to close the transaction. Regarding regulatory workstreams, JBT and Marel have submitted filing materials in all relevant jurisdictions and are now engaging with regulators in pursuit of all requisite approvals to complete the combination. The voluntary takeover offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Marel will expire on September 2, 2024, unless such offer period is extended in accordance with the terms of the definitive agreement between JBT and Marel. JBT is also actively working on the secondary listing application for Nasdaq Iceland. JBT continues to plan for a transaction close by year end 2024.

About JBT Corporation

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for a broad range of end markets, generating roughly one-half of its annual revenue from recurring parts, service, rebuilds and leasing operations. JBT employs approximately 5,100 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the following factors: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination or abandonment of the voluntary takeover offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Marel (the "Offer"); the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the proposed transaction with Marel, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals for the Offer that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction; the risk that Marel and/or JBT may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the Offer in a timely manner or at all; the risk that the Offer and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of JBT and Marel to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers and customers, and on their operating results and businesses generally; the risk that problems may arise in successfully integrating the businesses of Marel and JBT, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; the risk that the combined company may be unable to achieve cost-cutting synergies or that it may take longer than expected to achieve those synergies.

Important Notices

This release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In particular, this release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Iceland, the Netherlands or Denmark.

Note to U.S. Shareholders

It is important that U.S. shareholders understand that the Offer and any related offer documents are subject to disclosure and takeover laws and regulations in Iceland and other European jurisdictions, which may be different from those of the United States. The Offer will be made in compliance with the U.S. tender offer rules, including Regulation 14E under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and any exemption available to JBT in respect of securities of foreign private issuers provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act.

Important Additional Information

No offer of JBT securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption from registration, and applicable European regulations, including the Icelandic Prospectus Act no. 14/2020 and the Icelandic Takeover Act no. 108/2007 on takeovers. In connection with the Offer, JBT filed with the SEC the Registration Statement (File No. 333-279438) that included a proxy statement/prospectus (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"). The Registration Statement was declared effective by the SEC on June 25, 2024. Additionally, JBT filed with the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland (the "FSA") an offer document and a prospectus, which have been approved by the FSA and which have been published.

SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, THE PROSPECTUS, AND THE OFFER DOCUMENT, AS APPLICABLE, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC OR THE FSA CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about JBT, without charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and on JBT's website at https://ir.jbtc.com/overview/default.aspx. You may obtain a free copy of the prospectus on the FSA's website at www.fme.is and on JBT's website at https://www.jbtc.com/jbt-marel-offer-launch/ as well as a free copy of the offer document.

