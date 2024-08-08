Nelnet Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) today reported GAAP net income of $45.1 million, or $1.23 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP net income of $27.4 million, or $0.73 per share, for the same period a year ago.
Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments1, was $43.9 million, or $1.20 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $25.9 million, or $0.69 per share, for the same period in 2023.
"The operating results and cash generation from our businesses continue to be strong in 2024," said Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer of Nelnet. "We are excited about our current and future opportunities, always with a commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers and a strategic focus on long-term success. Leveraging our position of strong liquidity to capitalize on market opportunities, including loan acquisitions, strategic investments, and capital management initiatives, continues to be a priority."
Nelnet has four reportable operating segments, earning interest income on loans in its Asset Generation and Management (AGM) and Nelnet Bank segments, both part of the company's Nelnet Financial Services (NFS) division, and fee-based revenue in its Loan Servicing and Systems and Education Technology Services and Payments segments. Other business activities and operating segments that are not reportable and not part of the NFS division are combined and included in Corporate Activities.
Asset Generation and Management
The AGM operating segment reported loan and investment net interest income of $35.8 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared with $21.5 million for the same period a year ago. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 included a $25.9 million expense recognized by the company as a result of redeeming bonds prior to their maturity. Excluding this expense, net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $47.4 million. The decrease in 2024 compared with 2023 was due to the expected runoff of the loan portfolio and a decrease in loan spread2. The average balance of loans outstanding decreased from $13.6 billion for the second quarter of 2023 to $10.5 billion for the same period in 2024.
During the second quarter of 2024, the company recorded an allowance for credit losses and provision expense of $5.9 million ($4.5 million after tax, or $0.12 per share) related to certain of the company's residual ownership investments in loan securitizations. The company's estimate of future cash flows from the beneficial interest in certain consumer loan securitizations was lower than anticipated due to increased loan defaults within such securitizations.
AGM recognized net income after tax of $18.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $13.5 million for the same period in 2023.
Nelnet Bank
As of June 30, 2024, Nelnet Bank had a $542.4 million and $624.9 million loan and investment portfolio, respectively, and total deposits, including intercompany deposits, of $1.03 billion. Nelnet Bank reported a net loss after tax for the three months ended June 30, 2024 of $2.8 million, compared with net income of $1.3 million for the same period in 2023. Nelnet Bank recognized provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2024 of $7.8 million ($5.9 million after tax), due primarily from the establishment of an initial allowance for loans originated and acquired during the period.
Loan Servicing and Systems
Revenue from the Loan Servicing and Systems segment was $109.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $122.0 million for the same period in 2023. On April 1, 2024, the company began to earn revenue under its new Unified Servicing and Data Solution (USDS) contract which replaced its legacy student loan servicing contract with the Department of Education (Department). Revenue earned under the USDS contract on a per borrower blended basis is lower than the legacy contract.
As of June 30, 2024, the company was servicing $523.8 billion in government-owned, Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFEL Program), private education, and consumer loans for 15.5 million borrowers, compared with $559.1 billion in servicing volume for 16.6 million borrowers as of June 30, 2023.
______________________________
1
Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments, is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" at the end of this press release and the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below for explanatory information and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.
2
Loan spread represents the spread between the yield earned on loan assets and the costs of the liabilities and derivative instruments used to fund the assets.
Following the completion of significant technology initiatives due to the transition from the legacy servicing contract to the new USDS contract, the company estimates incurring a charge of $7.1 million, including $2.1 million ($1.6 million after tax, or $0.04 per share) that was recognized in the second quarter of 2024. The remaining expense will be recognized during the second half of 2024.
The Loan Servicing and Systems segment reported net income after tax of $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $12.9 million for the same period in 2023.
Education Technology Services and Payments
For the second quarter of 2024, revenue from the Education Technology Services and Payments operating segment was $116.9 million, an increase from $109.9 million for the same period in 2023. Revenue less direct costs to provide services for the second quarter of 2024 was $76.7 million, compared with $69.5 million for the same period in 2023.
Net income after tax for the Education Technology Services and Payments segment was $19.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $13.7 million for the same period in 2023.
Corporate Activities
Included in Corporate Activities is the operating results of the company's 45 percent voting membership interest in ALLO Holdings LLC, a holding company for ALLO Communications LLC (ALLO). During the second quarter of 2023, the company recognized a loss on its ALLO voting membership interest investment of $12.2 million ($9.3 million after tax). The company has no remaining carrying value related to this investment in ALLO. Accordingly, no losses were recognized on this investment in the second quarter of 2024, and absent additional voting membership equity contributions, the company will not recognize future losses on this investment.
For the second quarter of 2024, the company reported a loss of $4.8 million ($2.9 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) in its solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business, compared with a loss of $8.2 million ($5.0 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the same period in 2023. On April 12, 2024, the company announced a change in its solar EPC operations to focus exclusively on the commercial solar market and will discontinue its residential solar operations. As a result, during the second quarter 2024, the company recognized non-cash impairment charges on certain residential solar assets and other restructuring charges of $3.5 million ($2.7 million after tax, or $0.07 per share).
Share Repurchases
During the first six months of 2024, the company has repurchased 884,704 Class A common shares for $82.3 million (average price of $93.04 per share), including a total of 487,980 Class A common shares for $46.8 million (average price of $95.99 per share) during the second quarter.
Board of Directors Declares Third Quarter Dividend
The Nelnet Board of Directors declared a third-quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 13, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures
The company prepares its financial statements and presents its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, it also provides additional non-GAAP financial information related to specific items management believes to be important in the evaluation of its operating results and performance. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information, and a discussion of why the company believes providing this additional information is useful to investors, is provided in the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
(1)
June 30, 2023
(1)
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
(1)
Interest income:
Loan interest
$ 202,129
216,724
243,045
418,853
468,288
Investment interest
40,737
52,078
40,982
92,814
81,707
Total interest income
242,866
268,802
284,027
511,667
549,995
Interest expense on bonds and notes payable and bank deposits
176,459
194,580
233,148
371,039
432,597
Net interest income
66,407
74,222
50,879
140,628
117,398
Less provision (negative provision) for loan losses
3,611
10,828
(11,380)
14,440
791
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
62,796
63,394
62,259
126,188
116,607
Other income (expense):
Loan servicing and systems revenue
109,052
127,201
122,020
236,252
261,247
Education technology services and payments revenue
116,909
143,539
109,858
260,449
243,462
Solar construction revenue
9,694
13,726
4,735
23,420
13,386
Other, net
28,871
16,861
(9,167)
45,734
(24,235)
Loss on sale of loans
(1,438)
(141)
(5,461)
(1,579)
(15,753)
Impairment expense and provision for beneficial interests
(7,776)
(37)
-
(7,813)
-
Derivative market value adjustments and derivative settlements, net
3,182
9,721
2,070
12,903
(12,005)
Total other income (expense), net
258,494
310,870
224,055
569,366
466,102
Cost of services:
Cost to provide education technology services and payments
40,222
48,610
40,407
88,832
88,110
Cost to provide solar construction services
8,072
14,229
9,122
22,300
17,422
Total cost of services
48,294
62,839
49,529
111,132
105,532
Operating expenses:
Salaries and benefits
139,634
143,875
144,706
283,509
297,416
Depreciation and amortization
15,142
16,769
18,652
31,911
35,279
Other expenses
59,792
56,845
45,997
116,637
86,781
Total operating expenses
214,568
217,489
209,355
432,057
419,476
Income before income taxes
58,428
93,936
27,430
152,365
57,701
Income tax expense
(14,753)
(23,181)
(10,187)
(37,936)
(18,273)
Net income
43,675
70,755
17,243
114,429
39,428
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,416
2,653
10,183
4,069
13,957
Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc.
$ 45,091
73,408
27,426
118,498
53,385
Earnings per common share:
Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. shareholders - basic and diluted
$ 1.23
1.98
0.73
3.22
1.43
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
36,525,482
37,156,971
37,468,397
36,841,227
37,406,843
(1)
During the second quarter of 2024, the company identified certain immaterial errors in the previously issued consolidated financial statements that have been corrected to conform to the June 30, 2024 presentation. Refer to the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2024 for additional information.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
As of
As of
As of
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(1)
June 30, 2023
(1)
Assets:
Loans and accrued interest receivable, net
$ 10,939,519
13,108,204
14,360,612
Cash, cash equivalents, and investments
2,041,911
2,014,819
2,106,133
Restricted cash and investments
848,283
875,348
692,256
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
198,550
202,848
234,195
Other assets
472,930
511,165
392,494
Total assets
$ 14,501,193
16,712,384
17,785,690
Liabilities:
Bonds and notes payable
$ 9,567,708
11,828,393
13,070,140
Bank deposits
890,472
743,599
731,046
Other liabilities
822,991
940,285
756,378
Total liabilities
11,281,171
13,512,277
14,557,564
Equity:
Total Nelnet, Inc. shareholders' equity
3,294,061
3,253,751
3,250,746
Noncontrolling interests
(74,039)
(53,644)
(22,620)
Total equity
3,220,022
3,200,107
3,228,126
Total liabilities and equity
$ 14,501,193
16,712,384
17,785,690
(1)
During the second quarter of 2024, the company identified certain immaterial errors in the previously issued consolidated financial statements that have been corrected to conform to the June 30, 2024 presentation. Refer to the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2024 for additional information.
Non-GAAP Disclosures
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by management are meant to provide additional information and insight relative to business trends to investors and, in certain cases, to present financial information as measured by rating agencies and other users of financial information. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The company reports this non-GAAP information because the company believes that it provides additional information regarding operational and performance indicators that are closely assessed by management. There is no comprehensive, authoritative guidance for the presentation of such non-GAAP information, which is only meant to supplement GAAP results by providing additional information that management utilizes to assess performance.
Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments
Three months ended June 30,
2024
2023
GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc.
$ 45,091
27,426
Realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments (a)
(1,533)
(2,005)
Tax effect (b)
368
481
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding derivative market value adjustments
$ 43,926
25,902
Earnings per share:
GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc.
$ 1.23
0.73
Realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments (a)
(0.04)
(0.05)
Tax effect (b)
0.01
0.01
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding derivative market value adjustments
$ 1.20
0.69
(a)
"Derivative market value adjustments" includes both the realized portion of gains and losses (corresponding to variation margin received or paid on derivative instruments that are settled daily at a central clearinghouse) and the unrealized portion of gains and losses that are caused by changes in fair values of derivatives which do not qualify for "hedge treatment" under GAAP. "Derivative market value adjustments" does not include "derivative settlements" that represent the cash paid or received during the current period to settle with derivative instrument counterparties the economic effect of the company's derivative instruments based on their contractual terms.
The accounting for derivatives requires that changes in the fair value of derivative instruments be recognized currently in earnings, with no fair value adjustment of the hedged item, unless specific hedge accounting criteria is met. Management has structured all of the company's derivative transactions with the intent that each is economically effective; however, the company's derivative instruments do not qualify for hedge accounting in the consolidated financial statements. As a result, the change in fair value of derivative instruments is reported in current period earnings with no consideration for the corresponding change in fair value of the hedged item. Under GAAP, the cumulative net realized and unrealized gain or loss caused by changes in fair values of derivatives in which the company plans to hold to maturity will equal zero over the life of the contract. However, the net realized and unrealized gain or loss during any given reporting period fluctuates significantly from period to period.
The company believes these point-in-time estimates of asset and liability values related to its derivative instruments that are subject to interest rate fluctuations are subject to volatility mostly due to timing and market factors beyond the control of management, and affect the period-to-period comparability of the results of operations. Accordingly, the company's management utilizes operating results excluding these items for comparability purposes when making decisions regarding the company's performance and in presentations with credit rating agencies, lenders, and investors.
(b)
The tax effects are calculated by multiplying the realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments by the applicable statutory income tax rate.
SOURCE Nelnet