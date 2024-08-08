Anzeige
WKN: A3C3B4 | ISIN: US37611X1000 | Ticker-Symbol: 9L4
Tradegate
09.08.24
10:30 Uhr
0,262 Euro
-0,002
-0,76 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2620,28011:16
PR Newswire
08.08.2024 23:01 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Ginkgo provides update on its restructuring process including estimated annualized cost savings of over $85 million from reduction in force

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The update, including a webcast slide presentation with additional details on the second quarter and supplemental financial information, will be available at investors.ginkgobioworks.com.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Second quarter 2024 Total revenue of $56 million, down from $81 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 30% primarily driven by the expected ramp down of K-12 testing in Ginkgo's Biosecurity segment
    • Second quarter 2024 Cell Engineering revenue of $36 million, down from $45 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 20% driven by a decline in revenue from early stage customers partially offset by growth from large/enterprise customers
    • Second quarter 2024 Biosecurity revenue of $20 million with gross profit margin of 41%
  • Second quarter 2024 Loss from operations of $(223) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $38 million and M&A and restructuring related costs, including asset impairments, of $72 million), compared to Loss from operations of $(184) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $62 million and M&A and restructuring related costs, including asset impairments, of $26 million) in the comparable prior year period
  • Second quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $(99) million, down from $(80) million in the comparable prior year period, driven by the decrease in Total revenue partially offset by a decrease in certain operating expenses
  • Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the second quarter of $730 million

"This past quarter was a quarter of focused execution for Ginkgo," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo. "During the Q1 2024 earnings call, we announced that we were taking decisive action to reduce costs in order to reach Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of 2026 and, in June, we commenced a reduction in force impacting 35% of the workforce. Alongside the RIF, we continued to deliver well for customers as reflected in our second quarter revenue and I'm happy we have gained initial traction with our new lab data as a service ("LDaaS") offering, including our first few deals with a large cap tech company."

Recent Business Highlights & Strategic Positioning

  • Cell Engineering worked to close deals as Ginkgo's new commercial terms begin to gain traction
    • Added 18 new programs and other customer contracts to the Cell Engineering platform in Q2 2024, of which 10 were comparable in size and scope to historically reported New Programs and an additional 8 contracts that represent a variety of smaller deal archetypes, such as LDaaS projects
    • Signed first LDaaS deals with a large cap tech company in protein characterization
    • Delivered on a major technical milestone for a large pharmaceutical customer
    • Announced a new collaboration with Syngenta Crop Protection aimed at accelerating the launch of a new biological solution to develop and optimize a microbial strain that can meet the productivity targets of a secondary metabolite from the Syngenta Biologicals pipeline
  • Ginkgo Biosecurity continues to work towards creating solutions that offer persistent, pervasive monitoring
    • Ginkgo has put forth a proposed Genomic Analysis Program to address the threat of H5N1. The program builds upon existing practices of pooling and sampling milk for food safety, and integrates novel capabilities to generate genomic analysis of H5N1 if it spreads and evolves
  • Ginkgo began executing on its plan to reach Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of 2026
    • The reduction in force is estimated to achieve over $85 million in annualized savings by mid-2025
    • Ginkgo is also implementing significant non-people cost cutting measures, including rationalizing third-party costs and site consolidation

Full Year 2024 Outlook

  • Ginkgo reaffirms Total revenue of $170 - $190 million in 2024
    • Ginkgo continues to expect Cell Engineering services revenue of $120 -140 million in 2024
    • Ginkgo continues to expect Biosecurity revenue of at least $50 million in 2024

Conference Call Details

Ginkgo will host a videoconference today, Thursday, August 8, 2024, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will include an overview of second quarter financial performance, recent business updates, a discussion on Ginkgo's outlook, as well as a moderated question and answer session.

To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit your questions to @Ginkgo on X (hashtag GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to [email protected] .

A webcast link is available on Ginkgo's Investor Relations website and a replay will be made available following the presentation.

Ginkgo Investor Website: https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/

Audio-Only Dial Ins:
+1 646 876 9923 (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 (Chicago)
+1 669 900 6833 (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 (Houston)
+1 408 638 0968 (San Jose)

Webinar ID: 991 5650 6740

If you experience technical difficulties with any of these dial-ins or if you need international dial-in numbers, please visit our website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/ for updated dial-in information.

About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks) or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks
This press release, the presentation, and the conference call and webcast contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our plans, strategies, including with respect to our balance sheet and cash runway, current expectations, operations and anticipated results of operations, both business and financial, including the timing for attaining Adjusted EBITDA breakeven and profitability, the success of our new LDaaS offering and anticipated impacts on our results, our planned reduction in workforce and anticipated impacts thereof, the timing and structuring of our planned site consolidation and the potential financial impact thereof, opportunities for and timing of increased operational efficiency and the expected impact on our operational expenditures, our manufacturing capabilities, potential customer success, including successful application of our offerings by our customers, the capabilities and potential operational and financial success of our acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and expected timing thereof, expectations with regard to revenue, the nature of such revenue and any related downstream value share associated with such revenue, funding that is contingent upon Ginkgo's achievement of milestones, expenses, including our stock-based compensation expenses, our full year 2024 outlook, the expansion, timing and potential capabilities of our biosecurity monitoring, surveillance and detection systems, and the market environment, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends, or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to realize near-term and long-term cost savings associated with our site consolidation plans, including the ability to terminate leases or find sub-lease tenants for unused facilities, (ii) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iv) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (v) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (vi) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vii) the outcome of any pending or potential legal proceedings against Ginkgo, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, (x) the product development or commercialization success of our customers, and (xi) the potential negative impact on our business of our planned reduction in force or the failure to realize the anticipated savings associated therewith. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 29, 2024 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures included in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. Ginkgo has included these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Ginkgo's financial performance and prospects. Due to the nature and/or size of the items being excluded, such items do not reflect future gains, losses, expenses or benefits and are not indicative of our future operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental to, and should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with comparable names used by other companies. See the reconciliation below for additional information regarding certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release, including a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the historic measures to Ginkgo's most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:
 [email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:
 [email protected]

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)









As of June 30, 2024


As of December 31, 2023

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 730,367


$ 944,073

Accounts receivable, net


18,589


17,157

Accounts receivable - related parties


302


742

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


34,104


39,777

Total current assets


783,362


1,001,749

Property, plant, and equipment, net


210,582


188,193

Operating lease right-of-use assets


418,008


206,801

Investments


62,490


78,565

Intangible assets, net


90,602


82,741

Goodwill


-


49,238

Other non-current assets


60,211


58,055

Total assets


$ 1,625,255


$ 1,665,342

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 23,029


$ 9,323

Deferred revenue


26,007


44,486

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


117,118


110,051

Total current liabilities


166,154


163,860

Non-current liabilities:





Deferred revenue, net of current portion


152,869


158,062

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


452,265


221,835

Other non-current liabilities


20,895


24,433

Total liabilities


792,183


568,190

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value


-


-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value


206


199

Additional paid-in capital


6,508,209


6,385,997

Accumulated deficit


(5,673,620)


(5,290,528)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income


(1,723)


1,484

Total stockholders' equity


833,072


1,097,152

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 1,625,255


$ 1,665,342







Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)












Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Cell Engineering revenue


$ 36,205


$ 45,283


$ 64,094


$ 79,379

Biosecurity revenue:









Product


-


10,788


-


22,454

Service


20,001


24,497


30,056


59,437

Total revenue


56,206


80,568


94,150


161,270

Costs and operating expenses:









Cost of Biosecurity product revenue


-


2,034


-


6,575

Cost of Biosecurity service revenue


11,807


16,062


21,009


33,896

Cost of other revenue


1,914


-


1,914


-

Research and development (1)


134,221


144,282


270,678


306,921

General and administrative (1)


66,285


102,341


136,572


213,774

Goodwill impairment


47,858


-


47,858


-

Restructuring charges


17,066


-


17,066


-

Total operating expenses


279,151


264,719


495,097


561,166

Loss from operations


(222,945)


(184,151)


(400,947)


(399,896)

Other (expense) income:









Interest income, net


10,313


14,349


22,024


28,894

Loss on equity method investments


-


(67)


-


(1,516)

Loss on investments


(6,826)


(2,121)


(9,370)


(8,491)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities


3,233


(4,482)


4,173


(3,278)

Other income (expense), net


(766)


3,224


1,249


6,152

Total other income


5,954


10,903


18,076


21,761

Loss before income taxes


(216,991)


(173,248)


(382,871)


(378,135)

Income tax expense


190


67


221


149

Net loss


(217,181)


(173,315)


(383,092)


(378,284)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted


$ (0.11)


$ (0.09)


$ (0.19)


$ (0.20)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic


2,054,801


1,933,437


2,029,630


1,924,251

Diluted


2,055,024


1,933,437


2,029,853


1,924,251

Comprehensive loss:









Net loss


$ (217,181)


$ (173,315)


$ (383,092)


$ (378,284)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:









Foreign currency translation adjustment


(172)


314


(3,207)


1,332

Total other comprehensive (loss) income


(172)


314


(3,207)


1,332

Comprehensive loss


$ (217,353)


$ (173,001)


$ (386,299)


$ (376,952)










(1)

Total stock-based compensation expense, inclusive of employer payroll taxes, was allocated as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Research and development


$ 20,693


$ 40,569


$ 44,814


$ 88,110

General and administrative


17,533


21,908


35,809


49,567

Total


$ 38,226


$ 62,477


$ 80,623


$ 137,677

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)








Six Months Ended June 30,



2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss


$ (383,092)


$ (378,284)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


30,199


36,610

Stock-based compensation


77,928


134,474

Goodwill impairment


47,858


-

Restructuring related impairment charges


4,823


-

Loss on investments and equity method investments


9,370


10,007

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities


(4,173)


3,278

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability


2,284


8,453

Non-cash lease expense


13,070


16,327

Non-cash in-process research and development


19,795


3,981

Impairment loss on assets held for sale


-


9,001

Other non-cash activity


2,097


2,429

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable


(1,102)


15,397

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


1,770


12,087

Operating lease right-of-use assets


14,373


4,096

Other non-current assets


(833)


(2,426)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities


10,864


(4,004)

Deferred revenue, current and non-current


(17,012)


(21,372)

Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current


(3,866)


(13,250)

Other non-current liabilities


1,998


(922)

Net cash used in operating activities


(173,649)


(164,118)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment


(33,742)


(32,974)

Business acquisition


(5,400)


-

Proceeds from sale of equipment


191


2,926

Other


-


(590)

Net cash used in investing activities


(38,951)


(30,638)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options


84


24

Principal payments on finance leases


(494)


(648)

Contingent consideration payment


(661)


(1,042)

Other


-


(603)

Net cash used in financing activities


(1,071)


(2,269)

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents


(173)


(495)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(213,844)


(197,520)






Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


944,073


1,315,792

Restricted cash, beginning of period


45,511


53,789

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


989,584


1,369,581

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


730,367


1,105,787

Restricted cash, end of period


45,373


66,274

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$ 775,740


$ 1,172,061

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Net loss


$ (217,181)


$ (173,315)


$ (383,092)


$ (378,284)

Interest income, net


(10,313)


(14,349)


(22,024)


(28,894)

Income tax expense


190


67


221


149

Depreciation and amortization


17,330


17,652


30,199


36,610

EBITDA


(209,974)


(169,945)


(374,696)


(370,419)

Stock-based compensation (1)


38,226


62,477


80,623


137,677

Impairment expense (2)


47,858


9,001


47,858


9,001

Restructuring charges (3)


17,066


-


17,066


-

Merger and acquisition related expenses (4)


4,512


12,212


6,906


30,874

Loss on equity method investments


-


67


-


1,516

Loss on investments


6,826


2,121


9,370


8,491

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities


(3,233)


4,482


(4,173)


3,278

Change in fair value of convertible notes


(480)


(152)


846


(196)

Adjusted EBITDA


$ (99,199)


$ (79,737)


$ (216,200)


$ (179,778)










(1)

Includes $1.1 million and $1.0 million in employer payroll taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $2.7 and $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2)

Impairment expense includes $47.9 million related to goodwill impairment in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and $9.0 million related to lab equipment acquired as part of the Zymergen acquisition in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

(3)

Restructuring charges include $12.2 million in employee termination costs from the reduction in force commenced in June 2024 and $4.8 million in impairment of right-of-use asset relating to facilities consolidation.

(4)

Represents transaction and integration costs directly related to mergers and acquisitions, including: (i) due diligence, legal, consulting and accounting fees associated with acquisitions, (ii) post-acquisition employee retention bonuses and severance payments, (iii) the fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities resulting from acquisitions, (iv) costs associated with the Zymergen Bankruptcy, as well as securities litigation costs, net of insurance recovery. Not included in this adjustment are non-cash charges for acquired in-process research and development expenses, which totaled $3.0 million and $4.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $19.8 million and $4.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Segment Information

(in thousands, unaudited)












Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenue:









Cell Engineering


$ 36,205


$ 45,283


$ 64,094


$ 79,379

Biosecurity


20,001


35,285


30,056


81,891

Total revenue


56,206


80,568


94,150


161,270

Segment cost of revenue:









Cell Engineering


1,914


-


1,914


-

Biosecurity


11,807


18,096


21,009


40,471

Segment research and development expense:









Cell Engineering


96,487


86,083


196,588


184,605

Biosecurity


458


528


578


1,095

Total segment research and development expense


96,945


86,611


197,166


185,700

Segment general and administrative expense:









Cell Engineering


33,615


50,907


73,848


112,599

Biosecurity


11,179


16,699


23,130


30,655

Total segment general and administrative expense


44,794


67,606


96,978


143,254

Segment operating (loss) income:









Cell Engineering


(95,811)


(91,707)


(208,256)


(217,825)

Biosecurity


(3,443)


(38)


(14,661)


9,670

Total segment operating loss


(99,254)


(91,745)


(222,917)


(208,155)

Operating expenses not allocated to segments:









Stock-based compensation (1)


38,226


62,477


80,623


137,677

Depreciation and amortization


17,330


17,652


30,199


36,610

Impairment expense (2)


47,858


9,001


47,858


9,001

Restructuring charges


17,066


-


17,066


-

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability


3,211


3,276


2,284


8,453

Loss from operations


$ (222,945)


$ (184,151)


$ (400,947)


$ (399,896)










(1)

Includes $1.1 million and $1.0 million in employer payroll taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $2.7 million and $3.2 million in employer payroll taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2)

Includes $47.9 million related to goodwill impairment in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and $9.0 million related to impairment of lab equipment acquired as part of the Zymergen acquisition in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.