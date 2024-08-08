authID Inc.: authID Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

DENVER, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ("authID"), a leading provider of secure identity verification and authentication solutions, today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Total revenue for the quarter increased to $0.28 million, compared to $0.04 million a year ago.

Operating expenses were $3.6 million, compared to $2.8 million a year ago.

Net loss from continuing operations was $3.3 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.9 million, or $2.16 per share a year ago.

Remaining Performance Obligation ("RPO") was $4.24 million, compared to $0.40 million a year ago.

"We are pleased to announce significant progress in our year-on-year revenue growth and the signing of contracts with strategic partners and enterprise customers," said Rhon Daguro, Chief Executive Officer. "Our Q2 collaborations with DataVisor, FinClusive, Syntrove, and other partners evidence the market demand for our solutions and our commitment to delivering unparalleled identity assurance that helps organizations confidently combat today's sophisticated cyber threats. Our recently completed direct offering will help us expand our market reach and accelerate the evolution of our next-gen biometric solutions, ultimately leading to increased growth and value creation for shareholders."

Recent Business and Operational Highlights

On August 8, 2024, the Company announced its OEM agreement with DataVisor, the world's leading AI-powered fraud and risk prevention platform. The companies will integrate their platforms to deliver a compelling risk toolset that streamlines account onboarding of good customers and stops cybercriminals from performing account takeovers and seizing assets, while delivering the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience.



On July 31, 2024, the Company announced its partnership with KaiaSoft, a provider of scalable and reliable SaaS applications, that expands the availability of authID's biometric capabilities to KaiaSoft clients across America and Europe. The first joint customer is a cannabis ecommerce platform, where authID's solutions will deliver trusted identity and age verification to protect against identity fraud and account takeovers caused by phishing attacks, deepfakes, and compromised credentials.



On July 18, 2024, the Company announced its partnership with FinClusive, a global provider of comprehensive financial crimes compliance (FCC) and digital identity tools. The partnership combines authID's biometric services with FinClusive's Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform to help combat the rapidly escalating threat of financial crimes, identity fraud, malicious, AI-driven deepfakes and other related vulnerabilities.

On June 25, 2024, the Company announced the closing of its $11 million registered direct offering of common stock, with net proceeds of approximately $10 million after expenses.

On June 18, 2024, the Company announced its OEM agreement with Syntrove, a leading consulting and professional services firm specializing in providing risk, data, delivery and technology expertise. The partners are working to launch services to secure workforce identity with their first joint customer from the gaming industry.

Through its direct sales team and channel partners, the Company signed new enterprise customers across various market segments including gaming, cannabis, financial compliance, gift card processing and universal basic income assistance.



Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $0.28 million compared to $0.04 million for the comparable period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, total revenue was $0.44 million compared to $0.07 million in the comparable period of 2023.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024, were $3.6 million compared with $2.8 million for the comparable period in 2023. For the six-month period in 2024, operating expenses were $6.9 million compared with $3.8 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase is primarily due to a one-time 2023 event, representing an approximately $3.4 million reversal of stock-based compensation in Q1 2023 on stock awards with market vesting conditions resulting from Q1 2023 terminations.

Loss from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $3.3 million, of which non-cash charges were $0.8 million, compared with a loss of $10.9 million, of which non-cash charges were $9.2 million, for the comparable period in 2023. For the six-month period in 2024, the loss was $6.3 million, including $1.6 million in non-cash and one-time severance charges. This compares to a loss of $12.7 million for the comparable period in 2023, which included $8.8 million in non-cash and one-time severance charges, with approximately $7.5 million related to the exchange of convertible notes for common stock.

Net loss per share from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2024, improved to $0.34 compared with a loss per share of $2.16 for the comparable period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, loss per share improved to $0.67, compared with a loss per share of $3.09 for the comparable period in 2023.

Remaining Performance Obligation ("RPO") as of June 30, 2024, was $4.24 million, of which $0.24 million is held as deferred revenue and $4.0 million is related to other non-cancellable contracted amounts, compared to $0.4 million as of June 30, 2023. The Company expects approximately one-third of the RPO to be recognized as revenue over the next twelve months ending June 30, 2025, based on contractual commitments and expected usage patterns.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.5) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with $(1.7) million for the comparable period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $(4.9) million compared with $(3.9) million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA loss is primarily due to the re-investment in identity-domain experts across sales, engineering and customer service following the early 2023 restructuring. Please refer to Table 1 for reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure).

The gross amount of Booked Annual Recurring Revenue or bARR, as defined below, signed in the second quarter of 2024 increased to $0.6 million and the net amount of bARR increased to $0.4 million compared to $0.2 million of gross and net bARR signed in the comparable period in 2023. The Q2 bARR is comprised of $0.35 million in Committed Annual Recurring Revenue (cARR) and $0.27 million in estimated Usage Above Commitments (UAC). The gross amount of bARR signed in the second quarter of 2024 increased $0.5 million over the bARR of $0.1 million signed in the first quarter of 2024.

Revenue Guidance for 2024

Building on YTD 2024 revenue of $0.4 million, the Company confirms its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 is in the range of $1.4 million to $1.6 million.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the future results of operations, the revenue guidance for 2024, booked Annual Recurring Revenue (bARR) (and its components cARR and UAC), Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), cash flow, cash position and financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both authID Inc. and its business partners, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding authID's present and future business strategies, and the environment in which authID expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the Company's ability to attract and retain customers; successful implementation of the services to be provided under new customer contracts; the Company's ability to compete effectively; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions, the as yet uncertain impact of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, and others. See the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2023 filed at www.sec.gov and other documents filed with the SEC for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this release and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. authID expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this statement. These non-GAAP key business indicators, which include Adjusted EBITDA, bARR and ARR should not be considered replacements for and should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provides useful information about our period-over-period results. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of comparable companies. We also rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a primary measure to review and assess the operating performance of our company and our management.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude: (1) interest expense and debt discount and debt issuance costs amortization expense, (2) interest income, (3) provision for income taxes, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation expense (stock options) and (6) loss on debt extinguishment, and conversion expense on exchange of Convertible Notes and certain other items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Please see Table 1 below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations to net loss - continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

TABLE 1

Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Loss from continuing operations $ (3,261,241 ) $ (10,900,320 ) $ (6,318,818 ) $ (12,681,946 ) Addback: Interest expense, net 10,369 282,109 23,507 1,082,182 Other income (73,957 ) (1,160 ) (182,877 ) (1,160 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - 380,741 - 380,741 Conversion expense - 7,476,000 - 7,476,000 Severance cost 8,638 17,917 14,251 828,958 Depreciation and amortization 44,004 76,019 87,412 152,036 Non-cash recruiting fees - (54,000 ) - 438,000 Taxes - 3,255 - 3,255 Stock compensation 725,704 1,055,690 1,448,675 (1,542,902 ) Adjusted EBITDA continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ (2,546,483 ) (1,663,749 ) (4,927,850 ) (3,864,836 )

Management believes that bARR and ARR, when viewed with our results under GAAP, provides useful information about the direction of future growth trends of the Company's revenues. We also rely on bARR as one of a number of primary measures to review and assess the sales performance of our Company and our management team in connection with our executive compensation. The Company defines Booked Annual Recurring Revenue or bARR, as the amount of annual recurring revenue represented by the estimated amounts of annual recurring revenue we believe will be earned under such contracted orders, looking out eighteen months from the date of signing of each customer contract. This estimate is comprised of two components (1) Committed Annual Recurring Revenue (cARR), which represents the minimum amounts that customers are contractually committed to pay each year over the life of the contract and (2) Usage Above Commitments (UAC), which represents our estimate of the rate of annual recurring revenue arising from actual usage of our services above the contractual minimums, that we believe the Customer will achieve after 18 months. The net amount of bARR reflects the deduction of the bARR of contracts previously included in reported bARR, which were subject to attrition during the quarter. The gross amount of bARR signed in the second quarter of 2024 was $0.6 million and net amount of bARR was $0.4 million compared to $0.2 million of gross and net bARR signed in the second quarter of 2023. The Q2 bARR is comprised of $0.35 million in Committed Annual Recurring Revenue (cARR) and $0.27 million in estimated Usage Above Commitments (UAC).

The company defines Annual Recurring Revenue or ARR, as the amount of recurring revenue recognized during the last three months of the relevant period as determined in accordance with GAAP, multiplied by four. The amount of ARR as of June 30, 2024 increased to $1.12 million, as compared to $0.14 million of ARR as of June 30, 2023.

bARR may be distinguished from ARR, as bARR does not take specifically into account the time to implement any contract for authID's services, nor for any ramp in adoption, or seasonality of usage of our biometric products but is based on the assumption that 18 months after signing these matters will have been generally resolved. Furthermore, bARR is based on estimates of future revenues under particular contracts, whereas ARR, whilst also forward looking, is based on historical revenues recognized in accordance with GAAP during the relevant period. bARR and ARR have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

bARR & ARR should not be considered as predictors of future revenues but only as indicators of the direction in which revenues may be trending. Actual revenue results in the future as determined in accordance with GAAP may be significantly different to the amounts indicated as bARR or ARR at any time.

bARR and ARR are to be considered "forward looking statements" and subject to the same risks, as other such statements (see note on "Forward Looking Statements" below).

bARR & ARR only include revenues from sale of our biometric products and not other revenues.

bARR & ARR do not include amounts we consider as non-recurring revenues (for example one-off implementation fees).

authID INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues, net 280,438 37,142 437,816 74,998 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 2,169,160 2,016,908 4,231,521 2,839,662 Research and development 1,392,103 703,590 2,597,071 824,228 Depreciation and amortization 44,004 76,019 87,412 152,036 Total operating expenses 3,605,267 2,796,517 6,916,004 3,815,926 Loss from continuing operations (3,324,829 ) (2,759,375 ) (6,478,188 ) (3,740,928 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest expense, net (10,369 ) (282,109 ) (23,507 ) (1,082,182 ) Interest income 73,957 1,160 182,877 1,160 Loss on debt extinguishment - (380,741 ) - (380,741 ) Conversion expense - (7,476,000 ) - (7,476,000 ) Other income (expense), net 63,588 (8,137,690 ) 159,370 (8,937,763 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (3,261,241 ) (10,897,065 ) (6,318,818 ) (12,678,691 ) Income tax expense - (3,255 ) - (3,255 ) Loss from continuing operations (3,261,241 ) (10,900,320 ) (6,318,818 ) (12,681,946 ) Gain from discontinued operations - 5,694 - 3,439 Gain on sale of discontinued operations - 216,069 - 216,069 Total gain from discontinued operations - 221,763 - 219,508 Net loss $ (3,261,241 ) $ (10,678,557 ) $ (6,318,818 ) $ (12,462,438 ) Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted Continuing operations $ (0.34 ) $ (2.16 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (3.09 ) Discontinued operations - $ 0.04 - $ 0.05 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted: 9,501,691 5,046,514 9,475,956 4,108,372

authID INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS