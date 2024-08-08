CarGurus, Inc.: CarGurus Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Q2'24 Marketplace revenue accelerated to 14% YoY, marking the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth

Consolidated GAAP Net Loss of $68.7 million1; Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $55.6 million, up 23% YoY

Repurchased $61 million worth of shares in 2Q'24, representing 2.5% of our outstanding capital

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles*, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"Our Marketplace business continued to accelerate, achieving the largest quarterly revenue increase since 2021, driven by higher adoption of add-on products, continued migration toward premium subscription tiers, and expansion in our global paying dealer base," said Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer at CarGurus. "In our Digital Wholesale business, we are focused on rebuilding our leadership team, optimizing our go-to-market execution and operational capabilities. Our platform, services and actionable data insights are becoming an integral part of our dealers' daily workflow, and continue to drive engagement and long-term retention".

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Results

(in millions) Variance

from Prior

Year Results

(in millions) Variance

from Prior

Year Revenue Marketplace Revenue $ 195.2 14 % $ 382.4 13 % Wholesale Revenue 13.1 (59 )% 29.2 (49 )% Product Revenue 10.4 (72 )% 22.9 (70 )% Total Revenue $ 218.7 (9 )% $ 434.5 (8 )% Gross Profit $ 182.4 11 % $ 357.4 12 % % Margin 83 % 1,496 bps 82 % 1,461 bps Operating Expenses (2) $ 276.0 89 % $ 424.7 48 % GAAP Consolidated Net Loss(1) $ (68.7 ) (597 )% $ (47.4 ) (285 )% Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 55.6 23 % $ 106.0 23 % % Margin (3) 25 % 653 bps 24 % 615 bps Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments at period end (4) $ 216.2 (31 )% $ 216.2 (31 )%

(1) Inclusive of $127.7 million goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment.

(2) Inclusive of $127.5 million goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment.

(3) For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures and the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics" below.

(4) Metric is presented in comparison to December 31, 2023.



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Results Variance

from Prior

Year Results Variance

from Prior

Year Key Performance Indicators (1) U.S. Paying Dealers (2) 24,446 1 % 24,446 1 % International Paying Dealers (2) 6,906 0 % 6,906 0 % Total Paying Dealers (2) 31,352 1 % 31,352 1 % U.S. QARSD (2) $ 6,942 14 % $ 6,942 14 % International QARSD (2) $ 1,935 20 % $ 1,935 20 % Consolidated QARSD (2) $ 5,848 14 % $ 5,848 14 % Transactions 8,778 (58 )% 19,080 (50 )% U.S. Average Monthly Unique Users (in millions) (3) 30.2 (5 )% 32.1 1 % U.S. Average Monthly Sessions (in millions) (3) 80.8 (4 )% 84.6 0 % International Average Monthly Unique Users (in millions) (3) 8.9 21 % 8.7 20 % International Average Monthly Sessions (in millions) (3) 20.4 19 % 20.1 19 % Segment Reporting (in millions) U.S. Marketplace Segment Revenue $ 180.1 14 % $ 353.0 12 % U.S. Marketplace Segment Operating Income $ 42.0 71 % $ 76.3 49 % Digital Wholesale Segment Revenue $ 23.5 (66 )% $ 52.1 (61 )% Digital Wholesale Segment Operating Loss (4) $ (138.2 ) (2,091 )% $ (148.5 ) (747 )%

(1) For more information regarding our use of Key Performance Indicators, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics" below.

(2) Metrics presented as of June 30, 2024.

(3) CarOffer website is excluded from the metrics presented for users and sessions.

(4) Inclusive of $127.7 million goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment.

Third Quarter 2024 Guidance

The table below provides CarGurus' guidance, which is based on recent market trends, industry conditions, and management's expectations and assumptions as of today.

Guidance Metrics Values Total Revenue $212 million to $232 million Marketplace Revenue $199 million to $204 million Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $56 million to $64 million Non-GAAP EPS $0.38 to $0.44

The third quarter 2024 non-GAAP EPS calculation assumes 105.0 million diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.

The assumptions that are built into guidance for the third quarter 2024 regarding our pace of paid dealer acquisition, churn, and expansion activity for the relevant period are based on recent market trends and industry conditions. Guidance for the third quarter 2024 excludes macro-level industry issues that result in dealers and consumers materially changing their recent market trends or that cause us to enact measures to assist dealers. Guidance also excludes any potential impact of foreign currency exchange gains or losses.

CarGurus has not reconciled its guidance of non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EBITDA to GAAP consolidated net loss or non-GAAP EPS to GAAP EPS because reconciling items between such GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, which include, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment, depreciation expenses, non-intangible amortization, transaction-related expenses, other income, net, the (benefit from) provision for income taxes, and income tax effects, cannot be reasonably predicted due to, as applicable, the timing, amount, valuation, and number of future employee equity awards and the uncertainty relating to the timing, frequency and effect of acquisitions and the significance of the resulting transaction-related expenses, and therefore cannot be determined without unreasonable effort.

About CarGurus

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire, and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.*

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the U.K. In the U.S. and the U.K., CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com, and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

*Source: Similarweb: Traffic Report, Q2 2024, U.S.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of

June 30,

2024 As of

December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,169 $ 291,363 Short-term investments - 20,724 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $616

and $610, respectively 39,757 39,963 Inventory 459 331 Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes and other current assets 18,131 25,152 Deferred contract costs 11,614 11,095 Restricted cash 2,196 2,563 Total current assets 288,326 391,191 Property and equipment, net 130,023 83,370 Intangible assets, net 12,824 23,056 Goodwill 46,576 157,898 Operating lease right-of-use assets 137,133 169,682 Deferred tax assets 117,503 73,356 Deferred contract costs, net of current portion 13,242 12,998 Other non-current assets 7,704 7,376 Total assets $ 753,331 $ 918,927 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 46,107 $ 47,854 Accrued expenses, accrued income taxes and other current liabilities 33,924 33,718 Deferred revenue 21,785 21,322 Operating lease liabilities 10,225 12,284 Total current liabilities 112,041 115,178 Operating lease liabilities 183,732 182,106 Deferred tax liabilities 41 58 Other non-current liabilities 5,444 4,733 Total liabilities 301,258 302,075 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized;

no shares issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares

authorized; 87,005,403 and 92,175,243 shares issued and outstanding

at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 87 92 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares

authorized; 15,999,173 and 15,999,173 shares issued and outstanding

at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 146,946 263,498 Retained earnings 306,727 354,147 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,703 ) (901 ) Total stockholders' equity 452,073 616,852 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 753,331 $ 918,927



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Marketplace $ 195,167 $ 170,950 $ 382,386 $ 338,077 Wholesale 13,119 31,952 29,244 57,138 Product 10,406 36,835 22,858 76,485 Total revenue 218,692 239,737 434,488 471,700 Cost of revenue (1)(2) Marketplace 13,145 15,474 27,530 31,007 Wholesale 12,633 24,428 26,857 46,496 Product 10,470 35,694 22,696 75,076 Total cost of revenue 36,248 75,596 77,083 152,579 Gross profit 182,444 164,141 357,405 319,121 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 82,311 77,838 164,585 153,415 Product, technology, and development 36,580 37,391 72,125 73,998 General and administrative 27,429 27,267 55,495 52,186 Goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment 127,475 - 127,475 - Depreciation and amortization 2,233 3,907 5,025 7,725 Total operating expenses 276,028 146,403 424,705 287,324 (Loss) income from operations (93,584 ) 17,738 (67,300 ) 31,797 Other income, net Interest income 2,440 4,333 6,346 8,076 Other income, net 721 347 216 942 Total other income, net 3,161 4,680 6,562 9,018 (Loss) income before income taxes (90,423 ) 22,418 (60,738 ) 40,815 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (21,702 ) 8,601 (13,318 ) 15,132 Consolidated net (loss) income (68,721 ) 13,817 (47,420 ) 25,683 Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - (2,596 ) - (6,862 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (68,721 ) 16,413 (47,420 ) 32,545 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.66 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.45 ) $ 0.28 Diluted $ (0.66 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.45 ) $ 0.22 Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in

computing net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 103,827,661 113,438,057 105,501,236 114,392,961 Diluted 103,827,661 114,490,651 105,501,236 115,197,890

(1) Includes depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 of $3,430, $7,760, $8,119, and $15,518, respectively.

(2) Includes impairment of other long-lived assets for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 of $180, $9, $180, and $184, respectively.

Unaudited Segment Revenue

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Segment Revenue: U.S. Marketplace $ 180,052 $ 158,443 $ 353,040 $ 314,064 Digital Wholesale 23,525 68,787 52,102 133,623 Other 15,115 12,507 29,346 24,013 Total $ 218,692 $ 239,737 $ 434,488 $ 471,700



Unaudited Segment (Loss) Income from Operations

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Segment (Loss) Income from Operations: U.S. Marketplace $ 42,043 $ 24,619 $ 76,260 $ 51,158 Digital Wholesale (138,158 ) (6,307 ) (148,498 ) (17,532 ) Other 2,531 (574 ) 4,938 (1,829 ) Total $ (93,584 ) $ 17,738 $ (67,300 ) $ 31,797



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Activities Consolidated net (loss) income $ (68,721 ) $ 13,817 $ (47,420 ) $ 25,683 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,663 11,667 13,144 23,243 Gain on sale of property and equipment - - - (460 ) Currency loss (gain) on foreign denominated transactions 123 62 507 (136 ) Other non-cash (income) expense, net (816 ) 16 (816 ) 16 Deferred taxes (35,112 ) (4,490 ) (44,164 ) (16,411 ) Provision (recoveries) for doubtful accounts 508 129 798 (171 ) Stock-based compensation expense 15,337 14,603 31,159 29,507 Amortization of deferred financing costs 129 129 258 258 Amortization of deferred contract costs 3,375 2,866 6,633 5,603 Goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment 127,655 9 127,655 184 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,425 6,383 243 13,241 Inventory (395 ) 1,095 (714 ) 4,740 Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes, and other assets 1,451 (1,198 ) 7,425 3,454 Deferred contract costs (4,122 ) (4,600 ) (7,448 ) (9,738 ) Accounts payable 8,594 (6,128 ) 9,301 4,140 Accrued expenses, accrued income taxes, and other liabilities (1,543 ) (8,633 ) (862 ) (4,091 ) Deferred revenue 356 459 476 9,016 Lease obligations 14,690 3,150 27,386 7,603 Net cash provided by operating activities 71,597 29,336 123,561 95,681 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (25,984 ) (1,857 ) (54,649 ) (4,255 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 460 - 460 Capitalization of website development costs (5,242 ) (3,943 ) (10,707 ) (7,432 ) Purchases of short-term investments - (95,506 ) (494 ) (95,506 ) Sale of short-term investments - 5,000 21,218 5,000 Advance payments to customers, net of collections - (2,601 ) 259 (2,601 ) Net cash used in investing activities (31,226 ) (98,447 ) (44,373 ) (104,334 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 15 10 26 29 Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlements of restricted stock units (6,290 ) (4,828 ) (11,405 ) (6,894 ) Repurchases of common stock (65,037 ) (22,434 ) (142,479 ) (91,458 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (19 ) (17 ) (37 ) (34 ) Payment of tax distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holders - (10 ) - (38 ) Change in gross advance payments received from third-party transaction processor 394 (552 ) (80 ) (2,674 ) Net cash used in financing activities (70,937 ) (27,831 ) (153,975 ) (101,069 ) Impact of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (197 ) (118 ) (774 ) 211 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (30,763 ) (97,060 ) (75,561 ) (109,511 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 249,128 471,681 293,926 484,132 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 218,365 $ 374,621 $ 218,365 $ 374,621



Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Consolidated Net Income to Non-GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023(2) 2024 2023(2) GAAP consolidated net (loss) income $ (68,721 ) $ 13,817 $ (47,420 ) $ 25,683 Stock-based compensation expense 15,557 14,602 31,379 29,579 Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units - 1,225 - 1,225 Amortization of intangible assets 757 7,507 2,639 15,041 Goodwill and other asset long-lived impairment (1) 127,655 9 127,655 184 Transaction-related expenses 265 - 1,076 - Income tax effects and adjustments (32,781 ) (3,312 ) (37,799 ) (8,678 ) Non-GAAP consolidated net income $ 42,732 $ 33,848 $ 77,530 $ 63,034 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - 853 - (418 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 42,732 $ 32,995 $ 77,530 $ 63,452 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.29 $ 0.73 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.29 $ 0.73 $ 0.55 Shares used in Non-GAAP per share calculations Basic 103,828 113,438 105,501 114,393 Diluted 103,828 114,491 105,501 115,198

(1) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we updated the table above to disclose goodwill and other asset long-lived impairment in Non-GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and, as such, have updated the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for comparison purposes.

(2) We have updated the table above to separately disclose the stock-based compensation expense for CO Incentive Units, Subject Units (each as defined in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K as of December 31, 2023, filed on February 26, 2024), and payments made to noncontrolling interest holders, or collectively CarOffer, LLC Units, and, as such, have updated the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for comparison purposes.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023(2) 2024 2023(2) GAAP net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ - $ (2,596 ) $ - $ (6,862 ) Stock-based compensation expense(1) - 208 - 429 Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units (1) - 467 - 467 Amortization of intangible assets(1) - 2,774 - 5,548 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ - $ 853 $ - $ (418 )

(1) These exclusions are adjusted to reflect the noncontrolling interest of 38% for the period prior to our acquisition of the remaining minority equity interests in CarOffer, LLC in December 2023 (the "2023 CarOffer Transaction").

(2) We have updated the table above to separately disclose the stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, and, as such, have updated the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for comparison purposes.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Consolidated Net Income to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023(1) 2024 2023(1) GAAP consolidated net (loss) income $ (68,721 ) $ 13,817 $ (47,420 ) $ 25,683 Depreciation and amortization 5,663 11,667 13,144 23,243 Goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment (2) 127,655 9 127,655 184 Stock-based compensation expense 15,557 14,602 31,379 29,579 Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units - 1,225 - 1,225 Transaction-related expenses 265 - 1,076 - Other income, net (3,161 ) (4,680 ) (6,562 ) (9,018 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (21,702 ) 8,601 (13,318 ) 15,132 Non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EBITDA 55,556 45,241 105,954 86,028 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - 1,590 - 913 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 55,556 $ 43,651 $ 105,954 $ 85,115 Non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin 25 % 19 % 24 % 18 %

(1) We have updated the table above to separately disclose the stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, and, as such, have updated the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for comparison purposes.

(2) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, we recognized a goodwill impairment and presented it with long-lived asset impairment. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, we did not have a goodwill impairment.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023(2) 2024 2023(2) GAAP net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ - $ (2,596 ) $ - $ (6,862 ) Depreciation and amortization (1) - 2,951 - 5,899 Other long-lived asset impairment (1) - - - 67 Stock-based compensation expense (1) - 208 - 429 Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units (1) - 467 - 467 Other expense, net (1) - 540 - 888 Provision for income taxes (1) - 20 - 25 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ - $ 1,590 $ - $ 913

(1) These exclusions are adjusted to reflect the noncontrolling interest of 38% for the period prior to the 2023 CarOffer Transaction.

(2) We have updated the table above to separately disclose the stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, and, as such, have updated the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for comparison purposes.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Profit Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023(2) 2024 2023(2) Revenue $ 218,692 $ 239,737 $ 434,488 $ 471,700 Cost of revenue 36,248 75,596 77,083 152,579 GAAP gross profit 182,444 164,141 357,405 319,121 Stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of revenue 60 184 291 327 Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units included in Cost of revenue - 1 - 1 Amortization of intangible assets included in Cost of revenue - 5,250 875 10,516 Transaction-related expenses included in Cost of revenue - - 92 - Other long-lived asset impairment included in Cost of revenue (1) 180 9 180 184 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 182,684 $ 169,585 $ 358,843 $ 330,149 GAAP gross profit margin 83 % 68 % 82 % 68 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin 84 % 71 % 83 % 70 %

(1) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we updated the table above to disclose goodwill and other asset long-lived impairment in Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin and, as such, have updated the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for comparison purposes.

(2) We have updated the table above to separately disclose the stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, and, as such, have updated the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for comparison purposes.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Expense to Non-GAAP Expense

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP expense Stock-based

compensation

expense Stock-Based compensation

expense for

CarOffer, LLC

Units Amortization of

intangible assets Goodwill and

other long-lived

asset impairment(2) Transaction-

related expenses Non-GAAP

expense Cost of revenue $ 36,248 $ (60 ) $ - $ - $ (180 ) $ - $ 36,008 Sales and marketing 82,311 (3,250 ) - - - (170 ) 78,891 Product, technology, and development 36,580 (6,024 ) - - - (62 ) 30,494 General and administrative 27,429 (6,223 ) - - - (33 ) 21,173 Goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment 127,475 - - - (127,475 ) - - Depreciation & amortization 2,233 - - (757 ) - - 1,476 Operating expenses(1) $ 276,028 $ (15,497 ) $ - $ (757 ) $ (127,475 ) $ (265 ) $ 132,034 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses $ 312,276 $ (15,557 ) $ - $ (757 ) $ (127,655 ) $ (265 ) $ 168,042 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP expense Stock-based

compensation

expense Stock-based compensation

expense for

CarOffer, LLC

Units(3) Amortization of

intangible assets Goodwill and

other long-lived

asset impairment(2) Transaction-

related expenses Non-GAAP

expense Cost of revenue $ 75,596 $ (184 ) $ (1 ) $ (5,250 ) $ (9 ) $ - $ 70,152 Sales and marketing 77,838 (2,871 ) (1 ) - - - 74,966 Product, technology, and development 37,391 (6,033 ) (1 ) - - - 31,357 General and administrative 27,267 (5,514 ) (1,222 ) - - - 20,531 Goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment - - - - - - - Depreciation & amortization 3,907 - - (2,257 ) - - 1,650 Operating expenses(1) $ 146,403 $ (14,418 ) $ (1,224 ) $ (2,257 ) $ - $ - $ 128,504 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses $ 221,999 $ (14,602 ) $ (1,225 ) $ (7,507 ) $ (9 ) $ - $ 198,656 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP expense Stock-based

compensation

expense Stock-based compensation

expense for

CarOffer, LLC

Units Amortization of

intangible assets Goodwill and

other long-lived

asset impairment(2) Transaction-

related expenses Non-GAAP

expense Cost of revenue $ 77,083 $ (291 ) $ - $ (875 ) $ (180 ) $ (92 ) $ 75,645 Sales and marketing 164,585 (6,124 ) - - - (564 ) 157,897 Product, technology, and development 72,125 (12,001 ) - - - (63 ) 60,061 General and administrative 55,495 (12,963 ) - - - (357 ) 42,175 Goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment 127,475 - - - (127,475 ) - - Depreciation & amortization 5,025 - - (1,764 ) - - 3,261 Operating expenses(1) $ 424,705 $ (31,088 ) $ - $ (1,764 ) $ (127,475 ) $ (984 ) $ 263,394 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses $ 501,788 $ (31,379 ) $ - $ (2,639 ) $ (127,655 ) $ (1,076 ) $ 339,039 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP expense Stock-based

compensation

expense Stock-based

compensation

expense for

CarOffer, LLC

Units(3) Amortization of

intangible assets Goodwill and

other long-lived

asset impairment(2) Transaction-

related expenses Non-GAAP

expense Cost of revenue $ 152,579 $ (327 ) $ (1 ) $ (10,516 ) $ (184 ) $ - $ 141,551 Sales and marketing 153,415 (5,955 ) (1 ) - - - 147,459 Product, technology, and development 73,998 (12,322 ) (1 ) - - - 61,675 General and administrative 52,186 (10,975 ) (1,222 ) - - - 39,989 Goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment - - - - - - - Depreciation & amortization 7,725 - - (4,525 ) - - 3,200 Operating expenses(1) $ 287,324 $ (29,252 ) $ (1,224 ) $ (4,525 ) $ - $ - $ 252,323 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses $ 439,903 $ (29,579 ) $ (1,225 ) $ (15,041 ) $ (184 ) $ - $ 393,874

(1) Operating expenses include sales and marketing, product, technology, and development, general and administrative, and depreciation & amortization.

(2) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we updated the table above to disclose goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment in Non-GAAP Expense and, as such, have updated the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for comparison purposes.

(3) We have updated the table above to separately disclose the stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, and, as such, have updated the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for comparison purposes.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash and Cash Equivalents Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 71,597 $ 29,336 $ 123,561 $ 95,681 Purchases of property and equipment (25,984 ) (1,857 ) (54,649 ) (4,255 ) Capitalization of website development costs (5,242 ) (3,943 ) (10,707 ) (7,432 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 40,371 $ 23,536 $ 58,205 $ 83,994



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information and other business metrics is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. While our non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included above, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

While a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to, as applicable, the timing, amount, valuation, and number of future employee equity awards and the uncertainty relating to the timing, frequency, and effect of acquisitions and the significance of the resulting transaction-related expenses, we have provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release.

We monitor operating measures of certain non-GAAP items including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP expense, non-GAAP consolidated net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, amortization of intangible assets, goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment, and transaction related-expenses. Non-GAAP consolidated net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders also exclude certain income tax effects and adjustments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders also exclude non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest as net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, adjusted to exclude: stock-based compensation expense, stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, and amortization of intangible assets. These exclusions are adjusted for redeemable noncontrolling interest, as applicable. Our calculations of non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders utilize applicable GAAP share counts as included in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release. In addition, we evaluate our non-GAAP gross profit in relation to our revenue. We refer to this as non-GAAP gross profit margin and define it as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenue. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

We define Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated net income, adjusted to exclude: depreciation and amortization, goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment, stock-based compensation expense, stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, transaction-related expenses, other income, net, and (benefit from) provision for income taxes.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA adjusted to exclude Adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest.

We define Adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest as net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, adjusted to exclude: depreciation and amortization, impairment of long-lived assets, stock-based compensation expense, stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, other expense, net, and (benefit from) provision for income taxes. These exclusions are adjusted for redeemable noncontrolling interest of 38% by taking the noncontrolling interest's full financial results and multiplying each line item in the reconciliation by 38%. We note that we use 38%, versus 49%, to allocate the share of loss because it represents the portion attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interest. The 38% is exclusive of CO Incentive Units, Subject Units, and 2021 Incentive Units (as each term is defined in Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2024), which are liability-classified awards that do not participate in the share of loss. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest is reflective of the 2023 CarOffer Transaction. Following the 2023 CarOffer Transaction, there was no redeemable noncontrolling interest as of December 1, 2023, and as a result, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is equivalent to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

In addition, we evaluate our Adjusted EBITDA in relation to our revenue. We refer to this as Adjusted EBITDA margin and define it as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.

We have presented Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin because they are key measures used by our management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of certain items in calculating Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin can produce a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest because it is used by our management to reconcile Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA. It represents the portion of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to our redeemable noncontrolling interest. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest is not intended to be reviewed on its own.

We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow from operations, adjusted to include purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of website development costs. We have presented Free Cash Flow because it is a measure of our financial performance that represents the cash that we are able to generate after expenditures required to maintain or expand our asset base.

We define a paying dealer as a dealer account with an active, paid marketplace subscription at the end of a defined period. The number of paying dealers we have is important to us and we believe it provides valuable information to investors because it is indicative of the value proposition of our marketplace products, as well as our sales and marketing success and opportunity, including our ability to retain paying dealers and develop new dealer relationships.

We define Quarterly Average Revenue per Subscribing Dealer ("QARSD"), which is measured at the end of a fiscal quarter, as the marketplace revenue primarily from subscriptions to our Listings packages, and Real-time Performance Marketing, our digital advertising suite, and other digital add-on products during that trailing quarter divided by the average number of paying dealers in that marketplace during the quarter. We calculate the average number of paying dealers for a period by adding the number of paying dealers at the end of such period and the end of the prior period and dividing by two. This information is important to us, and we believe it provides useful information to investors, because we believe that our ability to grow QARSD is an indicator of the value proposition of our products and the return on investment that our paying dealers realize from our products. In addition, increases in QARSD, which we believe reflect the value of exposure to our engaged audience in relation to subscription cost, are driven in part by our ability to grow the volume of connections to our users and the quality of those connections, which result in increased opportunity to upsell package levels and cross-sell additional products to our paying dealers.

For each of our websites (excluding the CarOffer website), we define a monthly unique user as an individual who has visited any such website within a calendar month, based on data as measured by Google Analytics. We calculate average monthly unique users as the sum of the monthly unique users of each of our websites in a given period, divided by the number of months in that period. We count a unique user the first time a computer or mobile device with a unique device identifier accesses any of our websites during a calendar month. If an individual accesses a website using a different device within a given month, the first access by each such device is counted as a separate unique user. If an individual uses multiple browsers on a single device and/or clears their cookies and returns to our website within a calendar month, each such visit is counted as a separate unique user. We view our average monthly unique users as a key indicator of the quality of our user experience, the effectiveness of our advertising and traffic acquisition, and the strength of our brand awareness. Measuring unique users is important to us and we believe it provides useful information to our investors because our marketplace revenue depends, in part, on our ability to provide dealers with connections to our users and exposure to our marketplace audience. We define connections as interactions between consumers and dealers on our marketplace through phone calls, email, managed text and chat, and clicks to access the dealer's website or map directions to the dealership.

We define monthly sessions as the number of distinct visits to our websites (excluding the CarOffer website) that take place each month within a given time frame, as measured and defined by Google Analytics. We calculate average monthly sessions as the sum of the monthly sessions in a given period, divided by the number of months in that period. A session is defined as beginning with the first page view from a computer or mobile device and ending at the earliest of when a user closes their browser window, after 30 minutes of inactivity, or each night at midnight (i) Eastern Time for our U.S. and Canada websites, other than the Autolist website, (ii) Pacific Time for the Autolist website, and (iii) Greenwich Mean Time for our U.K. websites. A session can be made up of multiple page views and visitor actions, such as performing a search, visiting vehicle detail pages, and connecting with a dealer. We believe that measuring the volume of sessions in a time period, when considered in conjunction with the number of unique users in that time period, is an important indicator to us of consumer satisfaction and engagement with our marketplace, and we believe it provides useful information to our investors because the more satisfied and engaged consumers we have, the more valuable our service is to dealers.

We define Transactions within the Digital Wholesale segment as the number of vehicles processed from car dealers, consumers, and other marketplaces through the CarOffer website within the applicable period. Transactions consists of each unique vehicle (based on vehicle identification number) that reaches "sold and invoiced" status on the CarOffer website within the applicable period, including vehicles sold to car dealers, vehicles sold at third-party auctions, vehicles ultimately sold to a different buyer, and vehicles that are returned to their owners without completion of a sale transaction. We exclude vehicles processed within CarOffer's intra-group trading solution (Group Trade) from the definition of Transactions, and we only count any unique vehicle once even if it reaches sold status multiple times. Digital Wholesale includes the purchase and sale of vehicles between dealers, or Dealer-to-Dealer transactions, and Sell My Car - Instant Max Cash Offer transactions. We view Transactions as a key business metric, and we believe it provides useful information to investors, because it provides insight into growth and revenue for the Digital Wholesale segment. Transactions drive a significant portion of Digital Wholesale segment revenue. We believe growth in Transactions demonstrates consumer and dealer utilization and our market share penetration in the Digital Wholesale segment.